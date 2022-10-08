What time, TV channel is USC vs WSU football game today? Free live stream, odds, how to watch Trojans vs Cougars online (10/8/2022)

Read full article on original website
Related
What time, TV channel is LA Dodgers vs San Diego Padres NLDS Game 2 today?
The Los Angeles Dodgers took care of business have a 1-0 series lead, and hope to keep that momentum building as they get set to host the San Diego Padres again this evening. Game 2 of the NLDS gets underway on Wednesday, October 12 at 1:35 p.m. PT/4:35 p.m. ET (3:35 p.m. CT) with a live broadcast on FS1.
What time, TV channel is Philadelphia Phillies vs Atlanta NLDS Game 2 today?
The Philadelphia Phillies stole the first game on the road to take a 1-0 series lead, and now all the pressure is on Atlanta to respond with a win today. Game 2 of the NLDS gets underway on Wednesday, October 12 at 1:35 p.m. PT/4:35 p.m. ET (3:35 p.m. CT) with a live broadcast on FOX.
The Voice season 22 episode 7 free live stream premiere, judges, auditions, trailer, schedule, coaches, contestants, how to watch without cable (10/10/22)
The Voice season 22 is back with Blind Auditions part 7. Tonight, watch as talented singer-songwriters and musicians wow the judges. Who will turn around and add to their team? Tune in tonight, Monday, October 10 at 8 p.m. on NBC to find out. Watch the upcoming episode available on NBC, or stream it LIVE in real time with FuboTV. If you need to get caught up, check out some of the best auditions from previous weeks in the video provided below.
‘The Challenge: Ride or Dies’ premiere, cast, teams, trailer, partners, TV channel, how to watch without cable (10/12)
The Challenge: Ride or Dies premieres tomorrow, Wednesday, October 12 at 8 p.m. PT/ET on MTV. This challenge, 17 pairs will compete in difficult stunts, races, and games for the chance to win 1 million dollars. Who will prevail and who will crack under the pressure? Tune in tomorrow night and find out.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Masked Singer season 8 episode 4 free live stream, release date, contestants, costumes, channel, time, judges, how to watch without cable (10/12/22)
The Masked Singer is back with episode 4 of season 8, and this week is promising a look at two new costumes. The contestants will all perform Andrew Lloyd Webber songs and the iconic songwriter will be on the judging panel. Watch the performers battle for the crown tomorrow, Wednesday, October 12 at 8 p.m. on FOX. For a clue on who The Mummies are, check out the video provided below.
What time, TV channel is Seattle Kraken vs Anaheim Ducks tonight? Score updates, odds for 2022 NHL season opener
The Seattle Kraken begin the 2022 hockey season on the road as underdogs when they travel to California for a matchup against the Anaheim Kings. This season-opening NHL regular season matchup is set to kick off Wednesday, October 12 at 7 p.m. PT/10 p.m. ET with a live TV broadcast on ROOT Sports.
San Diego Padres vs Los Angeles Dodgers Game 2 free live stream, odds, score updates
Can the San Diego Padres bounce back? We’ll find out tonight when they take on the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 2 of the NLDS. This game gets underway on Wednesday, October 12 at 5:37 p.m. PT/8:37 p.m. ET (7:37 p.m. CT) with a live broadcast on FS1. •...
Portland Trail Blazers at Golden State Warriors: Game preview, time, TV channel, how to watch free live stream online
The Portland Trail Blazers have one preseason game and a handful of practices remaining before the regular season begins Oct. 19 at Sacramento. The Blazers (1-3) have yet to defeat an NBA team and have only truly played well once on defense during a 102-97 loss to the LA Clippers on Oct. 3.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Injured Oregon Ducks nose tackle Popo Aumavae could petition NCAA for extra year of eligibility
Popo Aumavae’s college career may not be ending after this season. The Oregon Ducks’ nose tackle, who suffered a season-ending right foot injury late in fall camp, is weighing petitioning the NCAA for an additional year of eligibility to set up a possible return in 2023. Oregon coach...
The Oregonian
Portland, OR
85K+
Followers
48K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT
We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.https://www.oregonlive.com
Comments / 0