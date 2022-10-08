Read full article on original website
El Paso News
All YISD high school marching bands earn Division I rating
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)– For the second consecutive year, all seven of Ysleta Independent School District’s high school marching bands earned the top Division I rating at last Saturday’s UIL regional contest. Bel Air, Del Valle, Eastwood, Hanks, Parkland, Riverside and Ysleta high schools earned the top...
NMSU school of social work receives $16.5 million for new faculty
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State University’s school of social work is receiving millions of dollars in state funding to create new faculty positions. The $16.5 million will help fund six new positions. The school of social work says with the six new faculty members. The school will be able to graduate 240 students each […]
UTEP Students react to Beto O’Rourke campaign rally at university
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Candidate for Texas Governor Beto O’Rourke set to speak at The University of Texas at El Paso on Tuesday afternoon. O’Rourke will face incumbent Governor Greg Abbott on November 8 elections. UTEP is the last stop on O’Rourke’s college tour across the state that started in September at UT Austin. […]
KFOX 14
El Pasoans start program 'Seniors Helping Seniors'
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A pair of El Pasoans have started a new program aimed at helping seniors. It's called Seniors Helping Seniors. They pair seniors from around the El Paso area with other less active seniors to help them with daily activities. "We still felt we were...
Report: New Mexico teacher vacancies down 34%
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — A new report from New Mexico State University shows that the number of job postings for teachers across the state has dropped over 30% since last year. The data suggests the state is on its way to reducing some recent teacher shortages, but there are some caveats. “Things are starting to level […]
KVIA
Beto O’Rourke to make El Paso stop as part of his College Tour of campuses across Texas
EL PASO, Texas -- Democratic candidate for Governor Beto O'Rourke will stop at UTEP as part of this 15-campus tour of college campuses across Texas. The event will be held at the El Paso Natural Gas Conference Center on 500 W University Ave. The 5:30 p.m. event is open to...
El Paso Cops Offer “Citizen Police Academy”
Have you ever wondered what it would be like to be an actual El Paso police officer?. Well, dream no more…the El Paso Police Department is holding a Citizens Police Academy. The Academy gets started on October 18 and residents have until THIS Friday to register. So, what is...
Miracle League of El Paso Invites Community To This Year’s Lords & Ladies Pageant
The Miracle League of El Paso is giving locals with disabilities the chance to prove their talents and abilities with their annual “Lords and Ladies" pageant and they are inviting the community to show some support to these amazing contestants. The Miracle League Of El Paso is a sports...
3 Other Volunteer Groups the City of El Paso Desperately Needs
It looks like the city's event to clean up the weeds is off to a smashing start!. In case you missed it; the city of El Paso created a "weeds cleanup" event and were looking for volunteers to help clean up the overrun weeds in an effort to "beautify our street medians and earn community service hours." Well, as you can imagine, many El Pasoans (AKA taxpayers) were not too happy with the announcement.
El Paso Winterfest 2022
EL PASO, Texas -- Winterfest 2022 is approaching and this year there have been some upgrades. The City of El Paso states that the ice skating rink will be larger and in a new location. The ice rink will now be made of real ice instead of the synthetic used last year. The ice skating The post El Paso Winterfest 2022 appeared first on KVIA.
23-Year-Old Eric Gomez Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In El Paso (El Paso, TX)
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in El Paso on Monday. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
KFOX 14
Las Cruces non-profit awarded grant to increase accessibility to mental health resources
LAS CRUCES, N.M. — The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, a branch of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, awarded Families and Youth Innovations Plus, a Las Cruces Health Agency, with $4 million to become New Mexico's first Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic. KFOX14 spoke...
texasstandard.org
What is happening inside the El Paso District Attorney’s office?
Dismissed cases, a recall effort and clashes with a judge and victims’ families are raising questions about El Paso DA Yvonne Rosales’ ability to prosecute the alleged killer behind the 2019 mass shooting at a local Walmart – one of the deadliest in Texas history. When Yvonne...
As Rio Grande Shrinks, El Paso Plans for Uncertain Water Future
Since before El Paso was founded by a Spanish missionary in the late 17th century, the Chihuahuan Desert region has been nourished by a steady supply of water: the Rio Bravo Del Norte, as the river is known in Mexico, or the Rio Grande, as it’s known in the United States.
KFOX 14
Documents reveal NMSU student killed in murder-suicide was stabbed
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — The victim of a murder-suicide in Las Cruces died of stab wounds. On September 21, Emilia Rueda was found dead at an apartment complex in Las Cruces along with 19-year-old Carlos Esparza. According to newly released documents from New Mexico State Police, officers were...
3 People Killed, 1 Seriously Injured In A Fatal Accident In El Paso (El Paso, TX)
According to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, a fatal accident was reported in El Paso. Officials confirmed that 3 people died and 1 person was seriously injured due to [..]
Las Cruces to show off new Fire Station No. 3 as example of GO Bond projects
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Las Cruces Fire Department will host an open house Saturday, Oct. 15, at its newly constructed Fire Station No. 3. The open house will be from 2-5 p.m. Saturday 390 N. Valley Dr.Bottled water, sodas and light snacks will be provided. Firefighters will be on hand to give tours […]
El Paso Girl Walks For First Time Thanks To Donation From New Jersey Nonprofit
There are a lot of things in life that I can admit I take for granted. One of those things is the ability to walk. For one El Paso girl, having that ability is something she wished for and she was able to get that wish come true all thanks to an act of kindness from a non-profit organization based out of New Jersey.
7 Top Fishing Holes for Catfish in West Texas This Weekend
SAN ANGELO, TX – The Texas Department of Parks and Wildlife on Monday released a list of seven places in West Texas that will be stocked with 9-inch Channel Catfish this weekend. The following are those locations: Ascarate Lake (EL Paso) - 1,188 Fish Andrews City Lake - 708 Fish Oakes St. (San Angelo) - 596 Fish (Note thee will be apart of the Neighborhood Fishing Program and the fish will be 12 inches in average length.) Lake Knierman County Park (Bronte) - 500 Comanche Trailer Park (Odessa) - 417 Fish Ruddick Park (Colorado City) - 392 Fish Crane County Park Pond - 80 Fish Remember…
elpasomatters.org
Lawsuit in BLM protest spurs change to city picketing ordinance
When Emma Bowar quickly organized a protest in El Paso against police brutality toward Black Americans days after George Floyd was murdered under the knee of a then-Minneapolis police officer on May 25, 2020, she didn’t anticipate it would garner much attention. On Friday, May 29, 2020, according to...
