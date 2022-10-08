ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Socorro, TX

El Paso News

All YISD high school marching bands earn Division I rating

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)– For the second consecutive year, all seven of Ysleta Independent School District’s high school marching bands earned the top Division I rating at last Saturday’s UIL regional contest. Bel Air, Del Valle, Eastwood, Hanks, Parkland, Riverside and Ysleta high schools earned the top...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

UTEP Students react to Beto O’Rourke campaign rally at university

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Candidate for Texas Governor Beto O’Rourke set to speak at The University of Texas at El Paso on Tuesday afternoon. O’Rourke will face incumbent Governor Greg Abbott on November 8 elections. UTEP is the last stop on O’Rourke’s college tour across the state that started in September at UT Austin. […]
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

El Pasoans start program 'Seniors Helping Seniors'

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A pair of El Pasoans have started a new program aimed at helping seniors. It's called Seniors Helping Seniors. They pair seniors from around the El Paso area with other less active seniors to help them with daily activities. "We still felt we were...
EL PASO, TX
KRQE News 13

Report: New Mexico teacher vacancies down 34%

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — A new report from New Mexico State University shows that the number of job postings for teachers across the state has dropped over 30% since last year. The data suggests the state is on its way to reducing some recent teacher shortages, but there are some caveats. “Things are starting to level […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
95.5 KLAQ

El Paso Cops Offer “Citizen Police Academy”

Have you ever wondered what it would be like to be an actual El Paso police officer?. Well, dream no more…the El Paso Police Department is holding a Citizens Police Academy. The Academy gets started on October 18 and residents have until THIS Friday to register. So, what is...
EL PASO, TX
93.1 KISS FM

3 Other Volunteer Groups the City of El Paso Desperately Needs

It looks like the city's event to clean up the weeds is off to a smashing start!. In case you missed it; the city of El Paso created a "weeds cleanup" event and were looking for volunteers to help clean up the overrun weeds in an effort to "beautify our street medians and earn community service hours." Well, as you can imagine, many El Pasoans (AKA taxpayers) were not too happy with the announcement.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

El Paso Winterfest 2022

EL PASO, Texas -- Winterfest 2022 is approaching and this year there have been some upgrades. The City of El Paso states that the ice skating rink will be larger and in a new location. The ice rink will now be made of real ice instead of the synthetic used last year. The ice skating The post El Paso Winterfest 2022 appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
texasstandard.org

What is happening inside the El Paso District Attorney’s office?

Dismissed cases, a recall effort and clashes with a judge and victims’ families are raising questions about El Paso DA Yvonne Rosales’ ability to prosecute the alleged killer behind the 2019 mass shooting at a local Walmart – one of the deadliest in Texas history. When Yvonne...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Documents reveal NMSU student killed in murder-suicide was stabbed

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — The victim of a murder-suicide in Las Cruces died of stab wounds. On September 21, Emilia Rueda was found dead at an apartment complex in Las Cruces along with 19-year-old Carlos Esparza. According to newly released documents from New Mexico State Police, officers were...
LAS CRUCES, NM
San Angelo LIVE!

7 Top Fishing Holes for Catfish in West Texas This Weekend

SAN ANGELO, TX – The Texas Department of Parks and Wildlife on Monday released a list of seven places in West Texas that will be stocked with 9-inch Channel Catfish this weekend. The following are those locations: Ascarate Lake (EL Paso) - 1,188 Fish Andrews City Lake - 708 Fish Oakes St. (San Angelo) - 596 Fish (Note thee will be apart of the Neighborhood Fishing Program and the fish will be 12 inches in average length.) Lake Knierman County Park (Bronte) - 500 Comanche Trailer Park (Odessa) - 417 Fish Ruddick Park (Colorado City) - 392 Fish Crane County Park Pond - 80 Fish Remember…
SAN ANGELO, TX
elpasomatters.org

Lawsuit in BLM protest spurs change to city picketing ordinance

When Emma Bowar quickly organized a protest in El Paso against police brutality toward Black Americans days after George Floyd was murdered under the knee of a then-Minneapolis police officer on May 25, 2020, she didn’t anticipate it would garner much attention. On Friday, May 29, 2020, according to...
EL PASO, TX

