Instagram Restricts Kanye West’s Account and Deletes Content for Violating Policies

The rapper recently posted an exchange to his Instagram account that was criticized as anti-Semitic.

Kanye "Ye" West

Kanye “Ye” West’s Instagram account has been restricted for violating the platform’s policies, The Hollywood Reporter has learned.

A Meta spokesperson confirms to THR that the company deleted content from the rapper’s Instagram account that uses the @kanyewest handle. Additionally, although the account is still visible, a restriction has been placed on it, according to the rep. Meta has a policy of putting restrictions on users after repeated violations, which could temporarily prevent the user from sharing posts, writing comments or sending direct messages.

The Meta rep did not specify which content was pulled or how long the restriction would last.

On Friday, the performer returned to Twitter after a lengthy hiatus, where he criticized Meta chair Mark Zuckerberg and tweeted, in part, “How you gone kick me off instagram.” Elon Musk, who this week confirmed plans to buy Twitter, responded to West’s tweet by posting, “Welcome back to Twitter, my friend!”

This follows West having recently posted to Instagram an exchange purportedly between himself and Diddy in which West used language criticized by other social media users as anti-Semitic. The post has since been deleted.

West also received backlash for comments he made about Jared Kushner during the rapper’s recent appearance on Fox News’ Tucker Carlson Tonight that were perceived as perpetuating Jewish stereotypes.

Advocacy group American Jewish Committee took to Instagram on Friday to condemn West for “rants laden with racist and antisemitic undertones” and “anti-Jewish posts.”

This is not the first time that the star has been under fire for his social media presence. In March, his Instagram account was suspended for 24 hours after he posted a slur targeting The Daily Show host Trevor Noah.

In February, West apologized for since-deleted Instagram posts that shared messages between himself and estranged wife Kim Kardashian about her then-boyfriend Pete Davidson. West wrote at the time that “sharing screen shots was jarring and came off as harassing Kim.”