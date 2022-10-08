ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

StyleCaster

Tom & Gisele Grew ‘Apart’ After He Returned to the NFL—Here’s If ‘Cheating’ Was Involved

After rumors of separation and tension between the couple, many NFL fans are asking: did Tom Brady cheat on Gisele Bündchen? Here’s what sources close to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the model have to say. A source close to the power couple disclosed to Page Six on September 27, 2022, that “there is absolutely no accusation of cheating on either side.” The source continued, “Tom and Gisele have recently struggled to make their marriage work and have grown apart.” The cheating rumors circulated after several reports that the two are fighting after Tom made the decision to un-retire from...
The Independent

Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
Missouri Football
ESPN

Raiders' Josh McDaniels supports Davante Adams after incident

LAS VEGAS -- Las Vegas Raiders coach Josh McDaniels voiced his support for wide receiver Davante Adams on Tuesday afternoon, hours after a police report was taken on Adams pushing down a man at the conclusion of the Raiders' 30-29 loss at the Kansas City Chiefs on his way to the locker room Monday night.
NBC Sports

Man shoved by Davante Adams was a Monday Night Football freelancer

As Raiders receiver Davante Adams waits to hear what the league will do about his post-game shove of an employee who made the mistake of crossing paths with Adams at a time when he was: (1) very frustrated; and (2) walking toward the locker room, more details are emerging. The...
Justin Watson
Juju Smith Schuster
Trey Smith
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chiefs WR JuJu Smith-Schuster expected to play vs. Raiders in Week 5

The Kansas City Chiefs should have their full complement of offensive weapons against the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday night. According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, Chiefs WR JuJu Smith-Schuster will play in Week 5 against the Raiders. Smith-Schuster has been dealing with a quad injury and was a limited participant in practice on Friday after his hamstring locked up on him. He was listed as questionable for the game as a result, but with two days to rest over the weekend, it appears that his status was more precautionary than anything else.
KOMU

Raiders WR Davante Adams pushed over a photographer following game against Chiefs, and Kansas City police are investigating

Kansas City Police detectives are investigating an incident in which Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams pushed down a photographer after Monday night's NFL game. Following the Chiefs' 30-29 win, Adams was walking to the tunnel that leads to the locker rooms when the photographer crossed in front of him. Video shows Adams use two hands to push the man, who was carrying a tall stand in his hands.
Wichita Eagle

Just Like That, Justin Jefferson Leads the NFL in Receiving Yards Again

Remember when Justin Jefferson had a combined nine catches for 62 yards in the Vikings' second and third games of the season?. Jefferson exploded for the third time in five games in the Vikings' victory over the Bears on Sunday, piling up 91 yards in the first quarter on his way to a 154-yard day. It was his third game this season with at least 140 yards and the eighth time he's reached that mark in 38 career games. Jefferson set a personal best with 12 catches, dove to the pylon for a two-point conversion, and even completed the third pass of his career when he threw a ball back across the field to Dalvin Cook.
Wichita Eagle

Sunday’s Game in Miami is a ‘Special’ Homecoming For Vikings’ Dalvin Cook

Finally, in his sixth NFL season, Dalvin Cook gets to go home and play in front of his family and friends. The 4-1 Vikings are headed to Miami this weekend to take on the 3-2 Dolphins in a battle of first-year head coaches. It's an important game for both teams, but it'll mean a little extra for Cook, who grew up in Miami and starred at Miami Central High School.
Wichita Eagle

Giants Injury Update: Defensive Lineman D.J. Davidson Suffers Sprained MCL

New York Giants rookie defensive lineman D.J. Davidson suffered an MCL sprain in Sunday's win over the Green Bay Packers. Davidson was injured in the third quarter on a punt return play. He was down on the field for several minutes while being attended to by the medical staff before getting up on his own power and limping to a nearby waiting cart that took him back to the locker room for further evaluation.
