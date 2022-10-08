ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Freestone County, TX

KWTX

Trial scheduled to begin for Bellmead man accused of killing mother-in-law, father-in-law during family cookout

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Bellmead man who police say shot and killed his mother-in-law and father-in-law during a family cookout in May 2020 is set to stand trial Monday. Jury selection is scheduled to begin Monday in Waco’s 54th State District Court in the capital murder trial of 39-year-old Johnny Alvin Wilson. Wilson, who was convicted of murder in 2003 in Union County, Arkansas, is charged in the shooting deaths of Rachel Strickland, 40, and Christopher Wilson, 42, outside a home in the 4700 block of Florida Street.
BELLMEAD, TX
freestonecountytimesonline.com

Home Canning Class Offered October 15th

Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service is hosting the “Home Canning Class” at the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service, McLennan County located at 4224 Cobbs Drive, Waco Texas 76710. Class will be held on Saturday, October 15th, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. This hands-on class will...
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

City of Marlin: Don’t pay your water bill yet

Marlin (FOX 44) — The City of Marlin is asking people to throw away their current water bills for October. The city posted on its Facebook page that there was a software error within the program provided by AVR, which is a utility billing software provider based in Houston.
MARLIN, TX
KWTX

Suspect jailed in armed robbery of West Waco man

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Waco man was jailed over the weekend after police say he and two other men robbed a West Waco man at gunpoint and stole his wallet, several weapons and his GMC pickup truck in May. Jonathan Mayes, 19, remains in the McLennan County Jail under...
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

I-35 traffic snarled near Bellmead and Lacy Lakeview

Bellmead, Tx (FOX44) – Traffic on southbound I-35 slowed to a crawl near the Bellmead-Lacy Lakeview line Tuesday morning after a traffic crash blocked all of the southbound traffic lanes. The crash occurred about 7:15 a.m. All southbound lanes were blocked north of Loop 340 and traffic was diverted...
BELLMEAD, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Man who allegedly broke into Jacksonville home and hit person with a crowbar, arrested

JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) – The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office said that they have arrested Eric Lowe, who allegedly forced himself into a Jacksonville home and hit one of the residents with a crowbar on Saturday morning. According to officials, after the break-in a warrant was issued for Lowe’s arrest. Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office and Tyler […]
JACKSONVILLE, TX
tpr.org

Does the four-day school week work in Texas?

On Thursday afternoons, most kids are steeling themselves for the final day of the school week. But on Thursdays in the Athens Independent School District, the weekend starts now. Grandparent Maria Romero, while waiting in the carpool line, explained why she likes it. "For me right now I’m ok with...
ATHENS, TX
KCEN

UPDATE | 2nd Alarm fire burns through Waco recycling plant

Firefighters were responding to another call when were dispatched to the fire, and were reportedly on the scene less than a minute after the call was placed. The fire took place at the Sunbright Recycling Plant at 701-A Texas Central Parkway, where large piles of material were ablaze. The department upgraded the fire to a 2nd Alarm soon after.
WACO, TX

