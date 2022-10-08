Read full article on original website
Atlanta Hawks Reportedly Interested in Trading for Jae Crowder
Shams Charania of The Athletic reports the Atlanta Hawks are interested in trading for Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder.
Dennis Schroder reveals ‘main reason’ why he rejoined Lakers — and it’s not LeBron James
After gaining a lot of interest following his strong performance for Germany in the EuroBasket tournament, Dennis Schroder decided to take his talents back to Hollywood to reunite with the Los Angeles Lakers. The veteran guard admitted that he has “unfinished business” with the Lakers after his one-year stint with the team in 2020-21.
Spurs Sign Former Lakers And Hawks Player
According to RealGM, the San Antonio Spurs signed Chaundee Brown Jr. The 23-year-old played for the Los Angeles Lakers and Atlanta Hawks last season.
Boston Celtics Waive Former Knicks And Spurs Forward
The Boston Celtics decided to waive forward Luka Samanic on Monday. Samanic signed a training camp deal with Boston on September 22.
Pelicans Sign Former Celtics, Pacers And Timberwolves Player
On Monday, the New Orleans Pelicans announced that they have signed Kelan Martin. The former Butler star has played for the Indiana Pacers, Minnesota Timberwolves and Boston Celtics.
Houston Rockets Waive Veteran Forward Maurice Harkless
The Houston Rockets will be waiving veteran forward Maurice Harkless, who they acquired recently in an eight-player trade with the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Oklahoma City Thunder Sign Former Chicago Bulls Guard
The Oklahoma City Thunder have signed guard Adam Mokoka, who spent two seasons with the Chicago Bulls from 2019-2021.
Centre Daily
Sixers Waive Several Players Tuesday to Build Blue Coats Roster
The Philadelphia 76ers are working on putting the finishing touches on their roster before the regular season tips off next week in Boston. Meanwhile, their developmental squad, the Delaware Blue Coats, are working on building their roster ahead of training camp. Over the weekend, the Sixers added a player to...
Hawks, Suns Have Discussed Jae Crowder Trade per Report
The Phoenix Suns may have found another potential suitor when it comes to Jae Crowder.
NBA
KeyBank Keys to the Game: Cavs vs Sixers
The Wine & Gold tipped-off their preseason schedule last Wednesday in Philadelphia before hosting the annual Wine & Gold Scrimmage on Saturday morning. Tonight, the home fans get their first look at this season's Cleveland Cavaliers. Last week at Wells Fargo Center, the Cavs fell by one, 113-112, but the...
Bulls' Patrick Williams, Nikola Vučević Lead Way in Preseason Finale
Bulls observations: Williams, Vučević lead way vs. Bucks originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago Bulls closed the 2022 preseason with a 3-1 record after taking down the Milwaukee Bucks 127-104 in a short-handed affair on both sides. Here are nine observations:. 1. DeMar DeRozan and Zach...
CBS Sports
Philadelphia 76ers 2022-23 NBA preview: Joel Embiid, James Harden look to lift team to new heights
After an underwhelming conclusion to their 2021-22 campaign that saw them again fail to advance past the Eastern Conference semifinals, the Philadelphia 76ers retooled the roster over the offseason with an emphasis on adding tough, versatile players. Now, they'll again enter the new year with championship aspirations. In addition to bringing back James Harden (the 2018 MVP) to pair with last season's MVP runner-up Joel Embiid, the Sixers also made several other offseason additions to their roster including P.J. Tucker, Danuel House Jr., De'Anthony Melton and Montrezl Harrell. Now, the new-look Sixers will look to advance to conference finals, at least, for the first time since 2001.
Centre Daily
Lakers News: Former LeBron James Rival Has Some Thoughts About Bronny James As An NBA Prospect
New York high school basketball legend Lenny Cooke was such a prospect that he was once ranked higher nationally than Los Angeles Lakers small forward LeBron James, still going strong at age 37, and 2021-22 Lakers power forward Carmelo Anthony, currently a 38-year-old free agent squarely in the role player phase of his career.
NBA・
NBA
Cavs Can't Comeback, Fall to Sixers on Monday
WRAP-UP The Cavs faced the Philadelphia 76ers for the second time since last Wednesday in the preseason, with this one being decided by more than one point, 113-97. Philly jumped on the Cavs early in this one, and put the home team away after their lead was cut to single digits in the third quarter.
lastwordonsports.com
Top NBA Players 2022-23: #8 Kawhi Leonard
Kawhi Leonard comes in at number 8 on our list of the best players for the upcoming 2022-2023 season. The two-time Finals MVP with the San Antonio Spurs and Toronto Raptors will look to prove his health after missing all of the 2021-2022 season with a torn ACL. He’ll rejoin the LA Clippers’ title chase and embark on the fourth year of partnership with co-star Paul George.
NBA・
Bulls observations: Williams, Vučević lead way vs. Bucks
The Chicago Bulls closed the 2022 preseason with a 3-1 record after taking down the Milwaukee Bucks 127-104 in a short-handed affair on both sides. 1. DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine each took rest days for the Bulls after averaging 24.7 and 21.8 minutes per game, respectively, in the team’s first three preseason contests. That cleared the way for Coby White and Dalen Terry to enter the starting lineup.
Centre Daily
Harrison Bader’s Other Play That Led to the Yankees’ Win
Yesterday was the first day of the four division series. It was also the first time I ever attended a postseason game. Presumably, some of you reading this newsletter have experienced the atmosphere of playoff baseball in person. If you haven’t, you surely have read some of our game’s greatest scribes, who have eloquently reconstructed the scenes with such vibrant imagery that your memory of these moments is a collage of what you saw on the screen and felt from words on the page.
Centre Daily
Sixers vs. Cavs: What Stood Out for Philly in Preseason Game 3
Last week, the Philadelphia 76ers fired up their preseason with a road matchup against the Brooklyn Nets. After putting on a dominant performance while shorthanded, the Sixers returned home with a 1-0 record. On Wednesday, the Sixers hosted the Cleveland Cavaliers for the first of two preseason matchups. Despite the...
Yardbarker
Phoenix Suns Sign Former Detroit Pistons Player
View the original article to see embedded media. The Phoenix Suns will play their fourth preseason game on Wednesday evening when they host the Sacramento Kings in Arizona. The NBA season will begin in just one week, so this time of the year sees a lot of transactions at the back end of the roster.
Centre Daily
Just Like That, Justin Jefferson Leads the NFL in Receiving Yards Again
Remember when Justin Jefferson had a combined nine catches for 62 yards in the Vikings' second and third games of the season?. Jefferson exploded for the third time in five games in the Vikings' victory over the Bears on Sunday, piling up 91 yards in the first quarter on his way to a 154-yard day. It was his third game this season with at least 140 yards and the eighth time he's reached that mark in 38 career games. Jefferson set a personal best with 12 catches, dove to the pylon for a two-point conversion, and even completed the third pass of his career when he threw a ball back across the field to Dalvin Cook.
