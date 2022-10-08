ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rehoboth Beach, DE

WMDT.com

WMDT.com

WMDT.com

Serious crash closes part of Route 13 in Laurel

LAUREL, Del. – Delaware State Police are currently on the scene of a serious motor vehicle crash on Sussex Highway (Route 13) in Laurel, Delaware. As a result, all lanes of northbound Sussex Highway, in the area of Shady Acres Lane, will be closed for an extended period of time, according to police.
LAUREL, DE
WBOC

Multiple Departments Battle Commercial Fire in Seaford

SEAFORD, Del. - Authorities are investigating a Wednesday morning commercial building fire that caused an estimated $1 million in property damage. The Delaware State Fire Marshal's Office said that the fire, reported shortly before 7 a.m., occurred on the 500 block of Harrington Street. The Seaford Volunteer Fire Department arrived on the scene and found smoke and flames coming from structures at the property. The fire destroyed two warehouse/ storage structures on the property and caused damage to other structures at the site. Multiple regional mutual aid fire companies assisted at the scene.
SEAFORD, DE
dsp.delaware.gov

Delaware State Police Investigating Fatal Pedestrian Collision

Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian that occurred in the Laurel area on Tuesday night. On October 11, 2022, at approximately 9:45 p.m., a 2011 Chevrolet Malibu, operated by a 17-year-old female was traveling northbound in the left lane of Sussex Highway (Route 13) just south of Chipmans Lane. At the time, a 36-year-old male pedestrian of Laurel, DE was also in the northbound left lane of Sussex Highway. The operator of the Malibu did not observe the pedestrian in the roadway, and the front left of the Malibu struck the pedestrian within the lane of travel.
LAUREL, DE
WMDT.com

Six arrested following shoplifting, pursuit in Rehoboth Beach

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. – Six suspects were arrested after they shoplifted and led police on a chase Monday afternoon in Rehoboth Beach. At around 3:45 p.m., troopers received a report of a shoplifting that had just occurred at the Under Armor outlet. It was reported that the suspects had fled the area in a blue 2013 Chevrolet Equinox that had been seen traveling northbound on Coastal Highway. Troopers located the vehicle on Coastal Highway in the area of Broadkill Road and tried to initiate a traffic stop, but the driver failed to stop.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
WBOC

Police Investigating Deadly Seaford Home Invasion

SEAFORD, Del. - The Delaware State Police Homicide Unit is investigating a home invasion that occurred in Seaford late Tuesday night. According to police, it happened just before midnight on the 2800 block of West Stein Highway. Two people were shot, including a 19-year-old Seaford man who was shot multiple...
SEAFORD, DE
Daily Voice

Blaze That Destroys Abandoned Structure Overnight Under Investigation: Maryland Fire Marshal

The Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal has launched an investigation after an abandoned structure was torched overnight in Caroline County. Shortly after 1 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 11, firefighters from the Marydel Volunteer Fire Department were dispatched to a Mud Mill Road home in Henderson, when the owner of the structure reported it was up in flames.
CAROLINE COUNTY, MD
firststateupdate.com

Photos: Six Charged After Pursuit, Felony Car Stop, All But One Released

Delaware State Police have arrested one adult and five juveniles following a felony shoplifting investigation that began yesterday afternoon and ended with a vehicle pursuit, according to Senior Corporal Leonard DeMalto. DeMalto said on October 10, 2022, at approximately 3:45 p.m., troopers were alerted to a shoplifting that had just...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
987thecoast.com

Delsea Drive in Vineland Closed For Serious Accident

Vineland Police are at the scene of a serious motor vehicle accident that took place on Delsea Drive this morning. Police say the roadway near the accident has been shut down as the investigation continues. One of the vehicles involved in the accident wound up on its roof. The post...
VINELAND, NJ
BreakingAC

Vineland woman killed in Delsea Drive crash

A Vineland woman was killed in a crash Tuesday morning. James Reustle, 57, was driving north on North Delsea Drive when his truck left the roadway and struck a car driven by Diana Reyes. Reyes, 42, was stopped at the exit of the McDonald’s at 306 N. Delsea Drive, police...
VINELAND, NJ
WMDT.com

Police: Seaford man shot to death during home invasion, investigation underway

SEAFORD, Del. – Delaware State Police are investigating after a man was shot to death during a home invasion late Tuesday night. Just before midnight, troopers responded to a residence in the 2800 block of West Stein Highway for a reported home invasion with a shooting. Police say the male victim, a 19-year-old, was shot multiple times in the torso and was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead. The second victim, a 19-year-old female, was hit once in her lower extremity. She was taken to a nearby hospital where she was treated and released.
SEAFORD, DE
WMDT.com

Rehoboth Beach Fire Company members honored

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. – The Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Company celebrated two of its members at their company meeting last week. Life members Lee McDaniel and Bill Delle Donne were presented with certificates from the Delaware Volunteer Firefighter’s Association, honoring 50 years of dedicated service to the citizens of Delaware.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
987thecoast.com

Pedestrian Killed in Lower Township Traffic Accident

42 year old Eric J. Sloan of the Villas lost his life Saturday evening while crossing Bayshore Road in the area of a pharmacy. Lower Township Police say Sloan was struck by a Ford Escape that was traveling southbound on the roadway. Sloan ultimately succumbed to his injuries. Police continue to investigate.
VILLAS, NJ
WMDT.com

WMDT.com

Water Main Project to begin on Coastal Highway later this month

OCEAN CITY, Md. – The Town of Ocean City says a public works water main project is slated to begin on Coastal Highway later this month. We’re told a contractor working for the Town will begin construction and installation of a raw water main on October 24th. Raw water is non-treated water pumped from the various wells in Ocean City to the water treatment facilities for future water system expansions.
OCEAN CITY, MD
WMDT.com

dsp.delaware.gov

State Police Investigating Armed Robbery

Delaware State Police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred at a Felton convenience store early this morning. On October 11, 2022, at approximately 1:47 a.m., troopers responded to the Canterbury Shore Stop located at 8953 South Dupont Highway regarding an armed robbery. The ensuing investigation revealed that an unknown black male suspect armed with a weapon approached the 36-year-old cashier and demanded money. The victim complied and the suspect fled from the scene on foot. The victim was not injured, and the unidentified suspect remains at-large.
FELTON, DE
firststateupdate.com

Dover Police Investigating Shooting Inside Dover Restaurant

The Dover Police Department is investigating a shooting at a restaurant that left a Dover man injured Sunday afternoon, according to Master Corporal Ryan Schmid. Schmid said at approximately 4:41 p.m., the Dover Police Department received a call for a shooting at a pizza restaurant in the 1000 block of Walker Road.
DOVER, DE

