WMDT.com
Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office warning of phone scam
WICOMICO COUNTY, Md. – The Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office is warning of a phone scam targeting residents. Police say scammers are calling people from a phone number that’s spoofed to look like it’s coming from the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office. The caller claims to be a Sheriff’s deputy, and demands money.
WMDT.com
Police: Seaford man shot to death during home invasion, investigation underway
SEAFORD, Del. – Delaware State Police are investigating after a man was shot to death during a home invasion late Tuesday night. Just before midnight, troopers responded to a residence in the 2800 block of West Stein Highway for a reported home invasion with a shooting. Police say the male victim, a 19-year-old, was shot multiple times in the torso and was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead. The second victim, a 19-year-old female, was hit once in her lower extremity. She was taken to a nearby hospital where she was treated and released.
WBOC
Police Investigating Deadly Seaford Home Invasion
SEAFORD, Del. - The Delaware State Police Homicide Unit is investigating a home invasion that occurred in Seaford late Tuesday night. According to police, it happened just before midnight on the 2800 block of West Stein Highway. Two people were shot, including a 19-year-old Seaford man who was shot multiple...
dsp.delaware.gov
State Police Investigating Armed Robbery
Delaware State Police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred at a Felton convenience store early this morning. On October 11, 2022, at approximately 1:47 a.m., troopers responded to the Canterbury Shore Stop located at 8953 South Dupont Highway regarding an armed robbery. The ensuing investigation revealed that an unknown black male suspect armed with a weapon approached the 36-year-old cashier and demanded money. The victim complied and the suspect fled from the scene on foot. The victim was not injured, and the unidentified suspect remains at-large.
WBOC
DSP Investigating Serious Crash in Laurel
LAUREL, Del.-Delaware State Police was on the scene of a serious car crash Tuesday night on Sussex Highway (Route 13) in Laurel. As a result, all of the lanes of northbound Sussex Highway in the area of Shady Acres Lane will be closed for an extended period. The collision is...
dsp.delaware.gov
Delaware State Police Conducting Criminal Investigation
Delaware State Police are currently conducting a criminal investigation in the 2800 block of West Stein Highway, Seaford. As a result, there is an increased police presence in the area. West Stein Highway in the area of Woodland Ferry Road is currently closed until further notice. At this time this...
WMDT.com
Pedestrian killed in Laurel crash
LAUREL, Del. – Delaware State Police say a pedestrian was killed in a crash Tuesday night in Laurel. At around 9:45 p.m., police say a 2011 Chevrolet Malibu was traveling northbound in the left lane of Route 13, just south of Chipmans Lane. At the same time, a 36-year-old man was a pedestrian in the northbound left lane of Route 13. The driver of the Malibu, a 17-year-old female, reportedly did not see the pedestrian in the roadway, and subsequently hit the pedestrian.
Bay Net
Three Injured Including A CCSO Deputy After Crash In Prince Frederick
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – On October 10, 2022, at approximately 4:23 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a motor vehicle accident in the area of Route 4 (800 block of Solomons Island Road) and Chick-fil-A in Prince Frederick. Crews arrived on scene to find a Ford...
Reckless Endangerment Incident Under Investigation Following Midday Lexington Park Shooting
A midday weekend shooting is under investigation in Maryland after a vehicle was struck several times, officials said. In Lexington Park, deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded shortly before 12:15 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 9, to reports of shots fired in the 4600 block of Midway Drive.
WMDT.com
Caroline Co. house fire under investigation
HENDERSON, Md. – Maryland Fire Marshals are working to determine the cause of a fire that broke out at an abandoned house early Tuesday morning. Shortly after 1 a.m., the Marydel Volunteer Fire Department responded to 27266 Mud Mill Road in Caroline County for a reported structure fire. The blaze was placed under control in approximately 45 minutes.
dsp.delaware.gov
Troopers Arrest Six Subjects Following Vehicle Pursuit
Delaware State Police have arrested one adult and five juveniles following a felony shoplifting investigation that began yesterday afternoon and ended with a vehicle pursuit. On October 10, 2022, at approximately 3:45 p.m., troopers were alerted to a shoplifting that had just occurred at the Under Armour outlet in Rehoboth Beach, located at 36698 Bayside Outlet Drive. Dispatchers advised troopers that the suspects had fled from the area in a blue 2013 Chevrolet Equinox that had been seen traveling northbound on Coastal Highway. Troopers located the Equinox on Coastal Highway in the area of Broadkill Road and attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle. However, the operator of the Equinox failed to stop and a vehicle pursuit ensued. During the pursuit, troopers successfully deployed a tire deflation device near the intersection of Coastal Highway and Bakersfield Road. The Equinox subsequently became disabled and came to a stop in the 10000 block of Coastal Highway. All six occupants then fled from the vehicle on foot. With the assistance of the Delaware State Police Aviation Unit, troopers were able to locate and take all six individuals into custody.
WMDT.com
Six arrested following shoplifting, pursuit in Rehoboth Beach
REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. – Six suspects were arrested after they shoplifted and led police on a chase Monday afternoon in Rehoboth Beach. At around 3:45 p.m., troopers received a report of a shoplifting that had just occurred at the Under Armor outlet. It was reported that the suspects had fled the area in a blue 2013 Chevrolet Equinox that had been seen traveling northbound on Coastal Highway. Troopers located the vehicle on Coastal Highway in the area of Broadkill Road and tried to initiate a traffic stop, but the driver failed to stop.
WMDT.com
Two injured in Seaford shooting, investigation continuing
SEAFORD, Del. – Seaford Police are continuing to investigate a shooting that injured two people late Saturday night. Just before midnight, officers responded to Perkins Street for a report of shots fired. When officers arrived at the scene, they learned that two victims had gone to TidalHealth for non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. Both victims were treated for their injuries.
WBOC
Burglary Suspect Caught in Dover
DOVER, Del. - Police have arrested a Dover man accused of burglarizing a city liquor store. Dover police said 36-year-old Brian Bowers was taken into custody on Friday following a three-day investigation into the break-in of the Happy 13 Liquors on South DuPont Highway sometime overnight between Oct. 3 and 4. Investigators said Bowers took alcohol, tobacco products, and cash during the burglary.
firststateupdate.com
Photos: Six Charged After Pursuit, Felony Car Stop, All But One Released
Delaware State Police have arrested one adult and five juveniles following a felony shoplifting investigation that began yesterday afternoon and ended with a vehicle pursuit, according to Senior Corporal Leonard DeMalto. DeMalto said on October 10, 2022, at approximately 3:45 p.m., troopers were alerted to a shoplifting that had just...
Bay Net
Fatal Crash In Southern Anne Arundel County Under Investigation
LOTHIAN, Md. — On October 5, 2022, at 4:15 p.m., Southern District officers responded to Southern Maryland Boulevard (Rt. 4) at Lower Pindell Road, Lothian for a reported vehicle crash. The investigation revealed that a 2018 Ford F-550 was travelling southbound on Southern Maryland Boulevard (Rt. 4) at Lower...
WBOC
Truck Crashes into Rehoboth Home after Driver is Ejected
REHOBOTH, Del.- A pickup truck ran into a house after the driver was ejected Friday afternoon. The Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Company says the crash happened around 2:30 p.m. at a house on Warrington Rd. The driver of truck was found in the middle Warrington Rd. in front of the Arbor-Lyn subdivision.
WDEL 1150AM
Seaford industrial park fire injures 5 firefighters; ash falls over local community
A fire at an industrial park in Seaford has left portions of the city dealing with floating ash debris and air- or water-quality issues, as five firefighters required hospital treatment. According to the Seaford Volunteer Fire Department, the firefighters suffered burns or other injuries and were released after responding to...
Monthlong Investigation Into Crack, Cocaine Sales In Maryland Leads To Drug Bust: Sheriff
An alleged drug dealer in Maryland is being held without bail following a monthlong investigation into the distribution of cocaine and crack cocaine in St. Mary's County. Lexington Park resident Colin Dion Cutchember, 44, is facing multiple charges after being arrested by members of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff's Office, authorities announced on Friday, Oct. 7.
Ocean City Today
Bishopville man sentenced to 15 years for 2020 crash
A Bishopville man was sentenced to 15 years in jail after being convicted of two counts of negligent homicide while under the influence, in connection to an incident in 2020. The Honorable Thomas C. Groton III, a retired Worcester County Circuit Court judge, sentenced Jon Kaleb Michael Gray, 35, to time in jail on Sept. 27 after Gray pleaded guilty to the offenses on Aug. 5.
