NFC South Coach Fired: Falcons Rival Panthers Dismiss Matt Rhule
Matt Rhule is 11-27 in two-plus years as Carolina’s head coach since being hired away from Baylor, and that is the end of that. Rhule - given enormous power to run the Panthers - was fired on Monday after a 37-15 home loss to the 49ers that featured a lot of Carolina fans not bothering to show up.
Bengals Bringing Back Familiar Face on Practice Squad
CINCINNATI — Defensive end Khalid Kareem cleared waivers and is signing with the Bengals practice squad according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. The former fifth-round pick was released by the team on Tuesday. The team was hopeful that he would stick around on the practice squad. Kareem was...
New York Giants Injury Report: Kadarius Toney, Kenny Golladay Not Practicing Wednesday
New York Giants wide receiver Kadarius Toney, who hasn’t played since Week 2 due to a hamstring issue, was not expected to practice Wednesday, according to head coach Brian Daboll. Toney, who has two catches for zero yards, didn’t make the trip last week to London with the team,...
Ravens-Giants First Injury Report
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens and Giants released their first injury report heading into their Week 6 game. Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Wednesday Dolphins Notebook: Jackson Back, O’Connell’s Miami Connection, Focus on the Vikings, and More
Not to be lost amid a flurry of injury news for the Miami Dolphins was the return of tackle Austin Jackson to practice. Jackson was placed on IR before the Week 2 game at Baltimore because of an ankle injury and was designated for return, opening his three-week practice window. Before that window closes, the Dolphins will have to decide whether to activate him, keep him on IR for the entire season or release him.
Cincinnati Bengals Drop in Power Rankings Following Loss to Baltimore Ravens
CINCINNATI — The Bengals are 14th in Sports Illustrated's latest power rankings after losing to the Ravens 19-17 in Week 5. "If the Bengals are complaining about missing one of their three incredible wide receivers as a reason to why this isn’t working, spare me," Conor Orr wrote. "Then it’s time to take some of the responsibility off Joe Burrow’s plate and design something a little more user-friendly."
Joe Burrow on Week 6 Matchup With Saints: ‘Every Week is a Must-Win,’ Regardless of Record
CINCINNATI — The Bengals travel to New Orleans to play the Saints on Sunday afternoon. Cincinnati enters the game with a 2-3 record. All three of their losses have come on a field goal as time expired. Despite their early season struggles, star quarterback Joe Burrow didn't put extra...
FANTASY PLAYS: Players to start and sit for NFL Week 6
Another season of fantasy football, another group of start-or-sit scenarios to answer. It’s not just enough to draft the right team and make the right moves off the waiver wire. We all know that. We also have to make sure that we are starting the right players each week.
Lions Land Top Defensive Prospects in Latest 2023 Mock Draft
The Detroit Lions' defense is a clear weakness holding the organization back from having sustained success, early in the 2022 season. While the offense has made strides forward, the defense is in complete disarray. Veterans are getting benched, young players with little playing experience in the secondary are seeing the...
Just Like That, Justin Jefferson Leads the NFL in Receiving Yards Again
Remember when Justin Jefferson had a combined nine catches for 62 yards in the Vikings' second and third games of the season?. Jefferson exploded for the third time in five games in the Vikings' victory over the Bears on Sunday, piling up 91 yards in the first quarter on his way to a 154-yard day. It was his third game this season with at least 140 yards and the eighth time he's reached that mark in 38 career games. Jefferson set a personal best with 12 catches, dove to the pylon for a two-point conversion, and even completed the third pass of his career when he threw a ball back across the field to Dalvin Cook.
Falcons’ Kyle Pitts Discusses Injury Status Ahead of 49ers Game
After missing last Sunday’s Falcons–Buccaneers game with a hamstring injury, Atlanta tight end Kyle Pitts told reporters on Wednesday that he expects to play on Sunday against the 49ers, per ESPN’s Michael Rothstein. Pitts returned to practice on Wednesday as a limited participant. He missed the entire...
Carolina Panthers Injury Report 10/12
CB Jaycee Horn (ribs) CB Stantley Thomas-Oliver III (thigh) TE Stephen Sullivan (back) LB Frankie Luvu (shoulder) You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:. Facebook - @PanthersOnSI. Twitter - @AllPanthers_ and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_. Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is...
Richard Sherman: Seahawks ‘Have to Keep’ QB Geno Smith Following Hot Start
The Seattle Seahawks find themselves seemingly at a crossroads as we near the halfway point of the season. With a rebuild underway, the process of determining who is a part of the future will be a season-long task, but some players are already making their name known as potential franchise cornerstones.
Cowboys Controversial Calls Fix? Coach Mike McCarthy Has Radical Roughing Penalty Solution
Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy believes that the perfect solution to the NFL's perceived problem with excessive yellow flags is countering them with a barrage of red. Offensive heroics are more prevalent than ever in today's NFL, but perhaps the most notable ... and undoubtedly the most talked-about... producers of big yardage in recent contests have been induced by penalty flags, namely those for roughing the passer.
‘Clueless!’: Falcons DT Grady Jarrett Speaks on Tom Brady Penalty, Kick for First Time
The biggest storyline out of the Atlanta Falcons' 21-15 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last Sunday was the controversial roughing the passer penalty called on Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett. On 3rd-and-5 with three minutes to play, Jarrett performed what appeared to be a routine sack on Buccaneers quarterback...
Russell Wilson Turns to Winston Churchill to Put Haters on Notice
Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson has been caught in a maelstrom over the past week. Wilson was the key culprit in Denver's collapsing loss to the Indianapolis Colts in Week 5, and in context with how he and the Broncos have performed leading up to that game, suffice to say, the knives are out.
Saints Add a Veteran Running Back to Their Roster
Confirmed by several reports, the New Orleans Saints have signed RB Jordan Howard to their practice squad. Howard, 27, was one of several backs brought in by the Saints for a tryout on Monday. A fifth-round selection in the 2016 NFL Draft by the Chicago Bears out of Indiana, Howard...
On This Date: Dan Orlovsky Runs Out of Back of End Zone
In his first ever career NFL start, Detroit Lions quarterback Dan Orlovsky became infamous. While most would have liked to have tossed five or more touchdowns in a blowout win, the ex-Lions quarterback became infamous for a play that he would likely want to put behind him. On this date...
Injury Roundup: Latest on Jonah Williams, Tee Higgins and Rest of Bengals’ Injuries
CINCINNATI — Bengals left tackle Jonah Williams didn't practice on Wednesday. The veteran dislocated his knee cap in Sunday's loss to the Ravens. He played through the injury, but Cincinnati isn't sure if he'll be able to suit up on Sunday in New Orleans. “Limit him early in the...
Latest on Jaylon Johnson’s Health and Vikings ‘Flop’
Looks like Matt Eberflus picked the wrong week to talk about possibly picking up intensity at the start of practices as a way to avoid slow defensive starts to games. You have to have practice first before you can pick up intensity. The schedule for practices has been altered this...
