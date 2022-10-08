Read full article on original website
ringsidenews.com
Braun Strowman Has Wild Reaction To Bray Wyatt’s WWE Return
Braun Strowman’s release from WWE earlier last year puzzled many, as he was seen as a proper star back then. He went on to compete in Control Your Narrative, but not much after that. Much like Strowman, Triple H’s new regime brought back Bray Wyatt. The Monster Among...
wrestlingrumors.net
Four Wrestling Stars Are Once Again Free Agents (CONTAINS SPOILERS)
Fare thee well. One of the most interesting things in wrestling is when a wrestler leaves a promotion. It opens up several doors as fans are left wondering who is going where and what they might do when they get to their next destination. That is one of the most exciting things in wrestling and now there will be some new free agents on the market all at once.
wrestlinginc.com
Brock Lesnar Returns To Raw And Attacks Top WWE Star
Brock Lesnar returned to WWE programming on the October 10 season premiere episode of "Raw." Lesnar made a surprise entrance before Seth Rollins could make his way to the ring for his scheduled title match against United States Champion Bobby Lashley. Lesnar confronted Lashley in the ring and attacked him after a few words, possibly setting up a match between the two for the upcoming Crown Jewel premium live event in November.
stillrealtous.com
Former WWE Star Turns Down Offer To Return
WWE has been bringing a number of former stars back to the company, but it looks like one name isn’t interested in returning. Dave Meltzer noted in Sports Illustrated that WWE contacted Renee Paquette about returning as they were shaking up their announce teams. However, Renee turned down the offer and people in WWE noted that they believed she was heading to All Elite Wrestling.
wrestlingrumors.net
Huge Title Change Takes Place On Monday Night Raw
He who hath the gold. There are a lot of titles in WWE and some of them are among the most famous in all of wrestling. Winning such titles can make a hue difference for anyone, even if they have held the gold before. It means something to see a title change hands under any circumstances, and that took place again this week, albeit with some shenanigans before the match.
411mania.com
Rhea Ripley On the Fan Response To Her Work With Dominik, Who Pitched Her Being Paired With Damian Priest
Rhea Ripley is loving the fan reactions to her interactions with Dominik Mysterio, and she recently talked about the matter along with being paired with Damian Priest in The Judgment Day. Ripley spoke with Metro for a new interview, and you can check out some highlights below:. On the fan...
wrestlinginc.com
Kevin Nash Responds To Allegation He Killed WCW
WCW was bought out by WWE in 2001, completely ending the war between the two companies, which meant that WWE had won and would not face major competition until nearly 20 years later with AEW. Kevin Nash, who won the WCW World Heavyweight Championship on five different occasions, was one of the faces of the company up to its dying years, and tends to be one of the people who most often gets blamed for its failure in the Monday Night War. While on his "Kliq This" podcast, two-time WWE Hall of Famer Nash responded to the allegations of people who believe he was responsible for killing WCW.
wrestlinginc.com
A Major Injury Forced Becky Lynch Out Of Wrestling For Seven Years
Becky Lynch has been on an entirely different level since WWE SummerSlam in 2019. The era of "The Man" began with an attack on Charlotte Flair following a pinfall loss in a match between her, Flair, and Carmella for the "SmackDown" Women's Championship. Shortly thereafter, fans began to rally around Lynch more and more, ultimately leading to an incredible two-plus year stretch.
411mania.com
Mia Yim Departs Impact Wrestling After End of Contract
Fightful Select reports that Mia Yim has officially ended her run with Impact Wrestling now that her contract has expired. Yim chose not to extend the deal and is now a free agent. She made her return to Impact in the spring, singing a short-term deal that ran through Bound...
MMAmania.com
Top UFC fighter trashes Ronda Rousey for making suicide ‘cool’ — ‘She’s everything that’s wrong with the world’
Former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey made a special appearance on the Ellen show back in early 2016 and revealed to host Ellen Degeneres that losing her 135-pound strap in a technical knockout loss to Holly Holm at UFC 193 left “Rowdy” with suicidal thoughts. “To...
stillrealtous.com
Former Champions Reportedly Returning To WWE
WWE returns have been a very hot topic over the last few months as the new regime has brought many former stars back to the company.Now PWInsider is reporting that the belief among several people in WWE is that former Raw Tag Team Champions Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson will be returning as soon as this month.
ringsidenews.com
WWE Creating New Tag Team With Unlikely Partners
WWE has a lot of people on their roster that they could put in a team. Now, we have one more partnership forming. R-Truth and Shelton Benjamin are veterans of the WWE locker room. The two stars have crossed paths in the ring on numerous occasions. Now, they have formed an alliance.
Sean Waltman Hopes Chyna Is Honored At DX Anniversary On WWE Raw, Doesn't Want To Bury Young Talent
WWE will celebrated 25 years of D-Generation X on Monday's WWE Raw with a reunion featuring Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Road Dogg, and Sean Waltman. Triple H, Michaels, and Road Dogg remain involved in WWE with Triple H leading WWE creative, Michaels leading NXT creative, and Dogg producing. Waltman (X-Pac) has remained close with the group despite not working for the company.
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage News On Who Is Training Logan Paul For WWE Crown Jewel
Stand back! There's a YouTuber coming through. PWInsider is reporting that former WWE Cruiserweight Champions Shane Helms and Drew Gulak are training Logan Paul for his upcoming Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match against Roman Reigns. It is possible others have had a hand in Paul's training but Helms and Gulak's names have come up the most.
PWMania
Jake Roberts to Bret Hart: “You Got What You Deserved in Montreal”
On the latest episode of his podcast, “DDP Snake Pit,” Jake Roberts discussed the Montreal Screwjob. During the Montreal Screwjob that took place at the Survivor Series pay-per-view event in 1997, Vince McMahon struck the bell while Shawn Michaels held Bret Hart in the Sharpshooter hold. It was planned in advance for Michaels to win the WWE Title while Hart was preparing to leave for WCW.
411mania.com
WWE News: Candice LeRae Beats Bayley on Raw, Johnny Gargano Defeats Austin Theory
– Candice LeRae picked up a huge win on WWE Raw, defeating Bayley on the season premiere. LeRae faced the Damage CTRL leader on tonight’s show and countered a Rose Plant into an inside cradle for the win. Damage CTRL attacked LeRae after and then assaulted Bianca Belair when she came out for the save.
411mania.com
The Good Brothers Make WWE Return on Raw, Reunite With AJ Styles
The Good Brothers are back on WWE TV, making their return on Raw to reunite with AJ Styles. Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson returned on tonight’s show after AJ Styles came out to tease joining The Judgment Day. Styles said that he needed family and hugged Finn Balor, but then revealed that he was actually talking about Gallows and Anderson who came out and attacked the heel group.
wrestlinginc.com
Ronda Rousey Praises Mustafa Ali
WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Ronda Rousey and the high-flying Mustafa Ali both work for WWE and, while they are on separate brands, Rousey had some high praise for the Chicago native. "I think he is, he's amazingly talented," Rousey said while streaming on Youtube. "Athletically and comes up with some...
411mania.com
Ronda Rousey on How WWE Is Booking Her as a Heel
– During a recent gameplay livestream on her YouTube channel, Ronda Rousey critiqued the segment on WWE SmackDown on Sept. 30 where Liv Morgan attacked her from behind after her match. Rousey stated on the segment (via WrestlingInc.com), “I feel like that’s a double standard that everybody else gets to...
