Read full article on original website
Related
Centre Daily
Sixers Waive Several Players Tuesday to Build Blue Coats Roster
The Philadelphia 76ers are working on putting the finishing touches on their roster before the regular season tips off next week in Boston. Meanwhile, their developmental squad, the Delaware Blue Coats, are working on building their roster ahead of training camp. Over the weekend, the Sixers added a player to...
Centre Daily
Thunder Youngsters Stepping Up With Injuries to Key Contributors
Oklahoma City continues to show out in the preseason. The Thunder (4-1, 2-1) are coming off of a 115-point explosion against Detroit on Tuesday. Outside of a down game against the Mavericks, the team's only preseason loss to this point, the OKC offense has been clicking on all cylinders. Without...
Centre Daily
Al Horford Discusses Celtics’ Comradery and Welcoming Blake Griffin: ‘He’s one of us already’
Ime Udoka's suspension for the 2022-23 season hasn't proven to be a distraction, disrupted the Celtics' focus, or soured the vibe around a team that's been upbeat and energetic throughout training camp and the preseason. That's not to say they won't miss Udoka at all, but with Boston returning the mainstays from its playoff rotation, the group has rallied around interim-head coach Joe Mazzulla and each other.
Centre Daily
Lakers News: Timberwolves-Lakers Preseason Health Update
Tonight, your Los Angeles Lakers are looking to notch a second straight preseason victory, this time in a home rematch against the Minnesota Timberwolves that tips off at 7 p.m. at Crypto.com Arena. But who will be available for L.A.?. View the original article to see embedded media. Wing Troy...
RELATED PEOPLE
Centre Daily
Sources: Indiana Pacers to pick up third year option in contract of Isaiah Jackson
The Indiana Pacers will pick up the third-year team option on the rookie scale contract of big man Isaiah Jackson, league sources tell AllPacers. Jackson was the 22nd pick in the 2021 NBA Draft. The Pacers consider him to be an important part of the team's build as they transition from one era to the next. He is now under contract through the 2023-24 season.
Centre Daily
Philadelphia 76ers Waive Guard Skylar Mays
The Philadelphia 76ers signed former Atlanta Hawks draft pick Skylar Mays on Wednesday morning. As a new member of the Sixers, Mays was spotted getting shots up at the team’s practice facility hours before the Sixers tipped off their preseason finale against the Charlotte Hornets. Before the Sixers and...
NBA・
Fortune
How the Dallas Mavericks CEO fixed a toxic culture ‘for the sisterhood’ after a 2018 report uncovered rampant misconduct
When Mark Cuban first asked Cynt Marshall to be the Dallas Mavericks CEO she was sure she was going to turn him down. Then she met two employees who asked her if she was here to "save" them.
Centre Daily
Celtics Continue Trimming Roster in Preparation for Regular Season
There's been a flurry of transactions around the NBA in the lead-up to the regular season. The Celtics have recently waived Luka Samanic, signed, then waived A.J. Reeves, and brought in Reggie Kissoonlal on an Exhibit-10 deal. All three will likely end up with the Maine Celtics of the G League.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Centre Daily
Thunder Defense Continues to Impress in Preseason
Through three preseason games against NBA competition, the Oklahoma City defense continues to look legitimate. While hot shooting streaks and errant fiery games are bound to happen in the NBA preseason, defensive energy and rotations are much more replicable. And that’s exactly what OKC has brought to the table thus far.
Comments / 0