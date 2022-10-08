The Indiana Pacers will pick up the third-year team option on the rookie scale contract of big man Isaiah Jackson, league sources tell AllPacers. Jackson was the 22nd pick in the 2021 NBA Draft. The Pacers consider him to be an important part of the team's build as they transition from one era to the next. He is now under contract through the 2023-24 season.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 8 HOURS AGO