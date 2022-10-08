ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deirdre Senior
4d ago

A person heart must be ugly and evil to want to take someone's life. You can't possibly be human. God sees everything. You will pay for these killings.

fox32chicago.com

Teen shot in groin in Englewood

CHICAGO - A teenage boy was shot and wounded Monday evening in the Englewood neighborhood on Chicago's South Side. The 17-year-old was outside around 7:33 p.m. in the 1500 block of West 71st Street when gunfire broke out and he was shot in the groin, police said. The boy was...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago police: Man stabbed to death inside East Side home

CHICAGO - A 29-year-old man was stabbed to death Tuesday night inside a home in Chicago's East Side neighborhood. Around 8:45 p.m., police say the male victim was stabbed in the chest and neck by another known male inside a home in the 10300 block of South Ave F. The...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS News

3 teens charged with carjacking woman at gunpoint on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO (CBS) – Three teens are facing charges for carjacking a woman at gunpoint in the Chatham neighborhood Tuesday afternoon. Police arrested a boy and two girls, all aged 17, around 1:58 p.m. in the 8800 block of South Wabash Avenue. They were identified as the suspects who moments earlier carjacked a 25-year-old woman in the 100 block of East 87th Street.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

17-year-old boy fatally shot in South Shore

CHICAGO — A 17-year-old boy was shot and killed in the city’s South Shore neighborhood. The shooting happened around 8:40 a.m. Tuesday on the 1900 block of East 79th Street. Police said a man was following the 17-year-old before opening fire. The teen was shot multiple times and was transported to the University of Chicago […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

Maywood police looking for man wanted in murder of 17-year-old

MAYWOOD, Ill. — Police are seeking a second suspect in the murder of a 17-year-old boy last month in Maywood. On Sept. 16, 17-year-old high school student Dyron Underwood was killed. Two weeks later on Sept. 30, police arrested Rigoberto Estrella, 32, of Melrose Park, for first-degree murder. Police...
MAYWOOD, IL
cwbchicago.com

Suspect in custody after woman is found dead on North Side

Chicago police are conducting a murder investigation after they found a woman dead during a well-being check on the North Side. A suspect is in custody. Officially, CPD said only that police found an adult woman dead after responding to a home in the 5900 block of North Washtenaw around 7 p.m. Monday. A source said the woman’s body was found in a freezer at the home.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Boy, 17, charged in fatal shooting of Simeon High School student

CHICAGO - A 17-year-old boy is facing a murder charge in the 2021 shooting that killed a student from Simeon Career Academy High School in Englewood. The teen was identified by police as the person who open fired and killed 15-year-old Kentrell McNeal and seriously wounded a 14-year-old boy while they were sitting in a car on Sept. 21, 2021 in the 5200 block of South Lake Park Avenue, officials said.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago tenant arrested after landlord found dismembered in freezer

CHICAGO - A woman on Chicago’s North Side noticed her landlord was missing, and her call to police led to a string of terrifying discoveries. Francis Walker had lived in a white frame house in the 5900 block of North Washtenaw Avenue for decades, sometimes renting out extra rooms to female tenants. Police believe it was one of those tenants who killed the 69-year-old and cut her body into pieces.
CHICAGO, IL
Austin Weekly News

Cops shoot man pointing gun inside West Side station

For the second time in less than two weeks, Chicago officers shot someone who aimed a gun at them inside a police facility, police said. The shooting occurred around 12:52 p.m. on Oct. 5, inside the Ogden (10th) Police District station, 3315 W. Ogden Ave., Police Supt. David Brown said at a press conference, citing preliminary information.
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

New details emerge after woman is found dead inside her North Side freezer

New information was released Tuesday about a murder investigation that began Monday evening after Chicago police discovered the remains of a woman inside her home freezer. Brendan Deenihan, Chief of Detectives for the CPD, told reporters that investigators have “a long way to go.”. According to Deenihan, the victim...

