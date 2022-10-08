Strictly Come Dancing 2022: Tony Adams, 55, strips down to his underwear in VERY raunchy routine with Kataya Jones as Tyler West and Dianne Buswell top the leaderboard with 38 points during week three

Strictly Come Dancing's third live show of the series hit BBC One on Saturday evening, with the 15 couples set face the first public vote of the series.

Football manager Tony Adams, 55, brought the house down as he stripped to his underwear in a very raunchy routing with professional dance partner Katya Jones.

Topping the leaderboard was Tyler West and Dianne Buswell who scored an impressive 38 points out of 40 with their Charleston to Flash, Bang, Wallop! from Half a Sixpence.

The pair were lauded with a bout of positive comments from the four judges, Shirley Ballas, Anton Du Beke, Craig Revel Horwood and Motsi Mabuse.

Bagging two 10's, Motsi expressed she was loving 'the lack of empty spaces in the routine' and dubbing the routine 'amazing'.

Meanwhile, Tony and Katya turned up the heat with a Samba to ‘You Sexy Thing’ from The Full Monty.

The English footballer stole the show with a strip tease midway through the routine as he went shirtless and donned a pair of sparkly red shorts.

The judges tried to keep their comments positive after the comical performance, with Shirley saying she thought 'Tony had a good pelvic roll'.

The pair unfortunately landed bottom of the leaderboard with 18 out of 40 points but were happy they entertained the audience.

Fresh from their success last week, Molly Rainford and Carlos Gu performed a Waltz to One Hand, One Heart from West Side Story.

And the couple were once again thrilled with their scores as they bagged an impressive 34 out of 40 points.

Molly and Carlos took to the dancefloor in glamorous ensembles, with Shirley calling them 'a partnership made in heavy'.

The other judges were in agreement, with Anton Du Beke telling Molly: 'you are beautiful to watch dance'.

Richie and Giovanni, who places second on the leaderboard last week, danced the Samba to Hakuna Matata from The Lion King.

The pair took to the dance floor in animal costumes as they played the iconic Pumbaa the waterhog and Timon the meerkat.

Bagging 27 out of 40 points, the performance was dubbed 'one of your best numbers so far' from Shirley Bassey.

The pair put on a united front during the show and appeared to brush off recent rumours of a fued behind the scenes - following reports that they 'haven't clicked' off camera.

Craig Revel Horwood didn't appear as impressed as Shirley as he claimed the steps 'needed more bounce' but he 'loved the characterisation'.

Kym Marsh and her partner Graziano Di Prima took on the Charleston to If My Friends Could See Me Now from the movie Sweet Charity.

Bagging their highest score yet, 33 out of 40, Craig dubbed it her 'best dance yet' with Shirley agreeing and claiming it could be the best dance of the series.

Kym and Graziano appeared thrilled with her score, as he picked her up and soun her around - after the star expressed her fears over the spinning nature of the dance earlier this week, due to her vertigo.

She previously explained: 'Well, you see I have got visual vertigo. I had an ear problem about six years ago and it left me with visual vertigo, so basically even moving lights make me feel weird.

Before she took to the dancefloor, her daughter who was in the audience said: 'Watching her confidence grow, she struggled for the first two weeks nerve wise and getting to grips with everything but this week she text me saying she's enjoying it. We are so proud, she's going to smash it.'

Next up was Hamza Yassin and Jowita Przystal dancing the Rumba to the Theme from Jurassic Park.

The cameraman, who explained he 'enjoyed the Rumba', and his professional partner bagged 25 out if 40 points this week.

Craig once again expressed his touch criticism and 'thought it was too placed and it needed more expression' as 'it was a bit dull'.

Ellie Taylor and Johannes Radebe took to the dancefloor and performed the Cha Cha Cha to The Shoop Shoop Song (It’s In His Kiss) from Mermaids.

The pair scored 21 out of 40 points putting them on the lower end of the leaderboard - with Craig telling the pair it 'looked stompy'.

Anton thought there was a lot to like but there is a ‘fundamental down-below flaw’.

Up next was Matt Goss and Nadiya Bychkova, who found themselves in the dance off last week, but dance the Viennese Waltz to Hold My Hand from Top Gun.

Anton recognised Matt's improvement from last week as he thought it was a 'huge improvement but a bit loose in the frame'.

The pair bagged 21 out of 40 points, which they didn't seem thrilled about compared to 22 points last week.

Matt was happy with his overall performance, which he dedicated to his grandad.

Fleur East and Vito Coppola danced the American Smooth to Part Of Your World from The Little Mermaid.

Shirley loved how 'sensual and feminine and graceful' Fleur was, with the pair scoring 29 out of 40 points.

James Bye and Amy Dowden took to the dancefloor with an energetic Cha Cha Cha to ‘Hooked On A Feeling’ from Guardians Of The Galaxy.

The pair were dressed up in unique alien costumes and they scored 22 out of 40 points.

Motsi was quick to notice that James 'was having fun and wants to dance' but said 'the development of his movement needs more time'.

Next up was Ellie Simmonds and Nikita Kuzmin and their movie week choice was the Quickstep to ‘Peppy and George’ from The Artist.

They bagged 27 out of 40 points and Motsi said she was loving Ellie’s personality during today's fun performance but claimed the 'nerves got to her'.

Following their incredible debut performance in week one, Will Mellor and Nancy Xu hoped to impress once again with their American Smooth to Cry To Me from Dirty Dancing.

They were thrilled with their impressive 33 out of 40 points, with Craig claiming they both made ballroom 'look sexy'.

Taking to the dancefloor next was Helen Skelton and Gorka Márquez with the Viennese Waltz to Hopelessly Devoted To You from the iconic film Grease.

Shirley thought their performance 'had beautiful content' and praised Helen as she was 'the biggest improvement of the night' - with the presenter bagging 31 out of 40 points.

Helen looked incredible in a chic dress as he transformed into Sandy, while Gorka donned a black wig as he played Danny.

This week closing the show was Jayde Adams and Karen Hauer who danced the Cha Cha Cha to What A Feeling from Flashdance.

Jayde was determined to show dancing was for everyone and her 29 out of 40 score proved just that.

Motsi thought it was 'beautiful' and said it was 'so great to show that dancing is for everyone'.

Strictly Come Dancing Week 3 scoreboard

Tyler West and Dianne Buswell: Dancing a Charleston to Flash, Bang, Wallop! - 38 out of 40 points

Molly Rainford and Carlos Gu: Dancing a Waltz to One Hand - 34 out of 40 points

Kym Marsh and Graziano Di Prima: Dancing the Charleston to If My Friends Could See Me Now - 33 out of 40 points

Will Mellor and Nancy Xu: Dancing the American Smooth to Cry To Me - 33 out of 40 points

Helen Skelton and Gorka Márquez: Dancing the Viennese Waltz to Hopelessly Devoted To You - 31 out of 40 points

Fleur East and Vito Coppola: Dancing the American Smooth to Part Of Your World - 29 out of 40 points

Jayde Adams and Karen Hauer: Dancing the Cha Cha Cha to What A Feeling - 29 out of 40 points

Richie Anderson and Giovanni Pernice: Dancing a Samba to Hakuna Matata - 27 out of 40 points

Ellie Simmonds and Nikita Kuzmin: Dancing the Quickstep to Peppy and George - 27 out of 40 points

Hamza Yassin and Jowita Przystał: Dancing a Rumba to the theme from Jurassic Park - 25 out of 40 points

James Bye and Amy Dowden: Dancing the Cha Cha Cha to Hooked On A Feeling - 22 out of 40 points

Ellie Taylor and Johannes Radebe: Dancing the Cha Cha Cha to The Shoop Shoop Song (It’s In His Kiss) - 21 out of 40 points

Matt Goss and Nadiya Bychkova: Dancing the Viennese Waltz to Hold My Hand - 21 out of 40 points

Tony Adams and Katya Jones: Dancing the Samba to You Sexy Thing - 18 out of 40 points

After giving it their all on the dancefloor last week, the celebrities once again learned a new routine as things stepped up a gear in week three thanks to the Movie Week special.

The show kicked off with a sensational group performance from the professional dancers to the viral song We Don't Talk About Bruno.

With a plethora of movie themes to choose from throughout the years, this week's songs were a mixed bag with film soundtracks from the likes of The Full Monty and Top Gun to Dirty Dancing and The Little Mermaid!

Elsewhere, Tony Adams was no doubt hoping to score big with his and Katya Jones' Samba to You Sexy Thing from The Full Monty.

While Matt Goss strived to land higher on the leaderboard with his and Nadiya Bychkova's Viennese Waltz to Hold My Hand from Top Gun: Maverick.

Last week's show saw Molly and Carlos top the leaderboard with an impressive score of 34 points out of 40 with their Quickstep performance as they closed the show.

The duo took to the dancefloor in bright pastel coloured suits as they danced a Quickstep to a cover of Beyonce's Love on Top - which Molly admitted was her 'favourite song'.

Second on the leaderboard was Richie Anderson and Giovanni Pernice, as they took to the dancefloor with a Quickstep dance.

Bagging 32 out of 40 points, just two below Molly, the performance was dubbed 'absolutely beautiful' by judge Motsi Mabuse.

Meanwhile, Fleur East got emotional following her performance, shedding a tear as she admitted emotions had 'built up' throughout the week'.

Elsewhere, it was a three-way split at the bottom of the leaderboard, with Tony Adams, Kaye Adams and Matt Goss all only managing to bag 22 points out of 40.

However, in the end it was Kaye Adams who became the first contestant to be eliminated from the series.

The Loose Women star and her pro partner Kai Widdrington failed to impress with their Charleston to Music! Music! Music! by Dorothy Provine.

The couple faced singer Matt Goss and his partner Nadiya Bychkova in the dance-off, with the broadcaster ultimately given her marching orders.

Speaking after three of the four judges opted to vote her out, Kaye admitted it was the 'right result'.

With another star set to lose their place on the show this week, the pressure will be on as the remaining contestants try to make it through to Week Four's BBC Centenary special.

Strictly Come Dancing continues on BBC One at 7:15pm on Sunday - when one couple will be eliminated from the contest for the first time this season.

STRICTLY COME DANCING - WEEK THREE SONGS AND DANCES

Ellie S and Nikita: Quickstep to Peppy and George from The Artist

Ellie T and Johannes: Cha Cha Cha to The Shoop Shoop Song (It’s In His Kiss) from Mermaids

Fleur and Vito: American Smooth to Part Of Your World from The Little Mermaid

Hamza and Jowita: Rumba to the Theme from Jurassic Park

Helen and Gorka: Viennese Waltz to Hopelessly Devoted To You from Grease

James and Amy: Cha Cha Cha to Hooked On A Feeling from Guardians of the Galaxy

Jayde and Karen: Cha Cha Cha to What A Feeling from Flashdance

Kym and Graziano: Charleston to If My Friends Could See Me Now from Sweet Charity

Matt and Nadiya: Viennese Waltz to Hold My Hand from Top Gun: Maverick

Molly and Carlos: Waltz to One Hand, One Heart from West Side Story

Richie and Giovanni: Samba to Hakuna Matata from The Lion King

Tony and Katya: Samba to You Sexy Thing from The Full Monty

Tyler and Dianne: Charleston to Flash, Bang, Wollop! from Half a Sixpence

Will and Nancy: American Smooth to Cry To Me from Dirty Dancing