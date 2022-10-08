ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

Texas Demolishing Oklahoma at Half: College Football World Reacts

By Daniel Chavkin
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=343tkA_0iRY91jg00

The Longhorns are on their way to their first win over the Sooners since 2018.

Entering Saturday, Texas was hoping to finally flip the script in the Red River Showdown. Oklahoma had won each of the last four and six of the last seven meetings between the two teams, with the only Longhorns winning a 48–45 shootout in 2017.

This year, however, Texas has completely dominated the game, outsourcing Oklahoma 28–0 at halftime. This is coming in Oklahoma coach Brent Venables’s first ever Red River Showdown, which makes the dominance have a unique view.

As a result, social media reacted to the surprisingly one-sided affair. On one hand, people were impressed with Texas and, specifically, quarterback Quinn Ewers playing in his first game since returning from injury.

On the other hand, people are not nearly as impressed with Oklahoma’s performance after two straight losses.

If the result holds, Texas will improve to 4–2 on the season and 2–1 in conference play, while Oklahoma would fall to 3–3 with a matchup vs. undefeated No. 19 Kansas next weekend.

More CFB Coverage:

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Local
Oklahoma Sports
Austin, TX
Football
Local
Texas Sports
Norman, OK
Football
Local
Texas College Sports
Local
Texas Football
Local
Oklahoma Football
City
Norman, OK
State
Texas State
Norman, OK
College Sports
Austin, TX
Sports
City
Kansas, OK
Norman, OK
Sports
Austin, TX
College Sports
Local
Oklahoma College Sports
City
Austin, TX
State
Oklahoma State
FanSided

Texas football ‘remains confident’ in chances to flip 4-Star DeAndre Moore

A few outstanding targets remain for the 2023 Texas football recruiting class at the skill positions ahead of the first signing day. But the most important at this point for Texas and head coach Steve Sarkisian before the Early Signing Period in December is the highly touted four-star Louisville Cardinals commit and St. John Bosco wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr.
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brent Venables
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#Ohio State#American Football#Sooners#Cfb Coverage
tribeza.com

LaRue Architects Renovate Clarksville Home to Maintain Character

When Dan and Sylvia Sharplin purchased the 1915 house, they made a promise to keep its historic integrity intact. When their kids moved out, Sylvia Sharplin and Dan Sharplin, an Austin realtor and entrepreneur, sold their family home in suburban Westlake Hills in favor of a more urban lifestyle. They wanted to be close enough to downtown to be able to walk to restaurants and shopping along with the additional draw of city views.
AUSTIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
Sports
University of Oklahoma
KVUE

Strong cold front expected to shake up the forecast

AUSTIN, Texas — We know you haven't needed it in awhile, but it's almost time for you to dust off your umbrella. Have you forgotten where your umbrella even is? That's understandable, since we haven't received measurable rainfall at Camp Mabry since Sept. 7. That could change as a strong cold front arrives in Central Texas toward the beginning of next week.
AUSTIN, TX
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

102K+
Followers
41K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy