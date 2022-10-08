ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Irish premier visits site of petrol station explosion that killed 10 people

By Pa Reporters
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48rtIm_0iRY8tuW00

Ireland’s premier has visited the site of a petrol station explosion that killed 10 people, including two teenagers and a young child.

Taoiseach Micheal Martin spoke to members of the emergency services who worked for 24 hours to locate victims following Friday’s devastating blast in Creeslough, Co Donegal.

Irish police believe the explosion that ripped through the Applegreen service station and convenience store and adjoining buildings was a “tragic accident”.

Earlier on Saturday, the police force – An Garda Siochana – said four men, three women, a teenage girl, a teenage boy and a girl of primary school age had been killed.

A further eight people injured in the explosion remained in hospital.

The search and recovery operation concluded on Saturday afternoon without any further victims being found.

Speaking at the cordon of the blast site, Mr Martin said there was “deep sadness” in the village and a “terrible silence” reflecting the enormity of what has happened.

“The entire nation is mourning and deeply saddened,” he said.

“A young child in the shop and two teens as well as men and women who were going about their lives as well.

“It is a very close-knit community and our heart goes out to them.”

The Taoiseach added: “Talking to those on the front line and everyone involved, they were very moved by the extraordinary support they got from the community here almost immediately.

“Many volunteers rushed to the scene to try and do everything they could to help because it was an horrific scene they came upon and we must always remember our emergency services.

“I want to thank them for helping those who were trapped and injured. We must do everything we can to support the community.

“Words on their own will not console someone who has lost a loved one and we have to be with them. We will be with them for quite some time.”

Sinn Fein President Mary Lou McDonald , the leader of Ireland’s main opposition party, also visited Creeslough on Saturday evening, as did the country’s deputy premier Tanaiste Leo Varadkar.

The political leaders later joined emergency service members and local residents for a service for the victims at a nearby church.

The major rescue and recovery operation involving first responders from both sides of the Irish border, and many volunteers from within the local community, extended through the night on Friday and into Saturday.

At a media conference in Milford, Co Donegal on Saturday afternoon, Garda Superintendent David Kelly said: “At this point in time we have to keep an open mind in how we investigate this but our information at this point in time is pointing towards a tragic accident.”

All 10 victims were from the Creeslough area.

Applegreen founder and chief executive Joe Barrett said the company was “utterly shocked and saddened” by the “tragic” incident in Creeslough.

Mr Barrett said: “Yesterday was a very dark day for Creeslough, for Donegal, for Ireland, and for all of us in the wider Applegreen family.

“This is a hugely tragic event, and I would like to offer our deepest sympathies to the families and friends of the deceased, and to the entire community in Creeslough.”

The President of Ireland, Michael D Higgins , expressed his shock at the “terrible tragedy”.

“All of our thoughts must go out to all of those who have been affected,” he said.

“Those who have received news of the loss of a loved one, those injured and, most of all, those who are waiting with anxiety for news of their loved ones.

“This tragedy is a terrible blow to a community that is closely knit and where every loss and injury will be felt by every member of the community and far beyond.”

Prayers were said in the local church in Creeslough on Saturday morning for all those suffering.

The congregation at St Michael’s Church heard there was a “tsunami” of grief in the community.

Fr John Joe Duffy said: “From our hearts, with all our hearts and with all our souls, we pray for those who have died, we pray for those who were injured, we pray for all who were involved … we pray for those who are there continuing to help and have helped since yesterday.

“We pray also for those family members who are bereaved and we pray for those who still are waiting news.

“We keep them all very much in our hearts.”

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Irish People#Volunteers#Gasoline#Sinn Fein
