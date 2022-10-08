Arkansas linebacker Bumper Pool breaks program record for career tackles

STARKVILLE, Miss. — Arkansas football's Bumper Pool is known for his unique name. Now, that name will be in the Razorback history books.

In No. 25 Arkansas' game against No. 23 Mississippi State on Saturday, Pool broke the program record for career tackles.

The previous record was 408 tackles, which linebacker Tony Bua set during his time at Arkansas from 2000-2003. Pool entered Saturday's game in need of 13 tackles to tie the record. He got his 13th on Mississippi State's first offensive drive of the second half, then got the record-breaking tackle late in the third quarter.

BUMPER ON THE TRACK:Meet Bumper Pool, the home-grown racehorse named for the Arkansas linebacker

In each of the past two seasons, Pool had at least 100 tackles. The fifth-year senior out of Lucas, Texas, entered Saturday's game leading the team with 46 tackles: 20 solo and 26 assisted.

Christina Long covers the Arkansas Razorbacks for the Southwest Times Record and USA Today Network. You can follow her on Twitter @christinalong00 or email her at clong@swtimes.com.