iBerkshires.com
North Adams Officers Recognized With Governor's Office Citation
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — A half-dozen police officers were recognized on Tuesday night with citations from Gov. Charlie Baker. The presentation at the City Council meeting was done at the initiation of James Holmes, a retired teacher and former School Committee member. Holmes had invited the Police Department to...
iBerkshires.com
Williamstown DIRE Committee to Consider 'Purpose' Document
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — The town's diversity committee last week decided it needs a little more time to respond to an evolving purpose statement its members have been discussing with members of the Select Board. The latter body had hoped to have a response from the Diversity, Inclusion and Racial...
iBerkshires.com
Pittsfield Council Continues Starbucks Proposal Over Curb Cut Concerns
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The City Council wants a better solution for the proposed Starbucks curb cut on Route 7. On Tuesday, the panel continued a request to build the coffee shop and drive-through at 1030 South St. Councilors were concerned about the entrance and exit being close to the...
iBerkshires.com
Lenco Named Employer of the Year by MassHire
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — MassHire has recently recognized Lenco Armored Vehicles, the leading designer and manufacturer of tactical armored security vehicles for law enforcement, fire and rescue and government entities worldwide, was named MassHire’s manufacturing employer of the year. "Lenco Armored Vehicles has been a strong supporter of MassHire’s...
iBerkshires.com
Pittsfield Experiencing Mini COVID Surge
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The city is experiencing a "mini" COVID-19 surge, Director of Public Health Andy Cambi confirmed on Tuesday. "Pretty big news today," he said to the City Council. "For the COVID update for this month, [I'm] here to report that we are experiencing a mini-surge for our fall season with COVID cases."
iBerkshires.com
Williamstown Comprehensive Plan Forums Set for Thursday Evening
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — The town's Comprehensive Plan Steering Committee plans an "interactive community meeting" in two sessions on Thursday at the Williamstown Youth Center. The committee, which is responsible for drafting the document formerly known as the town's master plan, will seek input from the public on all elements of the plan.
iBerkshires.com
Pittsfield Community Preservation Committee to Host Public Hearing
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Community Preservation Committee voted to hold its annual preservation plan review public hearing on Monday, Nov. 7, in Room 203 at City Hall. The hearing will also be broadcast on Pittsfield Community Television. The purpose of this hearing is to review the planning work priorities...
iBerkshires.com
Great Barrington to Host Housatonic Water Works Information Meeting
GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. — The Selectboard will hold a special meeting about ongoing issues with the Housatonic Water Works on Monday, Oct. 17 at 4:15 p.m. The meeting will be open to the public via Zoom, and the meeting details will be posted on the town calendar on the town website on meeting day.
iBerkshires.com
Pittsfield Affordable Housing Trust Meets for the First Time
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The city's Affordable Housing Trust had its inaugural meeting on Wednesday, starting its journey to create and preserve accessible housing in the community. "There's just not housing for the people that need to be in Berkshire County," Chair Betsy Sherman said. "We need to attract young...
iBerkshires.com
Adams Planning Board OKs Parking Lot Expansion for B&B
ADAMS, Mass. — B&B Micromanufacturing has had so many orders it's having trouble fitting in parking for its employees. The Planning Board on Sept. 26 approved a gravel addition to the existing parking lot at 201 Howland Ave. "Just based on their rapid growth and with respect to site...
iBerkshires.com
Pittsfield Police Nab Robbery Suspect on North Street
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Police arrested an unarmed robbery suspect in under an hour over the weekend after a woman had her purse snatched. On Sunday, a 77-year-old Pittsfield resident entered the police station and reported that she had just been forcefully robbed of her purse while walking on the 200 Block of North Street.
iBerkshires.com
Letter: Local Business Supports PAVE Fundraiser
Each year PAVE, Project Against Violent Encounters, holds a fundraising event in October to coincide with Domestic Violence Awareness month. In the past, these fundraising events were a wine tasting or chocolate fest but with COVID-19 concerns, we found that a basket raffle was just as successful and much more social distancing friendly.
iBerkshires.com
Extremist Graffiti Found on Williams College Monument
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — Williams College on Monday reported that the school's Soldier's Monument on Main Street was defaced with apparent white supremacist graffiti. President Maud Mandel sent an email to the college community reporting that a local resident reported to the school the presence of a Confederate flag and the painted word "Rebel" on the base of the Civil War statue, located outside the school's Griffin Hall.
iBerkshires.com
ThinkFood Conference at Simon's Rock
GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. — Bard College at Simon's Rock will host the 9th annual ThinkFOOD conference, at Bard College at Simon's Rock on Oct. 15, 2022. The theme of the 2022 ThinkFOOD conference, hosted by the Center for Food Studies, is "Regenerative" and will explore food practices and traditions that honor shared roots and empower the restoration of the food system, according to a press release.
iBerkshires.com
Lessie Melvin, 94
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — Lessie Jane Melvin, 94, of Williamstown died on Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, at Williamstown Commons. Lessie was born in Lumber Bridge, N.C., on Oct. 4, 1928, a daughter of the late Walter and Mary Jane Gillespie Melvin. Lessie was employed as a cook for more than...
iBerkshires.com
McCann MCAS Scores Keep Pace with Pre-pandemic Numbers
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — After two years of remote and hybrid learning, Massachusetts Comprehensive Assessment System tests at McCann Technical School have kept up with pre-pandemic numbers. Ninety-four percent of students at McCann are either partially or fully meeting expectations in mathematics and English language arts. For science, technology...
iBerkshires.com
Hopkins Leads Lee Past Pittsfield
PITTSFIELD, Mass. – Karalynn Hopkins had a double-double Tuesday to lead the Lee volleyball team to a three-set win over Pittsfield. Hopkins recorded 10 kills and 11 digs to go with a pair of aces in a 25-12, 25-15, 25-19 win. Autumn Schwab pulled up 16 digs. Makayla Schuerer...
iBerkshires.com
The Clark to Screen Zurbarán and His Twelve Sons
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — On Thursday, Oct. 27, at 6 p.m., the Clark Art Institute screens Zurbarán and His Twelve Sons, the third presentation in its five-part Film and Art series, which runs through November. The free showing is open to the public and takes place in the Clark’s...
iBerkshires.com
Ventfort Hall Celebrating Halloween Oct. 28 to 31
LENOX, Mass. — Ventfort Hall will be decorated for Halloween weekend, Friday, Oct. 28 through Monday, Oct. 31, 2021. Guests are invited to wear their Halloween costumes or Halloween themed outfits at any event or visit over the course of the weekend. The mansion will be open from 10...
iBerkshires.com
First Annual Transformer Comedy Fest Comes to Pittsfield
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Transformer Comedy Fest will feature three days of comedians from across the nation at Flat Burger Society and Dottie's Coffee Lounge. The event runs from Thursday to Saturday at 8 p.m. with headliners Caitlin Cook, Anthony DeVito, and Josh Gondelman. The festival is independent and...
