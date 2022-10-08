ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsfield, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
iBerkshires.com

North Adams Officers Recognized With Governor's Office Citation

NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — A half-dozen police officers were recognized on Tuesday night with citations from Gov. Charlie Baker. The presentation at the City Council meeting was done at the initiation of James Holmes, a retired teacher and former School Committee member. Holmes had invited the Police Department to...
NORTH ADAMS, MA
iBerkshires.com

Williamstown DIRE Committee to Consider 'Purpose' Document

WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — The town's diversity committee last week decided it needs a little more time to respond to an evolving purpose statement its members have been discussing with members of the Select Board. The latter body had hoped to have a response from the Diversity, Inclusion and Racial...
WILLIAMSTOWN, MA
iBerkshires.com

Lenco Named Employer of the Year by MassHire

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — MassHire has recently recognized Lenco Armored Vehicles, the leading designer and manufacturer of tactical armored security vehicles for law enforcement, fire and rescue and government entities worldwide, was named MassHire’s manufacturing employer of the year. "Lenco Armored Vehicles has been a strong supporter of MassHire’s...
PITTSFIELD, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pittsfield, MA
Local
Massachusetts Government
Pittsfield, MA
Government
Local
Massachusetts Health
Pittsfield, MA
Health
iBerkshires.com

Pittsfield Experiencing Mini COVID Surge

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The city is experiencing a "mini" COVID-19 surge, Director of Public Health Andy Cambi confirmed on Tuesday. "Pretty big news today," he said to the City Council. "For the COVID update for this month, [I'm] here to report that we are experiencing a mini-surge for our fall season with COVID cases."
PITTSFIELD, MA
iBerkshires.com

Williamstown Comprehensive Plan Forums Set for Thursday Evening

WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — The town's Comprehensive Plan Steering Committee plans an "interactive community meeting" in two sessions on Thursday at the Williamstown Youth Center. The committee, which is responsible for drafting the document formerly known as the town's master plan, will seek input from the public on all elements of the plan.
WILLIAMSTOWN, MA
iBerkshires.com

Pittsfield Community Preservation Committee to Host Public Hearing

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Community Preservation Committee voted to hold its annual preservation plan review public hearing on Monday, Nov. 7, in Room 203 at City Hall. The hearing will also be broadcast on Pittsfield Community Television. The purpose of this hearing is to review the planning work priorities...
PITTSFIELD, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#Legal Counsel#Letterhead#Solicitor#Defendants#Business Industry#Linus Business#The Board Of Health
iBerkshires.com

Pittsfield Affordable Housing Trust Meets for the First Time

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The city's Affordable Housing Trust had its inaugural meeting on Wednesday, starting its journey to create and preserve accessible housing in the community. "There's just not housing for the people that need to be in Berkshire County," Chair Betsy Sherman said. "We need to attract young...
PITTSFIELD, MA
iBerkshires.com

Adams Planning Board OKs Parking Lot Expansion for B&B

ADAMS, Mass. — B&B Micromanufacturing has had so many orders it's having trouble fitting in parking for its employees. The Planning Board on Sept. 26 approved a gravel addition to the existing parking lot at 201 Howland Ave. "Just based on their rapid growth and with respect to site...
ADAMS, MA
iBerkshires.com

Pittsfield Police Nab Robbery Suspect on North Street

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Police arrested an unarmed robbery suspect in under an hour over the weekend after a woman had her purse snatched. On Sunday, a 77-year-old Pittsfield resident entered the police station and reported that she had just been forcefully robbed of her purse while walking on the 200 Block of North Street.
PITTSFIELD, MA
iBerkshires.com

Letter: Local Business Supports PAVE Fundraiser

Each year PAVE, Project Against Violent Encounters, holds a fundraising event in October to coincide with Domestic Violence Awareness month. In the past, these fundraising events were a wine tasting or chocolate fest but with COVID-19 concerns, we found that a basket raffle was just as successful and much more social distancing friendly.
BENNINGTON, VT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Verizon
iBerkshires.com

Extremist Graffiti Found on Williams College Monument

WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — Williams College on Monday reported that the school's Soldier's Monument on Main Street was defaced with apparent white supremacist graffiti. President Maud Mandel sent an email to the college community reporting that a local resident reported to the school the presence of a Confederate flag and the painted word "Rebel" on the base of the Civil War statue, located outside the school's Griffin Hall.
WILLIAMSTOWN, MA
iBerkshires.com

ThinkFood Conference at Simon's Rock

GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. — Bard College at Simon's Rock will host the 9th annual ThinkFOOD conference, at Bard College at Simon's Rock on Oct. 15, 2022. The theme of the 2022 ThinkFOOD conference, hosted by the Center for Food Studies, is "Regenerative" and will explore food practices and traditions that honor shared roots and empower the restoration of the food system, according to a press release.
GREAT BARRINGTON, MA
iBerkshires.com

Lessie Melvin, 94

WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — Lessie Jane Melvin, 94, of Williamstown died on Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, at Williamstown Commons. Lessie was born in Lumber Bridge, N.C., on Oct. 4, 1928, a daughter of the late Walter and Mary Jane Gillespie Melvin. Lessie was employed as a cook for more than...
WILLIAMSTOWN, MA
iBerkshires.com

McCann MCAS Scores Keep Pace with Pre-pandemic Numbers

NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — After two years of remote and hybrid learning, Massachusetts Comprehensive Assessment System tests at McCann Technical School have kept up with pre-pandemic numbers. Ninety-four percent of students at McCann are either partially or fully meeting expectations in mathematics and English language arts. For science, technology...
NORTH ADAMS, MA
iBerkshires.com

Hopkins Leads Lee Past Pittsfield

PITTSFIELD, Mass. – Karalynn Hopkins had a double-double Tuesday to lead the Lee volleyball team to a three-set win over Pittsfield. Hopkins recorded 10 kills and 11 digs to go with a pair of aces in a 25-12, 25-15, 25-19 win. Autumn Schwab pulled up 16 digs. Makayla Schuerer...
PITTSFIELD, MA
iBerkshires.com

The Clark to Screen Zurbarán and His Twelve Sons

WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — On Thursday, Oct. 27, at 6 p.m., the Clark Art Institute screens Zurbarán and His Twelve Sons, the third presentation in its five-part Film and Art series, which runs through November. The free showing is open to the public and takes place in the Clark’s...
WILLIAMSTOWN, MA
iBerkshires.com

Ventfort Hall Celebrating Halloween Oct. 28 to 31

LENOX, Mass. — Ventfort Hall will be decorated for Halloween weekend, Friday, Oct. 28 through Monday, Oct. 31, 2021. Guests are invited to wear their Halloween costumes or Halloween themed outfits at any event or visit over the course of the weekend. The mansion will be open from 10...
LENOX, MA
iBerkshires.com

First Annual Transformer Comedy Fest Comes to Pittsfield

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Transformer Comedy Fest will feature three days of comedians from across the nation at Flat Burger Society and Dottie's Coffee Lounge. The event runs from Thursday to Saturday at 8 p.m. with headliners Caitlin Cook, Anthony DeVito, and Josh Gondelman. The festival is independent and...
PITTSFIELD, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy