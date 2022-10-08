Read full article on original website
Graham Potter admits Chelsea 'got a bit of luck' in win over Milan
Atletico Madrid complete permanent signing of Antoine Griezmann from Barcelona
Atletico Madrid have confirmed that Antoine Griezmann has completed his permanent return to the club from Barcelona.
Graham Potter press conference: N'Golo Kante injury, Thiago Silva contract, Rafael Leao interest
Graham Potter spoke about N'Golo Kante, Thiago Silva, Rafael Leao & more at his pre-match press conference ahead of Chelsea facing AC Milan in the Champions League.
Real Madrid predicted lineup vs Shakhtar Donetsk - Champions League
Predicting the Real Madrid lineup to face Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League.
Pep Guardiola explains decision to rest Erling Haaland against Copenhagen
Pep Guardiola has explained why he rested Erling Haaland against Copenhagen.
Shakhtar Donetsk 1-1 Real Madrid: Player ratings as Rudiger scores last minute equaliser
Transfer rumours: PSG eye Salah/Mbappe swap; Toney on Spurs radar
Wednesday's transfer rumours, with updates on Kylian Mbappe, Mohamed Salah, Cristiano Ronaldo, Ivan Toney & more.
Harry Kane on Bayern Munich links & World Cup injury fears
Harry Kane has had his say on reports linking him with a move to Bayern Munch, as well as his World Cup injury fears.
Transfer rumours: Chelsea leading Vlahovic race; Arsenal's Martinelli concern
Tuesday's transfer rumours, with updates on Dusan Vlahovic, Gabriel Martinelli, Rafael Leao, Frenkie de Jong, Jude Bellingham, N'Golo Kante & more.
AC Milan 0-2 Chelsea: Player ratings from controversial night at San Siro
Tottenham survive night of needless chaos to take Champions League initiative
Tottenham beat ten-man Eintracht Frankfurt 3-2 in the Champions League, but nearly let their lead slip late on to raise further doubts.
Transfer rumours: Real Madrid chasing Gakpo; Liverpool ready Doku bid
Monday's transfer rumours, with updates on Cody Gakpo, Jeremy Doku, Mason Mount, Nathan Ake, Federico Valverde, Davide Frattesi & more.
Liverpool scouting Anderlecht defensive starlet Zeno Debast
Liverpool have sent scouts to track Anderlecht defender Zeno Debast this season.
Nottingham Forest 1-1 Aston Villa: Young strike earns Villans point
Ashley Young equalised to help Aston Villa earn a point at Nottingham Forest on Monday night.
David de Gea reveals desire to stay at Man Utd despite transfer interest
David de Gea has revealed that he wants to stay at Manchester United though was unable to provide an update on contract talks with the club.
Denis Zakaria & Hakim Ziyech free to leave Chelsea in January
Chelsea are prepared to part ways with Denis Zakaria & Hakim Ziyech in January.
PSG predicted lineup vs Benfica - Champions League
How PSG could line up against Benfica in the Champions League.
Liverpool predicted lineup vs Rangers - Champions League
Predicting which players Jurgen Klopp will choose to start for an injury-hit Liverpool against Rangers in the Champions League.
Chelsea consider Norwich City's Stuart Webber for sporting director position
Chelsea have spoken with Norwich's Stuart Webber over their vacant sporting director role.
Premier League defenders - 2022/23 power rankings
90min ranks the top ten Premier League defenders in the 2022/23 season.
