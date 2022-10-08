ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sulphur Springs, TX

Comments / 0

Related
KSST Radio

Carson Bradley Hicks

Carson Bradley Hicks, 26, ascended to heaven on October 6, 2022, as a result of injuries sustained in an ATV accident on the family land, in Pickton, Texas, where he loved to work and hunt. Carson was born on March 7, 1996, in Dallas, Texas. He attended Sulphur Springs schools...
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KSST Radio

Hopkins County 4-H Gives Back

By Johanna Hicks, Hopkins County AgriLife Extension Family & Community Health Agent, [email protected]. National 4-H Week recognition has come to a close, but Hopkins County 4-H’ers are still going strong! Our County Extension staff feel strongly that we need to teach our youth to give back to the community, and that’s exactly what they are doing!
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Denton, TX
City
Houston, TX
City
Richardson, TX
Sulphur Springs, TX
Obituaries
City
Dripping Springs, TX
Local
Texas Obituaries
City
Seguin, TX
City
Sulphur Springs, TX
City
Peggy, TX
City
Haslet, TX
City
Millsap, TX
KSST Radio

Preconditioning And Process Verification

By Mario Villarino, Texas AgriLife Extension Agent for Agriculture and Natural Resources, Hopkins County, [email protected]. The purpose of preconditioning stocker/feeder calves is to minimize the morbidity and mortality experienced by calves as they move from their ranch of origin into the beef production system. Process verification is a systematic means of capturing and verifying (sometimes by a third party) the preventative health and management protocols administered to a well identified group of cattle.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
KSST Radio

What Drought Conditions Mean For Trees

By Mario Villarino, Texas AgriLife Extension Agent for Agriculture and Natural Resources, Hopkins County, [email protected]. The anticipation of drought can bring many thoughts to mind from water shortages to increased wildfire risk. But what do drought conditions mean for our trees? Drought is defined by a relatively long duration with substantially below-normal precipitation, usually occurring over a large area, and Texas is no stranger to drought.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James
Person
Susan Tully
Person
Melissa Adams
KSST Radio

Cindy Lou Petrea

A memorial service for Cindy Lou Petrea, 59, formerly of Sulphur Springs, Texas, will be held at 2 p.m. October 8, 2022, at Full Gospel House Of Prayer, 824 North Jackson St. in Sulphur Springs, Texas. Pastor Danny Ballard will officiate the service. Cindy passed away September 13, in Edwards,...
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KSST Radio

Cathy Hughes

A funeral mass for Catherine “Cathy” Hughes, age 95, will be held at 1:30 p.m. Monday, October 3, 2022, at St. James Catholic Church with Father Victor Hernandez officiating. Interment will follow at Pleasant Grove Cemetery. There will be no formal visitation. Cathy passed away September 29, 2022,...
LINDALE, TX
KSST Radio

Hopkins County Health Care Foundation Asks For A Smile

Sulphur Springs, Texas — The Hopkins County Health Care (HCHC) Foundation is asking that friends of the Foundation and members of the Hopkins County community take time to share a smile. The smile in question is Amazon Smile, which is a program Amazon uses to allow customers to designate a charitable organization as the recipient of a portion of the purchase price paid for certain items on their site.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Texas#Texas State Optical#Baptist Temple Church#Eastside Church Of Christ
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Human remains identified as missing mother with Flower Mound ties

Human remains found early this year in Collin County have been identified as a Dallas woman with Flower Mound ties who had been missing nearly two years. Mercedes Clement, a 25-year-old mother, was last seen alive on surveillance video after parking her car at an apartment complex in Dallas on Oct. 11, 2020 with a male acquaintance, according to CBS News. A prayer vigil was held at Rockpointe Church in Flower Mound around the one-year anniversary of her disappearance.
FLOWER MOUND, TX
KSST Radio

CHRISTUS Business News: Sulphur Springs Nurse Receives DAISY Award For Excellence In Care

By Jennifer Heitman, Senior Market Development, CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs, [email protected]. Sulphur Springs, Texas, October 3, 2022 – Breast cancer affects almost 1 in 8 women in the United States and is a curable disease if detected early enough. At CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital-Sulphur Springs, we believe even one is too many. Scheduling your annual mammogram and speaking to your primary care physician regarding what steps you can take for preventative care establishes a legacy of optimal breast health and wellness.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
KSST Radio

Emory Man Arrested On Controlled Substance Charge

An Emory man caught deputies’ attention by failing to dim his headlights as he approached them on Hillcrest Drive, but the controlled substance in his pocket resulted in his arrest, according to arrest reports. While talking to the man he stopped at 1:26 a.m. Sunday morning, Oct. 9, 2022,...
EMORY, TX
KSST Radio

Youth Accused Of Truck Stop Robbery, At Least 3 Others Sentenced In District Court

The youth accused of a truck stop robbery and at least 3 others were sentenced in district court in Hopkins County over the last week. Charles Orin Lee Nash was sentenced Friday, Sept. 30, to 20 years in prison for the aggravated robbery at Love’s Travel Stop. Nash was accused of displaying a black pistol during the robbery at Love’s at 9:33 a.m. Dec. 3, 2021. The 18-year-old Sulphur Springs man left the store with approximately 35 cartons of cigarettes and was picked up in a reddish maroon colored Chevrolet Colorado pickup driven by 22-year-old Cass Hunter Sullivan of Caddo Mills.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
KSST Radio

Cattleman’s Classic Ribeye Roundup Huge Success

The top rated steak judged at Saturday’s Cattleman’s Classic Ribeye Roundup was prepared by a Junior Championship cook-off, a young competitor who scored 5 points higher than any of the other Ribeye Roundup competitors. Page Sloan of Dallas, a competitor in the 7-12 year category in the Junior...
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KSST Radio

KSST Radio

Sulphur Springs, TX
9K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

News, Weather, Sports for Sulphur Springs and Hopkins County Texas.

 https://www.ksstradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy