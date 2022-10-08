Read full article on original website
Carson Bradley Hicks
Carson Bradley Hicks, 26, ascended to heaven on October 6, 2022, as a result of injuries sustained in an ATV accident on the family land, in Pickton, Texas, where he loved to work and hunt. Carson was born on March 7, 1996, in Dallas, Texas. He attended Sulphur Springs schools...
Hopkins County 4-H Gives Back
By Johanna Hicks, Hopkins County AgriLife Extension Family & Community Health Agent, [email protected]. National 4-H Week recognition has come to a close, but Hopkins County 4-H’ers are still going strong! Our County Extension staff feel strongly that we need to teach our youth to give back to the community, and that’s exactly what they are doing!
Hopkins County United Way Another $15,000 Closer To Goal
Hopkins County United Way is $15,000 closer to meeting this year’s $150,000 campaign goal, which will benefit 18 local nonprofit agencies. As of the second campaign workers report meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, HCUW had raised a total of $26,522.27. After the kickoff of the 2022-2023 campaign at...
Chamber Connection – Oct. 12: Stew Festival, Youth Expo, Help-A-Child Benefit Coming Up
Stew Tickets Available Now At Local Banks; Stew Merchandise, Quart Tickets On Sale At Chamber Office. Now is the time to get your tickets before the 53rd Annual Hopkins County Stew Festival, sponsored by Alliance Bank, on Saturday, Oct. 22. This year, tickets are $8 each or four tickets for...
Wildcat Golf Wins Mount Pleasant Invitational
Sulphur Springs won the invitational, shooting 327 as a team. Monday’s win came thanks in large part due to Caleb Kesting, who took home 1st place with a score of 70 (-2). From there, men’s golf more or less shot as a team. Nick Burney was next up...
Team Tennis Makes History, Reaches Area Round For First Time
For the first time in Sulphur Springs history, team tennis has reached the Area round. “We felt like we were gonna make history,” Coach Tony Martinez said following the 10-4 Bi-District win over Jacksonville. The team tennis coach said that has been their mantra for this squad, to make...
Preconditioning And Process Verification
By Mario Villarino, Texas AgriLife Extension Agent for Agriculture and Natural Resources, Hopkins County, [email protected]. The purpose of preconditioning stocker/feeder calves is to minimize the morbidity and mortality experienced by calves as they move from their ranch of origin into the beef production system. Process verification is a systematic means of capturing and verifying (sometimes by a third party) the preventative health and management protocols administered to a well identified group of cattle.
What Drought Conditions Mean For Trees
By Mario Villarino, Texas AgriLife Extension Agent for Agriculture and Natural Resources, Hopkins County, [email protected]. The anticipation of drought can bring many thoughts to mind from water shortages to increased wildfire risk. But what do drought conditions mean for our trees? Drought is defined by a relatively long duration with substantially below-normal precipitation, usually occurring over a large area, and Texas is no stranger to drought.
Cindy Lou Petrea
A memorial service for Cindy Lou Petrea, 59, formerly of Sulphur Springs, Texas, will be held at 2 p.m. October 8, 2022, at Full Gospel House Of Prayer, 824 North Jackson St. in Sulphur Springs, Texas. Pastor Danny Ballard will officiate the service. Cindy passed away September 13, in Edwards,...
Cathy Hughes
A funeral mass for Catherine “Cathy” Hughes, age 95, will be held at 1:30 p.m. Monday, October 3, 2022, at St. James Catholic Church with Father Victor Hernandez officiating. Interment will follow at Pleasant Grove Cemetery. There will be no formal visitation. Cathy passed away September 29, 2022,...
Hopkins County Health Care Foundation Asks For A Smile
Sulphur Springs, Texas — The Hopkins County Health Care (HCHC) Foundation is asking that friends of the Foundation and members of the Hopkins County community take time to share a smile. The smile in question is Amazon Smile, which is a program Amazon uses to allow customers to designate a charitable organization as the recipient of a portion of the purchase price paid for certain items on their site.
Commissioners Court Approves HCSO Vehicle Financing Agreement, Road Materials Bids
Hopkins County Commissioners Court approved financing agreements for four new vehicles for HCSO and road materials bids during the regular court session this week. The Commissioners Court approved a financing agreement for four Tahoes for HCSO through American National Leasing at a rate of 3.45% for three of the vehicles and 4.25% for the fourth vehicle.
Human remains identified as missing mother with Flower Mound ties
Human remains found early this year in Collin County have been identified as a Dallas woman with Flower Mound ties who had been missing nearly two years. Mercedes Clement, a 25-year-old mother, was last seen alive on surveillance video after parking her car at an apartment complex in Dallas on Oct. 11, 2020 with a male acquaintance, according to CBS News. A prayer vigil was held at Rockpointe Church in Flower Mound around the one-year anniversary of her disappearance.
Tuesday Is Last Day To Register To Vote In Nov. 8 Uniform Elections
Tuesday, Oct. 11, is the last day to register to vote in the Nov. 8 Uniform Elections, per Texas laws, which Texas law requires eligible voters to register by the 30th day before Election Day. Those who voted earlier in the year should already be registered to vote in their...
CHRISTUS Business News: Sulphur Springs Nurse Receives DAISY Award For Excellence In Care
By Jennifer Heitman, Senior Market Development, CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs, [email protected]. Sulphur Springs, Texas, October 3, 2022 – Breast cancer affects almost 1 in 8 women in the United States and is a curable disease if detected early enough. At CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital-Sulphur Springs, we believe even one is too many. Scheduling your annual mammogram and speaking to your primary care physician regarding what steps you can take for preventative care establishes a legacy of optimal breast health and wellness.
San Antonio Teen Caught Driving Stolen Vehicle In Hopkins County
A San Antonio teen was caught driving a stolen vehicle through Hopkins County Sunday night, according to arrest reports. Cumby Police Officer Justin Talley was notified by county dispatchers a stolen 2017 Kia Forte was reportedly being driven east on Interstate 30 around 10:20 p.m. Oct. 9, 2022. Talley reported...
Hopkins County United Way 2022-2023 Campaign Off To Great Start
The Hopkins County United Way 2022-2023 campaign is off to a great start, with most donation packets delivered and $11,503.89 of the $150,000 goal raised over the past week, Hopkins County United Way campaign chair and officers reported during the first campaign workers report meeting Tuesday. Donations have been made...
Emory Man Arrested On Controlled Substance Charge
An Emory man caught deputies’ attention by failing to dim his headlights as he approached them on Hillcrest Drive, but the controlled substance in his pocket resulted in his arrest, according to arrest reports. While talking to the man he stopped at 1:26 a.m. Sunday morning, Oct. 9, 2022,...
Youth Accused Of Truck Stop Robbery, At Least 3 Others Sentenced In District Court
The youth accused of a truck stop robbery and at least 3 others were sentenced in district court in Hopkins County over the last week. Charles Orin Lee Nash was sentenced Friday, Sept. 30, to 20 years in prison for the aggravated robbery at Love’s Travel Stop. Nash was accused of displaying a black pistol during the robbery at Love’s at 9:33 a.m. Dec. 3, 2021. The 18-year-old Sulphur Springs man left the store with approximately 35 cartons of cigarettes and was picked up in a reddish maroon colored Chevrolet Colorado pickup driven by 22-year-old Cass Hunter Sullivan of Caddo Mills.
Cattleman’s Classic Ribeye Roundup Huge Success
The top rated steak judged at Saturday’s Cattleman’s Classic Ribeye Roundup was prepared by a Junior Championship cook-off, a young competitor who scored 5 points higher than any of the other Ribeye Roundup competitors. Page Sloan of Dallas, a competitor in the 7-12 year category in the Junior...
