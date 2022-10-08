Read full article on original website
Women’s Soccer: No. 20 Buckeyes look to return to winning ways against MarylandThe LanternColumbus, OH
Wife, 2 dogs, and an anniversary message make jailed January 6 defendant’s day as trial loomsMaya DeviWashington, DC
The Story Behind This Abandoned Prison in Virginia is TerrifyingTravel MavenFairfax County, VA
This Day in History: October 10William Saint ValAnnapolis, MD
4 Great Steakhouses in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
LeBron James urges Lakers to sign this standout preseason star
LeBron James might not be the general manager of the Los Angeles Lakers but he seemingly has the pull that a GM would have. Throughout his career, LeBron has had a big say in what his respective teams do, coining the nickname “LeGM”. We have seen it in...
The Chicago Blackhawks make another “tanking” waiver claim
The Chicago Blackhawks are going to be one of the worst teams in the National Hockey League this season. They have Patrick Kane and Seth Jones at the top of the roster with the potential of Jonathan Toews to have a good year. Outside of that, the players are either...
Detroit Pistons’ draft-and-stash has explosive debut
The Detroit Pistons will be trying to develop the players on their active roster and G-League but they will also have one eye on the EuroLeague this season. That’s because second-round prospect Gabriele Procida was signed by German team ALBA Berlin, hoping to turn at successful EuroLeague season into an eventual shot at the NBA. The Pistons still hold his draft rights, so he’s a guy we could see in the Motor City in the next year or two.
St. Louis Cardinals’ Adam Wainwright reveals reason for September struggles
Pitcher Adam Wainwright explained the mechanical issue that contributed to his woes near the end of the St. Louis Cardinals’ season. St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Adam Wainwright is a consummate professional. While most players would acknowledge it if they weren’t doing well on the field, Wainwright took it a step further and explained to his fans in a Twitter thread why he wasn’t quite right throughout September, citing an injury in late August causing a shorter stride length and disrupted timing.
State of the NFC East: Eagles remain on top of the mountain
The undefeated Eagles remain the top dogs of the competitive NFC East. Through five weeks of the 2022 season, the Philadelphia Eagles are the only team in the NFL without a loss thanks to a 5-0 record. Since the last time we checked in with boys in the green, the road hasn’t been easy, they’ve persevered to keep their perfect record.
Special PointsBet Pennsylvania Bonus Promo Code for Eagles Fans (Up To $500 in Free Bets for Eagles-Cowboys)
Your undefeated Eagles have a huge divisional matchup against the Dallas Cowboys at home in Week 6. As Philly looks for a sixth straight win, PointsBet has a stellar new promo to help win BIG: five risk-free $100 bets!. PointsBet PA Sign-Up Bonus. With just a couple of clicks, you’ll...
Women’s Ice Hockey: Maltais brings gold medal experience back to Ohio State
Graduate forward Emma Maltais (17) participated in the 2021 International Ice Hockey Federation Women’s World Championship, the 2022 Winter Olympic Games and the 2022 IIHF Women’s World Championship — and she won gold medals at all three competitions. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | For the Lantern.
Special Ohio State FanDuel Sign-Up Bonus: Get $100 Free This Week
The undefeated Ohio State Buckeyes are marching towards a potential college football playoff berth, and Ohio residents are inching closer to the legalization of sports betting on January 1, 2023. To help you prepare for legal sports betting, FanDuel Sportsbook has an amazing new promo: a free $100 just for signing up!
Philadelphia Eagles could benefit from a potential Panthers fire sale
Don’t think for a second that the Philadelphia Eagles aren’t watching the Panthers’ struggles. Sometimes, we wonder why the other NFL general managers keep answering the phone when Howie Roseman calls them. Make no mistake about it, we’re glad that they do. We’re happy that the Philadelphia Eagles‘ vice president/general manager maintains a great working and professional relationship with his peers. That’s often helped Philly a lot, but gosh, it feels like he takes advantage of everybody sometimes.
