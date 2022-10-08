ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Detroit Pistons’ draft-and-stash has explosive debut

The Detroit Pistons will be trying to develop the players on their active roster and G-League but they will also have one eye on the EuroLeague this season. That’s because second-round prospect Gabriele Procida was signed by German team ALBA Berlin, hoping to turn at successful EuroLeague season into an eventual shot at the NBA. The Pistons still hold his draft rights, so he’s a guy we could see in the Motor City in the next year or two.
DETROIT, MI
St. Louis Cardinals’ Adam Wainwright reveals reason for September struggles

Pitcher Adam Wainwright explained the mechanical issue that contributed to his woes near the end of the St. Louis Cardinals’ season. St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Adam Wainwright is a consummate professional. While most players would acknowledge it if they weren’t doing well on the field, Wainwright took it a step further and explained to his fans in a Twitter thread why he wasn’t quite right throughout September, citing an injury in late August causing a shorter stride length and disrupted timing.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
State of the NFC East: Eagles remain on top of the mountain

The undefeated Eagles remain the top dogs of the competitive NFC East. Through five weeks of the 2022 season, the Philadelphia Eagles are the only team in the NFL without a loss thanks to a 5-0 record. Since the last time we checked in with boys in the green, the road hasn’t been easy, they’ve persevered to keep their perfect record.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Special Ohio State FanDuel Sign-Up Bonus: Get $100 Free This Week

The undefeated Ohio State Buckeyes are marching towards a potential college football playoff berth, and Ohio residents are inching closer to the legalization of sports betting on January 1, 2023. To help you prepare for legal sports betting, FanDuel Sportsbook has an amazing new promo: a free $100 just for signing up!
COLUMBUS, OH
Philadelphia Eagles could benefit from a potential Panthers fire sale

Don’t think for a second that the Philadelphia Eagles aren’t watching the Panthers’ struggles. Sometimes, we wonder why the other NFL general managers keep answering the phone when Howie Roseman calls them. Make no mistake about it, we’re glad that they do. We’re happy that the Philadelphia Eagles‘ vice president/general manager maintains a great working and professional relationship with his peers. That’s often helped Philly a lot, but gosh, it feels like he takes advantage of everybody sometimes.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
