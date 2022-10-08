Read full article on original website
1983 Murder of 11-Year-Old Lora Ann Huizar SolvedTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Fort Pierce, FL
Major discount grocery store chain set to open another new location in Florida this monthKristen WaltersWest Melbourne, FL
3 Overlooked but Beautiful Beaches in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
3 Great Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
wflx.com
Stuart-based company starts work on couple's pool, unfinished year later
A second customer of a Stuart pool company called Contact 5 with complaints about their unfinished pool. "I just recently retired and one of my thoughts were, OK, so how do we get to enjoy our property here in the Acreage," Analdy Garcia told Contact 5. Garcia told Contact 5...
Indian River Co. builder arrested on multiple charges
An Indian River County builder is in custody after Contact 5 reported earlier this year that several customers spent hundreds of thousands of dollars, and their homes were never completed.
sebastiandaily.com
Interview With Kelly Dixon for Sebastian City Council
Kelly Dixon is a candidate for City Council in Sebastian, Florida. We are also hosting a forum with the Taxpayers Association with Indian River County on November 4, 2022, starting at 12:00 p.m. We will also provide a live stream of the forum on both our Facebook page and YouTube channel.
sebastiandaily.com
Interview With Louise Kautenburg for Sebastian City Council
Louise Kautenburg is a candidate for City Council in Sebastian, Florida. We are also hosting a forum with the Taxpayers Association with Indian River County on November 4, 2022, starting at 12:00 p.m. We will also provide a live stream of the forum on both our Facebook page and YouTube channel.
sebastiandaily.com
Recent Sebastian restaurant health inspections for September 2022
The month of September was busy with local area inspections throughout Sebastian. Most establishments did well with only a few violations. The Sebastian Train Depot, Papa John’s Pizza, The Hen House, Burger King, and Cafe in Paradise had the lowest number of health inspection violations. Sebastian Saltwater. Our reader’s...
click orlando
Kennedy Space Center offers limited-time ticket deal for Brevard County residents
MERRITT ISLAND, Fla. – Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex will soon offer Brevard County residents discounted tickets during its 2022 Salute to Brevard event. Beginning Oct. 17, residents who show proof of residency can purchase one-day admission for a reduced rate of $19 plus tax for adults, and $14 plus tax for children ages 3 to 11.
sebastiandaily.com
Sebastian man charged with trafficking fentanyl
During a search, a 43-year-old man was charged with trafficking fentanyl after deputies discovered several individually packaged baggies in his possession. The man was later identified as Jonathan Richard Hadaway of Sebastian. On Monday at approximately 5:00 p.m., a Cumberland Farms store in Micco called the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office...
cw34.com
Man found dead with gunshot wound after house fire in Vero Beach
VERO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man was found dead inside a burned down home in Vero Beach early Monday morning and deputies say the man had a gunshot wound. The Indian River County Sheriff's Office said deputies and firefighters arrived at a house on fire near 27th Avenue and Glendale Road at around 4 a.m. Inside, first responders said they found a man dead, with a possible gunshot wound.
cw34.com
FCC delivering on trash pickups in Port St. Lucie, a welcome sight for residents
PORT ST. LUCIE/ST. LUCIE COUNTY, FL — In Port St. Lucie, trash collection - or rather lack thereof - has been an issue for a long time. But after the city switched haulers, both the city and its residents say things are looking up. Just a few weeks ago,...
cbs12.com
Three-vehicle crash causes delays in Indian River County
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A three-vehicle crash in Indian River County is causing significant delays, according to the Indian River County Sheriff's Office. Authorities say the crash occurred early Tuesday morning at the intersection of 66th Avenue and County Road 510. Drivers are encouraged to take detours...
fox13news.com
Florida K9 captures accused kidnapper hiding under laundry, trash
MELBOURNE, Fla. - A Florida K9 took a bite out of crime when he helped capture a wanted man hiding underneath a pile of laundry and trash. According to the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office, David Hallaman who was wanted for, among other things, false imprisonment and kidnappings, hid from deputies under a pile of clothes and garbage in a laundry room to avoid going to jail.
sebastiandaily.com
2022 Community Night Out with Local, State, and Federal Law Enforcement
Sebastian Police Department will host its Annual Community Night Out at Riverview Park on Thursday, October 20, 2022, from 5:00 pm – 7:30 pm. The Community Night Out’s purpose is to allow the community to meet local, state, and federal law enforcement officers and see the tools of the trade up close and personal.
Bay News 9
Mims restaurant still flooded after Ian
A Brevard County restaurant remains flooded nearly two weeks after Hurricane Ian dumped several feet of water on the area. Loughman Lakeside Restaurant and Bar in Mims is flooded under several feet of water. It's been a community staple for years. Owner Jason Reichman is worried about the future. The...
WESH
St. Johns River floods parts of Brevard County as FEMA assesses damage
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — The swollen St. Johns River flows north past Camp Holly, traveling up to the worst-hit part of Brevard County. The camp has been around since the 1920s and right now, its boat dock is underwater. They’re hoping that the worst part of the flooding is behind them, but that’s far from certain.
spacecoastdaily.com
Rockledge Woman Involved in Deadly Collision With Bicyclist in Saint Cloud
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Florida Highway Patrol are investigating a fatal crash involving a pickup truck and a bicyclist on Nova Road west of Gator Branch Road in Saint Cloud, Osceola County. The bicyclist was struck and killed around 6:32 A.M by a 49-year-old woman from Rockledge, who was...
‘It’s my home and I love it here’: Mims residents still reeling from Hurricane Ian flooding
MIMS, Fla. — The brunt of Hurricane Ian’s wrath spared Brevard County, but some people living near the Saint Johns River are still wading through floodwaters. It could be days before the water recedes enough for people to know the full extent of the damage. On Friday, Channel...
Man throws drugs out car window, crashes car while evading Florida police
A Florida man was arrested for throwing methamphetamine from a car while being chased by the undercover detectives he tried to sell the methamphetamine to.
FEMA Approves Brevard, Orange, And Osceola Counties In Major Disaster Declaration For Public Assistance
Today, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) approved Florida’s request to amend the Major Disaster Declaration issued on September 29, to assist with Hurricane Ian recovery efforts. The amendment extends the declaration to Brevard, Orange, and Osceola counties to get assistance to all counties in
fox35orlando.com
16-year-old boy shot in 'targeted attack' in Brevard County
MIMS, Fla. - Deputies said a 16-year-old boy is in critical condition after being shot Monday night in Mims. According to the Brevard County Sheriff's Office, at 9 p.m., the boy was with two other teenagers when two suspects approached them and began shooting. The teen was shot as he was running away.
sebastiandaily.com
IRC Commissioners Approve Contractor for Pickup of Yard Debris
The Indian River County Board of Commissioners approved their current debris contractor to immediately mobilize for pick-up of yard debris resulting from Hurricane Ian, specifically on public roadways within unincorporated IRC. This comes after FEMA advised officials that Indian River County was added to the Declaration for Federal Public Assistance (PA) regarding damage/debris sustained during the storm.
