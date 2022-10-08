ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sebastian, FL

sebastiandaily.com

Interview With Kelly Dixon for Sebastian City Council

Kelly Dixon is a candidate for City Council in Sebastian, Florida. We are also hosting a forum with the Taxpayers Association with Indian River County on November 4, 2022, starting at 12:00 p.m. We will also provide a live stream of the forum on both our Facebook page and YouTube channel.
SEBASTIAN, FL
sebastiandaily.com

Interview With Louise Kautenburg for Sebastian City Council

Louise Kautenburg is a candidate for City Council in Sebastian, Florida. We are also hosting a forum with the Taxpayers Association with Indian River County on November 4, 2022, starting at 12:00 p.m. We will also provide a live stream of the forum on both our Facebook page and YouTube channel.
SEBASTIAN, FL
sebastiandaily.com

Recent Sebastian restaurant health inspections for September 2022

The month of September was busy with local area inspections throughout Sebastian. Most establishments did well with only a few violations. The Sebastian Train Depot, Papa John’s Pizza, The Hen House, Burger King, and Cafe in Paradise had the lowest number of health inspection violations. Sebastian Saltwater. Our reader’s...
SEBASTIAN, FL
sebastiandaily.com

Sebastian man charged with trafficking fentanyl

During a search, a 43-year-old man was charged with trafficking fentanyl after deputies discovered several individually packaged baggies in his possession. The man was later identified as Jonathan Richard Hadaway of Sebastian. On Monday at approximately 5:00 p.m., a Cumberland Farms store in Micco called the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office...
SEBASTIAN, FL
cw34.com

Man found dead with gunshot wound after house fire in Vero Beach

VERO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man was found dead inside a burned down home in Vero Beach early Monday morning and deputies say the man had a gunshot wound. The Indian River County Sheriff's Office said deputies and firefighters arrived at a house on fire near 27th Avenue and Glendale Road at around 4 a.m. Inside, first responders said they found a man dead, with a possible gunshot wound.
VERO BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

Three-vehicle crash causes delays in Indian River County

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A three-vehicle crash in Indian River County is causing significant delays, according to the Indian River County Sheriff's Office. Authorities say the crash occurred early Tuesday morning at the intersection of 66th Avenue and County Road 510. Drivers are encouraged to take detours...
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
fox13news.com

Florida K9 captures accused kidnapper hiding under laundry, trash

MELBOURNE, Fla. - A Florida K9 took a bite out of crime when he helped capture a wanted man hiding underneath a pile of laundry and trash. According to the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office, David Hallaman who was wanted for, among other things, false imprisonment and kidnappings, hid from deputies under a pile of clothes and garbage in a laundry room to avoid going to jail.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
sebastiandaily.com

2022 Community Night Out with Local, State, and Federal Law Enforcement

Sebastian Police Department will host its Annual Community Night Out at Riverview Park on Thursday, October 20, 2022, from 5:00 pm – 7:30 pm. The Community Night Out’s purpose is to allow the community to meet local, state, and federal law enforcement officers and see the tools of the trade up close and personal.
SEBASTIAN, FL
Bay News 9

Mims restaurant still flooded after Ian

A Brevard County restaurant remains flooded nearly two weeks after Hurricane Ian dumped several feet of water on the area. Loughman Lakeside Restaurant and Bar in Mims is flooded under several feet of water. It's been a community staple for years. Owner Jason Reichman is worried about the future. The...
MIMS, FL
fox35orlando.com

16-year-old boy shot in 'targeted attack' in Brevard County

MIMS, Fla. - Deputies said a 16-year-old boy is in critical condition after being shot Monday night in Mims. According to the Brevard County Sheriff's Office, at 9 p.m., the boy was with two other teenagers when two suspects approached them and began shooting. The teen was shot as he was running away.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
sebastiandaily.com

IRC Commissioners Approve Contractor for Pickup of Yard Debris

The Indian River County Board of Commissioners approved their current debris contractor to immediately mobilize for pick-up of yard debris resulting from Hurricane Ian, specifically on public roadways within unincorporated IRC. This comes after FEMA advised officials that Indian River County was added to the Declaration for Federal Public Assistance (PA) regarding damage/debris sustained during the storm.
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL

