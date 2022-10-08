ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Daily Mail

Micah Richards SLAMS Graham Potter's call to drop Christian Pulisic for Chelsea at AC Milan after he scored against Wolves... and says Mason Mount 'hasn't been that great' in comparison

Micah Richards has called Graham Potter's decision to drop Christian Pulisic for Tuesday's Champions League trip to Milan 'very harsh' after the American scored vs. Wolves at the weekend. Pulisic has found opportunities hard to come by this season but was given a rare starting berth last weekend vs. Wolves,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Oleksandr Zinchenko passionately celebrates Bukayo Saka's winning penalty in Arsenal's victory over Liverpool - with the injured Gunners defender cheering on his side from inside the Emirates Stadium

Oleksandr Zinchenko was filmed celebrating Bukayo Saka's winning goal as Arsenal defeated Liverpool 3-2 on Sunday. With the score at 2-2, 21-year-old Saka stepped up to put his side ahead from the penalty spot in the 76th minute after Thiago had clipped Gabriel Jesus in the area. The forward slotted...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Graham Potter
The Independent

Erling Haaland: The stats behind Man City striker’s march to Premier League top scorer

Erling Haaland’s march to the Premier League Golden Boot continued as he scored yet again for Manchester City this weekend.The Norwegian’s goal against Southampton was his 15th in his first nine Premier League games and he leads the field by seven, despite Harry Kane’s flying start with Tottenham.It appears only injury can stop Haaland winning the top-scorer award and he is already closing on some previous Golden Boot-winning goal tallies, which have been as low as 18 in the past.Here we look at how soon Haaland could overtake the previous winners of the award, should he remain ever-present and...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

'No Haaland, no party!': Fans react to Man City failing to score without their star striker... as Pep Guardiola's 10 men are held to a goalless draw by Copenhagen in the Champions League

Fans feel that Manchester City missed Erling Haaland after the striker was an unused substitute in their 0-0 draw with Copenhagen in the Champions League on Tuesday. Haaland has scored 20 goals in just 12 matches this season since joining from Borussia Dortmund in the summer, but he was rested by Pep Guardiola in Denmark, with City already on the brink of qualifying from their group.
PREMIER LEAGUE
#Chelsea#Wolves#Ac Milan
SB Nation

AC Milan vs. Chelsea, Champions League: You choose the starting lineup

After beating them 3-0 at Stamford Bridge last week, Chelsea take on AC Milan at the San Siro tomorrow, hoping to make it four wins in a row altogether since we’ve come back from the international break. Milan will surely be looking to make up for their lopsided defeat, and will likely pose a much sterner challenge than just a few days ago.
UEFA
SB Nation

Reece James, Graham Potter, everyone hoping for good news about knee injury

Reece James was back out on the pitch — in a training bib but no other extra or protective accouterments — after the final whistle on Chelsea’s 2-0 win over AC Milan at the San Siro on Tuesday night, and that’s hopefully a good indication that the young right back’s knee injury, which forced him off just past the hour mark, isn’t a severe one.
SOCCER
Yardbarker

Leeds United chief has been among the names to hold talks with Chelsea

Chelsea have been holding talks with a number of candidates over becoming their new sporting director, including Leeds United chief Victor Orta. That’s according to a report from 90min, who suggest Orta is up there on Chelsea’s list of targets, which could be a real worry for the Yorkshire outfit as they look to continue rebuilding and establishing themselves in the Premier League.
PREMIER LEAGUE
lastwordonsports.com

Leeds United Player Ratings Following Loss at Selhurst Park

Leeds United dropped more points at Selhurst Park, losing 2-1 to Crystal Palace after leading following an early piece of wizardry from Brenden Aaronson. Find out the Leeds United player ratings as the fans saw them and learn where things went wrong for Leeds in London. Leeds United Player Ratings...
PREMIER LEAGUE
90min

90min

