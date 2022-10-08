Read full article on original website
Micah Richards SLAMS Graham Potter's call to drop Christian Pulisic for Chelsea at AC Milan after he scored against Wolves... and says Mason Mount 'hasn't been that great' in comparison
Micah Richards has called Graham Potter's decision to drop Christian Pulisic for Tuesday's Champions League trip to Milan 'very harsh' after the American scored vs. Wolves at the weekend. Pulisic has found opportunities hard to come by this season but was given a rare starting berth last weekend vs. Wolves,...
Jesse Lingard DROPPED by Nottingham Forest as Steve Cooper axes ex-Man Utd ace after signing new contract to 2025
JESSE LINGARD has been DROPPED from the Nottingham Forest team to face Aston Villa on Monday night. The ex-Manchester United star, 29, signed for the newly-promoted side this summer. But along with the rest of the squad, Lingard has failed to make an impression on the top flight this season.
Graham Potter admits Chelsea 'got a bit of luck' in win over Milan
Oleksandr Zinchenko passionately celebrates Bukayo Saka's winning penalty in Arsenal's victory over Liverpool - with the injured Gunners defender cheering on his side from inside the Emirates Stadium
Oleksandr Zinchenko was filmed celebrating Bukayo Saka's winning goal as Arsenal defeated Liverpool 3-2 on Sunday. With the score at 2-2, 21-year-old Saka stepped up to put his side ahead from the penalty spot in the 76th minute after Thiago had clipped Gabriel Jesus in the area. The forward slotted...
Erling Haaland: The stats behind Man City striker’s march to Premier League top scorer
Erling Haaland’s march to the Premier League Golden Boot continued as he scored yet again for Manchester City this weekend.The Norwegian’s goal against Southampton was his 15th in his first nine Premier League games and he leads the field by seven, despite Harry Kane’s flying start with Tottenham.It appears only injury can stop Haaland winning the top-scorer award and he is already closing on some previous Golden Boot-winning goal tallies, which have been as low as 18 in the past.Here we look at how soon Haaland could overtake the previous winners of the award, should he remain ever-present and...
Graham Potter succeeds where predecessors failed as he guides Chelsea to famous Champions League victory over AC Milan
GRAHAM POTTER is less than a month into his Chelsea reign but he has already achieved what Carlo Ancelotti, Antonio Conte and Thomas Tuchel could not - a win in Italy. Chelsea had not won in Italy for 19 years before Potter's side rocked up at the San Siro. And...
'No Haaland, no party!': Fans react to Man City failing to score without their star striker... as Pep Guardiola's 10 men are held to a goalless draw by Copenhagen in the Champions League
Fans feel that Manchester City missed Erling Haaland after the striker was an unused substitute in their 0-0 draw with Copenhagen in the Champions League on Tuesday. Haaland has scored 20 goals in just 12 matches this season since joining from Borussia Dortmund in the summer, but he was rested by Pep Guardiola in Denmark, with City already on the brink of qualifying from their group.
Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard needs 'headline writers' as pressure grows after Forest draw
Steven Gerrard says he needs his Aston Villa players to become "headline writers" if they are to improve on their disappointing early-season form. Villa missed the opportunity to move up to ninth in the Premier League with Monday's 1-1 draw at Nottingham Forest. While Villa are unbeaten in four, they...
Top 100 greatest footballers revealed with Cristiano Ronaldo third, Pele fourth and Neymar not on list at all
THE debate surrounding the greatest footballer of all time is one that divides opinion across the globe. Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Pele and Diego Maradona are often the names touted as the best to ever lace up a pair of boots. But there are also a host of other names...
AC Milan vs. Chelsea, Champions League: You choose the starting lineup
After beating them 3-0 at Stamford Bridge last week, Chelsea take on AC Milan at the San Siro tomorrow, hoping to make it four wins in a row altogether since we’ve come back from the international break. Milan will surely be looking to make up for their lopsided defeat, and will likely pose a much sterner challenge than just a few days ago.
Ex-Real Madrid boss Julen Lopetegui REJECTS Wolves as club continue search for Bruno Lage replacement
JULEN LOPETEGUI has turned down the chance to become Wolves boss. The Spaniard, 56, met with chairman Jeff Shi at the weekend to discuss taking over at Molineux. But ex-Real Madrid boss Lopetegui has decided against a move to the Black Country, partly due to his father suffering from ill health.
Reece James, Graham Potter, everyone hoping for good news about knee injury
Reece James was back out on the pitch — in a training bib but no other extra or protective accouterments — after the final whistle on Chelsea’s 2-0 win over AC Milan at the San Siro on Tuesday night, and that’s hopefully a good indication that the young right back’s knee injury, which forced him off just past the hour mark, isn’t a severe one.
Leeds United chief has been among the names to hold talks with Chelsea
Chelsea have been holding talks with a number of candidates over becoming their new sporting director, including Leeds United chief Victor Orta. That’s according to a report from 90min, who suggest Orta is up there on Chelsea’s list of targets, which could be a real worry for the Yorkshire outfit as they look to continue rebuilding and establishing themselves in the Premier League.
Leeds United Player Ratings Following Loss at Selhurst Park
Leeds United dropped more points at Selhurst Park, losing 2-1 to Crystal Palace after leading following an early piece of wizardry from Brenden Aaronson. Find out the Leeds United player ratings as the fans saw them and learn where things went wrong for Leeds in London. Leeds United Player Ratings...
Steven Gerrard and Frank Lampard: Who will be sacked first?
Steven Lampard and Frank Lampard are managers under pressure, but which one is most likely to be sacked first?
Harry Kane on Bayern Munich links & World Cup injury fears
Harry Kane has had his say on reports linking him with a move to Bayern Munch, as well as his World Cup injury fears.
Barcelona predicted lineup vs Inter - Champions League
Barcelona's predicted starting XI for their Champions League meeting with Inter.
Tottenham predicted lineup vs Eintracht Frankfurt - Champions League
Tottenham's predicted lineup for their Champions League tie against Eintracht Frankfurt.
Inter’s Skriniar-De Vrij-Bastoni Defensive Trio Must Repeat Dominant Performance From San Siro To Get A Result Against Barcelona, Italian Media Suggest
Inter’s starting back three of Milan Skriniar, Stefan de Vrij, and Alessandro Bastoni must be at their best for a second week in a row if Inter are to get a result against Barcelona tomorrow. This is the view in today’s print edition of Rome-based newspaper Corriere dello Sport,...
