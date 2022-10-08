ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Week 7: Football Friday Night on 9

By Jared Oliver
 4 days ago
ORLANDO, Fla. — A week after Hurricane Ian tore through Central Florida high school football is back in fill swing for week seven.

This week, we had Monday night lights, Tuesday night lights, games on Thursday and of course, Friday night football.

Check out all the highlights from week seven, including our McCoy Federal Credit Union game of the week featuring a powerhouse matchup from Brevard and Seminole counties, Cocoa High School versus Seminole High School.

You can watch WFTV Football Friday Night presented by McCoy Federal Credit Union every Friday night after WFTV Tonight at 11:30 p.m.

