Reuters

Saudi Arabia says OPEC+ oil cut 'purely economic'

CAIRO (Reuters) -Saudi Arabia rejected as “not based on facts” statements criticising the kingdom after an OPEC+ decision last week to cut its oil production target despite U.S. objections, saying it serves the interests of both consumers and producers.
Fumio Kishida
Reuters

When Chinese protesters came up against Xi's security machine

BEIJING, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Jack Yao, a Chinese Communist Party member, never wanted to be an activist. Having escaped rural poverty and joined Beijing's middle classes through decades of study and work, he saw himself as a patriotic poster child of the party's successful rule.
AFP

Avengers assemble: Republicans plot payback after US midterms

Confident of emerging victorious from the simmering cauldron of the US midterm elections, Republicans are cooking up a buffet of legislative priorities for the new Congress -- and topping the menu is a dish best served cold. The House Oversight Committee's top stated priority, though, will be intensifying scrutiny of the Democratic leader's son, Hunter Biden, who is already being investigated by the FBI over his business.
