ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowie, MD

Comments / 9

Daniel O'Neil
3d ago

I am so proud of our Bowie. police officers. This officer was off-duty and still took action to take a murderer and violent carjacking off the streets. Now let's watch this case to see if the courts do their job. Congrats to our Bowie Police Department.

Reply
5
DmoneySwift
4d ago

What a GENIUS! I guess that’s it TRUE that brains aren’t fully developed until the age of 25.

Reply
6
RealBuck
3d ago

Righteously arrested and just sad 'he gets a trial'🎃🎃🎃instead of the old skool Pee Gee County reaction by our good cops

Reply(1)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WUSA9

2 suspects arrested for shooting at people, homes, and cars in Anne Arundel

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — Two people have been arrested after allegedly shooting at people, homes and cars in Anne Arundel, Maryland, earlier this year. On April 3, officers with the Anne Arundel County Police Department responded to Marlton Court, off of Reece Road, in Severn, around 9 p.m. after a report of a shooting. At the scene, officers learned that a group of people arrived home and began to get out of their car when gunshots were fired towards them.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bowie, MD
Crime & Safety
County
Prince George's County, MD
Prince George's County, MD
Crime & Safety
State
Maryland State
City
Bowie, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carjacking#Police#Bowie Police Department#Vin#Amazon Fire
WUSA9

Police investigate fatal motorcycle crash in Montgomery Co.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Officers from the Montgomery County Police Department are investigating after a man was killed in a motorcycle accident Wednesday morning. Police and personnel from Montgomery County Fire Rescue responded to a report of a crash between an SUV and a motorcycle in the area of Wisconsin Avenue and Chestnut Street.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
ROKU
NewsBreak
Royals
NewsBreak
Amazon
WUSA9

DC Police investigating after man found beaten, unconscious

WASHINGTON — Police in D.C. are investigating after a man was found badly beaten in Southeast early Wednesday morning. Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to the area of 10th Place and Alabama Avenue Southeast around 1 a.m. A man was found unconscious suffering from a wound to the head. A watch commander with the department's 7th District told WUSA9 that preliminarily, police believe the injury stemmed from an altercation with another person. The watch commander said the victim was likely hit in the head with a glass bottle.
WASHINGTON, DC
rockvillenights.com

Strong-arm robbery at Montgomery Mall in Bethesda

Montgomery County police responded to a report of a strong-arm robbery at Westfield Montgomery Mall in Bethesda early Sunday afternoon, October 9, 2022. The brazen, midday robbery was reported at 12:10 PM. A police "resource room" was opened at the mall in August, after a series of assaults were reported at the popular retail center over the summer.
BETHESDA, MD
NBC Washington

Man Killed in Crash While Working on Maryland Route 210

A roadway worker is dead after a fatal crash involving two cars on Maryland Route 210, authorities say. The victim has been identified as Huerta Melendez, 56, of Montgomery Village, Maryland. He was working on a highway construction site at the time of the incident, according to police. Officers were...
MONTGOMERY VILLAGE, MD
Daily Voice

Man Sentenced After Carjacking Unsuspecting Woman Putting On Clothes In Maryland Parking Lot

A man convicted of carjacking a woman at gunpoint while she was trying to get dressed was sentenced to 15 years in prison, officials announce. Anthony Millhouse, 40, was convicted of armed carjacking and use of a firearm in the commission of a crime of violence back in April 2022 after attacking the unsuspecting woman on March 30, 2021, according to the Montgomery County State's Attorney's Office.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WUSA9

WUSA9

Washington, DC
42K+
Followers
12K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Washington, D.C. local news

 https://www.wusa9.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy