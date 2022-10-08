WASHINGTON — Police in D.C. are investigating after a man was found badly beaten in Southeast early Wednesday morning. Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to the area of 10th Place and Alabama Avenue Southeast around 1 a.m. A man was found unconscious suffering from a wound to the head. A watch commander with the department's 7th District told WUSA9 that preliminarily, police believe the injury stemmed from an altercation with another person. The watch commander said the victim was likely hit in the head with a glass bottle.

