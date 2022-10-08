Read full article on original website
Batman Incorporated Investigates a Batman Character's Death in First Issue Preview
An investigation into the murder of a Batman character kickstarts a preview of Batman Incorporated #1. DC announced the relaunch of Batman Incorporated from writer Ed Brisson and artist John Timms in May. Batman 2022 Annual #1 from Brisson and Timms led directly into their new Batman Inc. series, with Batman passing leadership of the team to his ally Ghost-Maker. Together with Clownhunter and familiar faces like El Gaucho, Man-of-Bats, and Bat-Man of China, Batman Incorporated is the newest addition to the Batman Family of titles, joining the newly-launched Tim Drake: Robin.
The Walking Dead Star Reacts to Surprise Death (Exclusive)
Warning: this story contains spoilers for Sunday's "A New Deal" episode of The Walking Dead. "Do you think people are born brave? Or do they become it?" Eugene Porter (Josh McDermitt) deliberates on the final episodes of The Walking Dead. No longer the mulleted coward and liar who once truthfully confessed he is "not combat ready, or for that matter, combat inclined," Eugene has become a confident and capable walker-killer. But that may come back to bite him as the man who used to run away from the undead instead ran headfirst into danger, saving beloved girlfriend Max (Margot Bingham) from a walker after a shove from a scorned Sebastian Milton (Teo Rapp-Olsson).
Superman Actor Henry Cavill Gets Transformed Into the X-Men’s Cyclops for the MCU
With the Dwayne Johnson-led Black Adam so close to hitting theaters rumors of Henry Cavill's return as Superman have been swirling around the web. Cavill hasn't appeared as the character since Zack Snyder's Justice League and Warner Bros. has been adding faceless Superman cameos to their projects. There have been rumors that the actor has switched sides and joined an upcoming Marvel Studios project, but those rumors have yet to come to fruition. Fans have been wondering what role Cavill could play in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with some fans thinking he should join the X-Men. One artist recently revealed a new work of fan art that shows the Superman star as Scott Summers / Cyclops.
The Boys Season 4: First Look at New Supes Revealed
The Boys Season 4 is set to introduce two new supes to its already expansive roster of enhanced individuals. Amazon Prime Video revealed the first looks at Firecracker and Sister Sage, two new characters set to arrive in the fourth installment of the dark comic book streaming series. Orange is the New Black star Susan Heyward will bring Sister Sage to life while The Tick's Valorie Curry suits up as Firecracker. Both of these character costumes are designed by The Boys costume designer Laura Jean Shannon, a veteran comic book kit maker who has credits on Iron Man, Black Lightning, Titans, and Doom Patrol. She is notably credited with styling Jensen Ackles's Soldier Boy threads, which first arrived in Season 3.
Avengers: Secret Wars Moves Release Date
Marvel Studios has moved the release date of Avengers: Secret Wars. The highly-anticipated film was announced at San Diego Comic-Con by Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige. Avengers: Secret Wars and Avengers: The Kang Dynasty bring the Multiverse Saga to an end, as Earth's Mightiest Heroes come together to face Kang the Conqueror. Details on Avengers: Secret Wars are at a minimum, but we now know the film will not be sticking to its originally announced November 7, 2025 release date.
Red Sonja Movie First Look Revealed
After years of trying to move forward, a new adaptation of Red Sonja went into production earlier this summer, with Millennium Media releasing the first look at Matilda Lutz as the titular hero. The film is still in production, so while we likely won't be seeing any completed footage from Red Sonja anytime soon, this tease of the project showcases how accurately Lutz embodies the iconic character. M.J. Bassett serves as director on the project from a script by Joey Soloway and Tasha Huo. The character was previously adapted into a film back in 1985 starring Brigitte Nielsen. You can check out the first look at Red Sonja below.
DC Fan Art Imagines Stranger Things’ Caleb McLaughlin as Static Shock
Warner Bros. and DC Comics recently completed a merger with Discovery and everything has been topsy turvy. The newly merged Warner Bros. Discovery has been making a ton of changes under CEO David Zaslav, which sadly includes the cancelation of their recently filmed Batgirl. Zaslav looks to usher in a new era for DC Films as the executive is on the hunt for a Kevin Feige-type boss to run their comic book films. While they seem to be keen on cutting the fat on their superhero projects, things like Blue Beetle and Static Shock seem to be safe. Even though we haven't heard much about the latter, it's pretty safe to say that project is in good hands with Michael B. Jordan's Outlier set to produce. Fans have a few ideas of who could play Virgil Hawkings / Static Shock in live action with a certain Stranger Things star at the top of the list. One artist has created a new piece of fan art that shows Caleb McLaughlin in the role.
Werewolf by Night: The Bloodstone's Powers Explained
The latest, greatest Marvel MacGuffin has arrived. With the arrival of Werewolf by Night, the fabled Bloodstone has officially entered Marvel Cinematic Universe canon. While fans may notice it looks awfully similar to the Infinity Stones Thanos just spent years collecting, a Marvel producer says the item couldn't be any more different.
Hulk Fights Abomination in Marvel's She-Hulk Finale Trailer
Hulk will return on Thursday's season finale of Marvel's She-Hulk: Attorney at Law — and he's angry. (You wouldn't like him when he's angry.) More than a decade after their Harlem hulk-out in 2008's The Incredible Hulk, a seemingly reformed Emil Blonsky (Tim Roth), a.k.a. Abomination, made amends with Bruce Banner/Smart Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) with heartfelt haikus. Banner's superhero lawyer cousin, GLK&H attorney Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany), successfully represented Blonsky in his controversial parole case, which was ultimately granted under one condition: he wears an inhibitor in perpetuity and is indefinitely prohibited from transforming back into the Abomination.
Spider-Man Villain Red Goblin Gets a New Host and Dark Web Spinoff Series
The evil Red Goblin is making a comeback, but instead of Norman Osborn donning the red symbiote, it'll be his young son. The Dark Web crossover event between Spider-Man and the X-Men will feature several spinoffs and tie-ins, including characters like Venom, Ms. Marvel, Black Cat, and Mary Jane. New York Comic Con brought the first trailer for Dark Web, along with announcements of new ongoing and miniseries. One of those new series will feature the return of Red Goblin, with Normie Osborn fulfilling his destiny and following in his father's footsteps.
Blue Beetle Star Xolo Maridueña Speaks Out on Marvel's Nova Rumors (Exclusive)
It's a matter of when, not if, the Human Rocket enters the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Nova, the fan-favorite cosmic Marvelite, has been a longtime request by fans of the MCU, and Hollywood trades have recently reported the project is in development at Marvel Studios. Recent rumors have pointed towards the possible live-action debut of the Sam Alexander version of the character, which many would like to see be played by Blue Beetle star Xolo Maridueña. ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis caught up with the Cobra Kai alumnus at red carpet premiere of Black Adam, and he addressed the rumors head-on.
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Reveals New Look At Namor
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has given fans a brand new look at Namor. The Sub-Mariner has been all over the marketing material for this film. Tenoch Huerta stands looking like he just got out of the waves in the pages of Total Film. His ears are very prominent as they signify that he's a mutant among the human adversaries seen in the trailers for Wakanda Forever. The extensive jewelry is also front and center as well. His look is very sharp when it comes to the MCU's grand introduction to the Fantastic Four and Black Panther villain. Fans have been waiting for mutants and other elements to make their way to the Marvel Studios movies for years now and their big day is finally at hand. Check out Huerta's piercing gaze right here down below.
Supernatural Spinoff The Winchesters Is a Hit, Becomes The CW's Most Watched Premiere This Season
The CW's Supernatural prequel series The Winchesters debuted on Tuesday night, and it was a big premiere for the network. According to final numbers from Nielsen (via TVLine), the spinoff brought in 781,000 viewers — a number that makes The Winchesters the network's most-watched season premiere this fall. These numbers also make The Winchesters the network's most-watched telecast for the same time slot since June 28th of this year — the Season 2 finale of Superman & Lois.
Werewolf by Night: Why There's No Post-Credits Scene Revealed
Marvel's Werewolf by Night made history on several fronts. First, it was the studio's first-ever bonafide horror property. Second, it was the studio's first release on Disney+ to not have a post-credits scene attached. According to producer Brian Gay, they opted not to pursue crafting a post-credits scene because the special itself essentially had one included at the end of its runtime.
Marvel Announces New Silver Surfer Series
The Power Cosmic will soon return to the Marvel Universe. Taking to New York Comic Con this weekend, Marvel officially unveiled Silver Surfer: Ghost Light, the latest tale to feature the fan-favorite cosmic stalwart. Hitting shelves in February, Ghost Light is a five-issues mini-series that is set to bring another major cosmic player into the mix.
Werewolf by Night's Michael Giacchino Has an Idea Where Halloween Special Sits in MCU Timeline
Despite the Marvel Cinematic Universe having become the biggest franchise in the history of Hollywood, the latest offerings from Marvel Studios have been the most disconnected from the rest of the franchise. With recent Disney+ productions like Moon Knight and Werewolf by Night, the greater MCU isn't referenced in the slightest. Still, Werewolf by Night helmer Michael Giacchino says he has an idea in his head of when the Halloween special takes place, even if Marvel Studios haven't signed off on it yet.
Green Lantern Fans Want New Movie After Black Adam News
Black Adams' big news has Green Lantern fans pushing for another movie. Multiple outlets have reported that Henry Cavill's Superman might be on his way back to the DC Comics universe. With that knowledge in tow, a lot of the fandom is wondering if other elements of the SnyderVerse could make their way back into the fold. While the prospect is unlikely, Dwayne Johnson himself pushed for Cavill's return. It seems as though he has the ear of WarnerMedia CEO David Zaslav. So, anything could really happen as the months go by. For now, seeing some iteration of the hero on-screen would go a long way.
Jacob Batalon On 'Reginald the Vampire' & His Future in the MCU
'Spider-Man' actor Jacob Batalon stars in SYFY's 'Reginald the Vampire.' He joins Trending to talk all about the new series and his future in the MCU.
Marvel's New Avengers Preview Reveals Doctor Doom Wielding Thor's Hammer
Is Doctor Doom back on the side of the Avengers? This is the question raised in a preview of All-Out Avengers #2. The new series from writer Derek Landy and artist Greg Land is unique among Marvel's Avengers output, as there is no setup for each issue. Readers jump into the story blind and smack-dab in the middle of the action. It makes for a rapid-fire experience of not knowing what to expect, but should be great for readers who want less story and more action in their comics. The next installment of All-Out Avengers features Doctor Doom fighting alongside the Avengers, all while wielding Thor's magical hammer Mjolnir.
Brendan Fraser Speaks Out on "Tragic" Batgirl Cancelation
Brendan Fraser is currently making waves with his performance in The Whale and he'll soon be returning for the fourth season of Doom Patrol. However, there's one new Fraser project that fans won't get to see, and that's Batgirl. In August, DC fans were met with the shocking news that Warner Bros. Discovery decided to scrap the Batgirl film despite the fact that it had already wrapped filming. The cancellation caused reactions from many people involved with the movie ranging from its stars to the directors, Bilall Fallah and Adil El Arbi, who addressed the news in a video. In a recent interview with Variety, Fraser opened up about the cancellation.
