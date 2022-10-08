ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta Hawks Beat Milwaukee Bucks 118-109

By Pat Benson
 4 days ago

Game summary, stats, and highlights from the Atlanta Hawks preseason win over the Milwaukee Bucks.

Summary

Saturday's preseason game between the Atlanta Hawks and Milwaukee Bucks was shaping up to be uneventful.

Dejounte Murray (back spasms) and Giannis Antetokounmpo (rest) both sat out the game. Additionally, it was announced there would be no post-game media availability for Nate McMillan as the Hawks were going straight to the airport following the game.

However, there is no such thing as an uneventful day with Trae Young. The All-NBA point guard regularly reminds us on Twitter that another day is another opportunity. It still came as a surprise to see Young pour in 31 points in the first half.

After Young and the starters sat, the Hawks reserves refused to take their foot off the gas in the second half. The Hawks ended up winning 118-109. They shot a blistering 50% from the field and 48.4% from deep.

In the absence of Antetokounmpo, Lindell Wigginton led the Bucks with 16 points off the bench. The team shot 48.6% from the field and 35.7 from behind the arc.

As you read this, the Hawks are most likely on their 14-hour flight back to the United States. The team had a productive nine days in Abu Dhabi. They balanced diplomatic, corporate, and team responsibilities.

The Hawks next preseason game is Wednesday night in Cleveland against the Cavaliers. Stay locked into AllHawks.com for highlights, analysis, and news.

Stats

Hawks Leaders

Trae Young - 31 PTS, 6 AST

De'Andre Hunter - 21 PTS, 1 REB

AJ Griffin - 13 PTS, 2 REB

Bucks Leaders

Lindell Wigginton - 16 PTS, 1 REB

Bobby Portis - 15 PTS, 5 REB

Jrue Holiday - 12 PTS, 4 REB

