Northbound Interstate 35 backed up south of Route 152 due to semi crash
Northbound I-35 is backed up Wednesday afternoon south of Missouri Route 152 due to a crash involving a semi.
Sedalia woman killed in Franklin County crash
A Sedalia, Missouri woman is dead following a two vehicle crash Tuesday in Franklin County, Kansas.
KCTV 5
Police: Four people in custody after firing gunshots at police during chase
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Four people were taken into custody Wednesday morning after they were involved in a police chase. The Independence Police Department stated police had tried to pull over a vehicle near Truman Road and Menown Avenue about 10:30 a.m. Officers stated the car was thought to be in “an armed disturbance” earlier in the day.
Child’s death under investigation, Kansas City police say
Police said family called for an ambulance around 5:15 p.m. for an unresponsive child near E. 56th Street and Norton Avenue.
KCTV 5
First responders at scene of ‘injury plane crash’ in Miami County
MIAMI COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - First responders are at the scene of a plane crash in Miami County. The sheriff’s office posted about the crash around 3:15 p.m. They said the crash happened in the area of W. 319th Street and Moonlight Road. That is southwest of Paola, Kansas.
3 injured in head-on crash after driver goes wrong way on I-70
SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – A driver heading the wrong way down Interstate 70 crashed into another vehicle on Tuesday, injuring himself and two other people. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, the crash happened at 11:25 a.m. on Oct. 11 on I-70 just east of Auburn Road in Shawnee County. A Ford ZX2 was driving […]
KCTV 5
Extensive backup on NB I-35 south of Highway 152 after brief shutdown
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A section of Interstate 35 was shut down Wednesday afternoon. The Liberty Police Department stated NB I-35, just south of Highway 152, was briefly closed, and as of 1:20 p.m. had just one lane open. Northbound traffic was expected to be backed up for a...
Independence chase ends with shots fired at officers
Independence police chase ends with shots fired at officers north of Interstate 70 and Interstate 435 Wednesday morning.
Court documents: KC highway worker was in work zone when killed in hit-and-run
An Independence man is accused of driving drunk and crossing into a work zone when he hit and killed a Kansas City highway worker near Peculiar.
Armed-disturbance suspects fired at Independence police during chase
Suspects in a vehicle led Independence police on a chase and fired at pursuing officers multiple times Wednesday morning, a department spokesperson said.
KMBC.com
Shots fired at officers during pursuit through Independence and Kansas City, police say
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Police said multiple people are in custody in several different locations after a police chase through parts of Independence and Kansas City, Missouri on Wednesday. During that pursuit, which involved at least three different agencies, shots were fired at officers, police said. Independence Police said the...
24-year-old man arrested in hit-and-run that killed construction worker
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a 24-year-old man from Independence has been arrested in connection to a deadly hit-and-run crash.
Three children dead after crash south of Topeka
Three children were killed Saturday morning in a crash on the Kansas Turnpike. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a van southbound on the turnpike crossed the left lane in an attempt to U-turn
921news.com
Linn County Death Investigation
On September 07, 2022, at 5:51p.m. a call was received at the Linn County Sheriff’s Office, the caller stated that a deceased body was found in the area of 2400 and Iliff Rd., Fontana, Kansas. The location is just south of the Linn / Miami County Line near Middle Creek. The body was reported to be found in a hay field.
KCTV 5
Video shows police taking rape and kidnapping suspect Timothy Haslett Jr. into custody
EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, Mo. (KCTV) - An Excelsior Springs neighbor recorded the arrest of a rape, kidnapping and assault suspect unaware that a days-long, large-scale investigation would soon follow. Timothy Haslett Jr. is charged with rape, kidnapping and second-degree assault after a woman told police on Oct. 7 that she escaped...
Bonner Springs police investigates stabbing that sends man to hospital
Bonner Springs police arrest a suspect in the stabbing of a 23-year-old man. The victim is recovering in the hospital, expected to survive.
Police investigating animal neglect complaint at popular Kearney farm
The Fun Farm Pumpkin Patch has denied any allegations of animal neglect and malnourishment.
WIBW
GoFundMe created for 9-year-old victim of fatal Turnpike accident
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A GoFundMe has been created for a 9-year-old victim of a fatal Turnpike accident that claimed the lives of two other children as well. A GoFundMe has been created for 9-year-old Laila Azari, a victim of the fatal accident on Saturday, Oct. 8, that killed her and two other children on the Kansas Turnpike.
Kansas deputy’s car hit, driver arrested for DUI
A western Kansas deputy is okay after their vehicle was hit by a drunk driver early Sunday morning.
WIBW
Lawrence man arrested for April robbery after police find he returned to town
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - A Lawrence man is behind bars for an alleged aggravated robbery after police found he may have returned from out of state. The Lawrence Police Department says on Tuesday, Oct. 11, that officials took a man into custody they believed responsible for robbing employees of the T-Mobile store on 6th and Wakarusa at gunpoint in April just after the Final Four basketball game.
