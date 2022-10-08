Read full article on original website
Steve Kerr’s strong Jordan Poole message amid Draymond Green controversy
It’s safe to say that Steve Kerr wanted Jordan Poole to be a long-term fixture for the Golden State Warriors before he was punched by Draymond Green. The fourth-year guard’s ever-impressive response to the ongoing controversy, though, no doubt makes Poole even more valuable to the Warriors’ present and future as his representatives continue negotiating a possible contract extension with team management.
Bronny James locks down epic NIL endorsement deal with Nike
Bronny James is already a popular figure in the basketball world because of his father LeBron James, but he’s starting to make his own mark in the sport. Bronny is now officially a Nike athlete as well, signing an endorsement deal with the company on Monday. Huge move for the youngster.
Warriors star Draymond Green’s punishment for Jordan Poole punch announced
The Golden State Warriors have made their decision on the Draymond Green issue. This is after the former Defensive Player of the Year punched teammate Jordan Poole in the face during a heated altercation in practice. On Tuesday, Dubs head coach Steve Kerr announced that the team has decided to fine Green and that he […] The post Warriors star Draymond Green’s punishment for Jordan Poole punch announced appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Jordan Poole allegedly hasn’t forgiven Draymond Green
Question marks abound after the Jordan Poole-Draymond Green incident and subsequent video leak from the Golden State Warriors practice. As things stand, the defending champs are keeping their current roster intact as they begin their title defense for the 2022-23 season. The dark cloud hovering over that decision thus far is whether the team chemistry will be where it needs to be for the on-court product to be at the standard most Warriors fans are used to.
Historic Patrick Mahomes streak is over ahead of heavyweight Chiefs-Bills showdown
Ever since Patrick Mahomes took the reins of the Kansas City Chiefs offense, they’ve become one of the juggernauts of the NFL. But with the rise of Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills, competition has emerged among the AFC’s elite. For the first time ever, Mahomes’s Chiefs will...
NBA Power Rankings: Warriors and Bucks at the top with season approaching
NBA power rankings: Now that the 2022-23 regular season starting here soon, teams are pretty much set with their rosters.
Odell Beckham Jr. puts NBA on notice with epic high school basketball highlight reel
Right now, Odell Beckham Jr. is taking his time in deciding which team he will sign for in the NFL. Several sides have already been linked to the three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver, and it looks like there is no shortage of interest in OBJ right now. Well, after Beckham...
Phoenix Suns former owner Jerry Colangelo says integrity is key for future
Former Phoenix Suns owner Jerry Colangelo says integrity must play a major role as the team eventually moves forward with new ownership.
‘I’m here!’: Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes seen jawing at Raiders player in heated MNF moment
To say that the Monday night matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Las Vegas Raiders was intense would be an understatement. The Chiefs battled back from a huge deficit to escape with a 30-29 victory in what turned out to be an epic contest. Things got so intense...
James Harden: 3 bold predictions for Sixers star in 2022-23 NBA season
The beginning of James Harden’s tenure with the Philadelphia 76ers didn’t get off to the greatest start. After a messy split with the Brooklyn Nets, the Sixers traded for him in the blockbuster Ben Simmons deal and he didn’t produce at the level expected of him. After...
RUMOR: Draymond Green ‘knocked out’ Jordan Poole during Warriors practice scuffle, per Stephen A. Smith
Draymond Green’s punch to Jordan Poole during a recent Golden State Warriors practice was caught on camera. What the leaked video didn’t show, however, is the aftermath of the blow. If Stephen A. Smith’s revelation is true, though, the fight was worse than what many initially imagined. According to Stephen A., Green’s punch was so […] The post RUMOR: Draymond Green ‘knocked out’ Jordan Poole during Warriors practice scuffle, per Stephen A. Smith appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Nets’ ‘vibes have been straight,’ but Kevin Durant sends challenge to teammates for 2022-23 season
The Brooklyn Nets enter this season as the most unpredictable team in the NBA. There is a mountain of skepticism surrounding the team’s ability to mesh following Kevin Durant’s trade request and ultimatum this summer. Despite this, a big three of Durant, Kyrie Irving and Ben Simmons, along with a talented supporting cast, gives Brooklyn title hopes in 2022-23.
Buccaneers star QB Tom Brady joins Lakers’ LeBron James with recent big-money investment move
Tampa Bay Buccaneers superstar quarterback Tom Brady is clearly already thinking of life after football. After all, he did retire from the sport this summer, only to sensationally un-retire a month later. At this point in his life, TB12 is already trying to find ways to bring in income if and when he finally (and […] The post Buccaneers star QB Tom Brady joins Lakers’ LeBron James with recent big-money investment move appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘Please come to LA!’: Kyrie Irving hilariously heckled by Lakers fan
A Los Angeles Lakers fan shot his best shot at getting Kyrie Irving to join the Lakers. The fan begged Irving to join LA at a recent Brooklyn Nets practice. In the video, the fan is screaming, “come to the Lakers!”. The Nets and Lakers were rumored to be...
PGA Tour 2K23 Full Player Roster Reveal
PGA Tour 2K23 has finally unveiled a first look at its player roster. Here are all of the confirmed players you can play as in PGA Tour 2K23. 2K just released the latest trailer for PGA Tour 2K23, showcasing the headliners of this year’s pro player roster. Of course, we have Tiger Woods as the […] The post PGA Tour 2K23 Full Player Roster Reveal appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Woj drops truth bomb on why Warriors decided NOT to suspend Draymond Green
The basketball world was taken aback by the Golden State Warriors’ recent decision to fine Draymond Green for his punch on Jordan Poole instead of slapping the veteran with a suspension. For some, the punishment simply does not fit the crime. ESPN’s NBA guru Adrian Wojnarowski has now weighed in on the issue with yet […] The post Woj drops truth bomb on why Warriors decided NOT to suspend Draymond Green appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Heat’s Victor Oladipo goes full open book on rise to stardom and plaguing injuries
Victor Oladipo may be just 30-years old, but he’s already endured plenty during his NBA career. The Miami Heat guard recently opened up to JJ Redick on Redick’s “The Old Man and The Three” podcast. Oladipo got brutally honest on his long rise to stardom, getting traded, dealing with injuries, and more. Victor Oladipo on […] The post Heat’s Victor Oladipo goes full open book on rise to stardom and plaguing injuries appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CJ McCollum nickname for Zion Williamson will get Pelicans fans hyped
There is a lot of excitement surrounding the New Orleans Pelicans this upcoming NBA season and the big reason is the anticipated return of Zion Williamson. Williamson missed all of last season with a foot injury but has been cleared for game action. He has played in preseason so far and has drawn strong praise, but none as big as most recently from his Pelicans teammate, CJ McCollum.
‘Felt like the devil was fighting me’: John Wall speaks out on mental health struggles before joining Clippers
Earlier this summer, Los Angeles Clippers star John Wall revealed that he seriously contemplated suicide as he went through the roughest period of his life. At that time, he was dealing with a series of major injuries that put into question his future in the NBA. To make matters much worse, his mom passed away from cancer.
Joel Embiid, PJ Tucker collision brings huge scare to Sixers fans
Philadelphia 76ers fans watching the Sixers play the Charlotte Hornets in their final preseason game at home got quite the scare when Joel Embiid and PJ Tucker figured in a head-on collision. During the second quarter of the contest, Embiid and Tucker apparently crashed into each other. Both players were...
