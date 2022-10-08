ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Steve Kerr’s strong Jordan Poole message amid Draymond Green controversy

It’s safe to say that Steve Kerr wanted Jordan Poole to be a long-term fixture for the Golden State Warriors before he was punched by Draymond Green. The fourth-year guard’s ever-impressive response to the ongoing controversy, though, no doubt makes Poole even more valuable to the Warriors’ present and future as his representatives continue negotiating a possible contract extension with team management.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

Bronny James locks down epic NIL endorsement deal with Nike

Bronny James is already a popular figure in the basketball world because of his father LeBron James, but he’s starting to make his own mark in the sport. Bronny is now officially a Nike athlete as well, signing an endorsement deal with the company on Monday. Huge move for the youngster.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Warriors star Draymond Green’s punishment for Jordan Poole punch announced

The Golden State Warriors have made their decision on the Draymond Green issue. This is after the former Defensive Player of the Year punched teammate Jordan Poole in the face during a heated altercation in practice. On Tuesday, Dubs head coach Steve Kerr announced that the team has decided to fine Green and that he […] The post Warriors star Draymond Green’s punishment for Jordan Poole punch announced appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Jordan Poole allegedly hasn’t forgiven Draymond Green

Question marks abound after the Jordan Poole-Draymond Green incident and subsequent video leak from the Golden State Warriors practice. As things stand, the defending champs are keeping their current roster intact as they begin their title defense for the 2022-23 season. The dark cloud hovering over that decision thus far is whether the team chemistry will be where it needs to be for the on-court product to be at the standard most Warriors fans are used to.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lebron James
Person
Zion Williamson
Person
Kawhi Leonard
Person
Domantas Sabonis
Person
Bam Adebayo
Person
Joel Embiid
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fantasy Basketball#Basketball Player#Nba Draft#Summer League
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Draymond Green ‘knocked out’ Jordan Poole during Warriors practice scuffle, per Stephen A. Smith

Draymond Green’s punch to Jordan Poole during a recent Golden State Warriors practice was caught on camera. What the leaked video didn’t show, however, is the aftermath of the blow. If Stephen A. Smith’s revelation is true, though, the fight was worse than what many initially imagined. According to Stephen A., Green’s punch was so […] The post RUMOR: Draymond Green ‘knocked out’ Jordan Poole during Warriors practice scuffle, per Stephen A. Smith appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

Nets’ ‘vibes have been straight,’ but Kevin Durant sends challenge to teammates for 2022-23 season

The Brooklyn Nets enter this season as the most unpredictable team in the NBA. There is a mountain of skepticism surrounding the team’s ability to mesh following Kevin Durant’s trade request and ultimatum this summer. Despite this, a big three of Durant, Kyrie Irving and Ben Simmons, along with a talented supporting cast, gives Brooklyn title hopes in 2022-23.
BROOKLYN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NBA Teams
Cleveland Cavaliers
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NBA Teams
Toronto Raptors
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

Buccaneers star QB Tom Brady joins Lakers’ LeBron James with recent big-money investment move

Tampa Bay Buccaneers superstar quarterback Tom Brady is clearly already thinking of life after football. After all, he did retire from the sport this summer, only to sensationally un-retire a month later. At this point in his life, TB12 is already trying to find ways to bring in income if and when he finally (and […] The post Buccaneers star QB Tom Brady joins Lakers’ LeBron James with recent big-money investment move appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

PGA Tour 2K23 Full Player Roster Reveal

PGA Tour 2K23 has finally unveiled a first look at its player roster. Here are all of the confirmed players you can play as in PGA Tour 2K23. 2K just released the latest trailer for PGA Tour 2K23, showcasing the headliners of this year’s pro player roster. Of course, we have Tiger Woods as the […] The post PGA Tour 2K23 Full Player Roster Reveal appeared first on ClutchPoints.
VIDEO GAMES
ClutchPoints

Woj drops truth bomb on why Warriors decided NOT to suspend Draymond Green

The basketball world was taken aback by the Golden State Warriors’ recent decision to fine Draymond Green for his punch on Jordan Poole instead of slapping the veteran with a suspension. For some, the punishment simply does not fit the crime. ESPN’s NBA guru Adrian Wojnarowski has now weighed in on the issue with yet […] The post Woj drops truth bomb on why Warriors decided NOT to suspend Draymond Green appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

Heat’s Victor Oladipo goes full open book on rise to stardom and plaguing injuries

Victor Oladipo may be just 30-years old, but he’s already endured plenty during his NBA career. The Miami Heat guard recently opened up to JJ Redick on Redick’s “The Old Man and The Three” podcast. Oladipo got brutally honest on his long rise to stardom, getting traded, dealing with injuries, and more. Victor Oladipo on […] The post Heat’s Victor Oladipo goes full open book on rise to stardom and plaguing injuries appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MIAMI, FL
ClutchPoints

CJ McCollum nickname for Zion Williamson will get Pelicans fans hyped

There is a lot of excitement surrounding the New Orleans Pelicans this upcoming NBA season and the big reason is the anticipated return of Zion Williamson. Williamson missed all of last season with a foot injury but has been cleared for game action. He has played in preseason so far and has drawn strong praise, but none as big as most recently from his Pelicans teammate, CJ McCollum.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
203K+
Followers
114K+
Post
123M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy