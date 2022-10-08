SIOUX FALLS -- A Wakonda, South Dakota, pharmacist has been charged in federal court with illegally obtaining prescription painkillers for nearly three years. Cody Carstensen, 46, was indicted earlier this month and pleaded not guilty in U.S. District Court in Sioux Falls to one count of theft in connection with health care and three counts of obtaining a controlled substance by misrepresentation, fraud, forgery, deception and subterfuge.

WAKONDA, SD ・ 8 HOURS AGO