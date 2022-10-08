Read full article on original website
KELOLAND TV
South Dakota elementary schools recognized nationally
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Two South Dakota elementary schools have been recognized as 2022 National ESEA Distinguished Schools. In a release from the South Dakota Dept. of Ed., it was announced that Lake Preston and Whitewood Elementary schools were being recognized by the Elementary and Secondary Education Act for exceptional student performance.
dakotanewsnow.com
Trev’s Corner Bar heavily damaged in fire
LESTERVILLE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities did not mention any injuries after reporting a fire broke out at a local Lesterville bar, causing heavy damage. Fire Chief Paul Scherschligt told WNAX news that first responders were called around 4 a.m. to Trev’s Corner Bar. “One of the local...
Sioux City Journal
South Dakota man arrested on multiple charges after Sioux County pursuit
MAURICE, Iowa -- A Springfield, South Dakota, man was arrested early Sunday morning on multiple charges, after leading deputies on a pursuit that began north of Maurice. At 12:31 a.m. Sunday, the Sioux County Sheriff's Office arrested Jeremy Langley, 37, on a felony charge of second-degree criminal mischief and misdemeanor charges of eluding, possession of a controlled substance -- cannabidiol, and interference with official acts.
amazingmadison.com
Madison Central School Board votes to expel student
The Madison Central School Board met in executive session at the end of its regular meeting on Monday. Before entering executive session, the board appointed School Board president Lori Schultz as the hearing officer. After coming out of executive session, a motion was made to accept the recommendation of the...
KELOLAND TV
A taste of small-town USA
TRIPP, S.D. (KELO) – A couple of weeks ago, Tripp-Delmont hosted its homecoming parade and pep rally, an annual tradition for the small-town school. However, for two of this year’s seniors, it was a tradition they hadn’t quite experienced before. Louis Lippert and Emy Lebeau are two...
KELOLAND TV
Crews respond to structure fire in Humboldt
HUMBOLT, S.D. (KELO) — Investigators are looking into what sparked a fire in Humboldt. The fire happened early Tuesday morning in the central part of town. The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office says everyone inside was able to get out safely.
wnax.com
Early Morning Fire in Lesterville
Heavy damage was reported in an early morning fire in Lesterville. Fire Chief Paul Scherschligt says they were called about 4AM to Trev’s Corner Bar…..https://on.soundcloud.com/eTtvu. Scherschligt says they worked to contain the fire….https://on.soundcloud.com/W1FH2. The building is about two feet from adjoining structures. Tabor and Yankton Fire Departments...
amazingmadison.com
Three people injured in Lake County rollover crash
Three people were injured in a rollover crash Sunday morning near Ramona. Lake County Sheriff Tim Walburg said the Sheriff’s Office responded to a single vehicle rollover crash in the area of 225th Street and 447th Avenue at around 11:40 Sunday morning. Walburg said the investigation showed that 22-year-old...
kelo.com
Domestic abuser on the run from Minnehaha County Sheriff
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The Minnehaha County Sheriff is looking for a domestic abuser. Authorities are on the lookout for Aaron Josef Sharpfish. Sharpfish is wanted for Aggravated Assault Domestic. He is 31 years old, stands 6 foot tall and weighs three hundred pounds. If you have any...
Sioux City Journal
Wakonda pharmacist charged with theft of prescription painkillers
SIOUX FALLS -- A Wakonda, South Dakota, pharmacist has been charged in federal court with illegally obtaining prescription painkillers for nearly three years. Cody Carstensen, 46, was indicted earlier this month and pleaded not guilty in U.S. District Court in Sioux Falls to one count of theft in connection with health care and three counts of obtaining a controlled substance by misrepresentation, fraud, forgery, deception and subterfuge.
KELOLAND TV
62-year-old man arrested on rape charges
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 62-year old man is in the Minnehaha County jail facing rape charges. Ricky Houck is accused of 2nd and 3rd degree rape, along with three counts of sexual contact with a person incapable of consenting. Houck was arrested last Wednesday on a warrant.
