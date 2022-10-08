ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Elon Musk throws temper tantrum in response to Robert Reich saying ‘self-made billionaires are a myth’

Elon Musk blasted Clinton Labor Secretary Robert Reich after he declared that “self-made billionaires are a myth – just like unicorns”. The Tesla CEO and SpaceX founder, whose net worth is $219bn according to Forbes, called Mr Reich an “idiot and a liar” after he claimed that Mr Musk was able to amass his wealth because his family “owned an emerald mine”. The University of California, Berkeley professor said in a video that “being ‘self-made’ is a nice idea” because “it suggests that anybody can claw their way to the top if they’re willing to work hard enough”. “It’s...
TheStreet

Elon Musk Says President Biden Is Right About One Thing

Elon Musk annoys and irritates Democrats, especially the left wing of the party. The billionaire and his rival Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon (AMZN) , symbolize the widening of socio-economic inequalities between the haves and the have-nots, according to progressives. They want to tax the rich more, whom they...
Benzinga

Bill Gates Doesn't Want To Be Rich Anymore: 'I Will Move Down And Eventually Off Of The List Of The World's Richest People'

While Bill Gates may best be known as the co-founder of Microsoft Corporation MSFT, he has been gaining prominence through the years for his philanthropy, opening the doors to the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation in 2000. Since then, the foundation has doled out more than $79 billion to fund healthcare and education initiatives, among others.
FOXBusiness

Elon Musk's ex-girlfriend auctioning off never-before-seen photos, memorabilia

Jennifer Gwynne, Elon Musk's college sweetheart, is auctioning off never before seen photos and memorabilia of the world's richest man through Boston-based RR Auction. Gwynne and Musk began dating in the fall during the 1994-1995 school year when they both lived and worked as resident advisors in the Spruce Street portion of the University of Pennsylvania's Quadrangle dorm complex.
The Independent

Jeff Bezos loses spot as second-richest person

Indian billionaire Gautam Adani is now the world’s second-richest person, dethroning Amazon founder Jeff Bezos in the title he was demoted to last year after Elon Musk overtook him as the wealthiest person in the world.The 60-year-old Indian chairman of the Adani Group, which includes businesses in coal production, infrastructure and thermal power generation, has a real-time net worth of $155.5bn, according to the Forbes Real Time Billionaire’s List.Along with becoming one of the first Asian businesspeople to rank among the top three billionaires globally, the Indian tycoon’s company impressively climbed the ranks this year at a breakneck speed...
TheStreet

Elon Musk Predicts the Near Death of These Cars

Elon Musk undoubtedly has helped change the face of the automobile industry. In less than 20 years, Tesla (TSLA) , which he co-founded, has become the benchmark for what all other carmakers aspire to and compare themselves with. Legacy carmakers like Ford (F) , General Motors (GM) and Volkswagen (VLKAF)...
ESPN 960 San Angelo

If You Downloaded These…Hackers Have Your Passwords

Meta is warning that one million Facebook users may have had their account information stolen. Apps from Google or Apple stores are behind this breach. It isn't the first time. In fact, Meta, the company behind Facebook, now says they've identified 400 scammy apps designed to steal user's account info just this year alone.
