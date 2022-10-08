ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pottstown, PA

Khayree Mahoney
4d ago

I feel sorry for the victim and the victims family! To whoever led this young girl down this horrible path, you will answer and pay for what you have done!

Dee
4d ago

Smh 🤦🏽‍♀️ Prayers for all parties involved and most of all the families because they all have suffered a loss. Someone is deceased and the others will be in jail paying for what they’ve done for a long long time!! 🙏🏽🙏🏽

poster calamity
3d ago

i just listened to a beautiful song. i feel that musicians are God's gift. Then, I read about this ugliness. like, what caused this young girl to go in the direction she had. why murder? why?

