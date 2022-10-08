Read full article on original website
Navar Alexander Currier
3d ago
this superintendent did us all a favor, they don't even use proper chemical fluoride, it's fluoridic acid, and it's a manufacturing bi product they needed to get rid of somewhere, and they use our water to do it
Reply
2
Related
Vermont town stunned after learning city worker lowered fluoride level in water for years
RICHMOND, Vt. — The water superintendent of a small Vermont town admitted that he lowered the fluoride level almost four years ago. Kendall Chamberlin, Richmond’s water and wastewater superintendent, told the Water and Sewer Commission last month that he had intentionally reduced the fluoride level because he was worried about quality control in the fluoride used in U.S. drinking systems because it comes from China, according to The Associated Press.
WCAX
Burlington coffee shop benefits from inclusive hiring
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - While some people with disabilities can’t work, many are looking for jobs. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, just over 10% of people with disabilities are actively searching. One Vermont business is hoping to change that and is encouraging others to do the same during this year’s National Disability Employment Awareness Month.
‘It’s never ending’: After eviction, St. Albans man struggles to get back on his feet
Dan Moss was evicted for ‘no cause’ from his apartment in May. He’s struggled to find a new place to live ever since — a story that’s become all too common across Vermont amid a historic housing crisis. Read the story on VTDigger here: ‘It’s never ending’: After eviction, St. Albans man struggles to get back on his feet.
Colchester Sun
Essex Hannaford works to correct Local Option Tax error and refund Essex residents who were incorrectly charged 1% tax
ESSEX TOWN — Essex Town residents are paying a tax their selectboard decided not to put to vote: the local option tax, due to a miscalculation by Hannaford Supermarkets. The Local Option Tax came into effect Oct. 1 at City of Essex Junction businesses after the voters approved the tax. The tax was open to all Vermont municipalities to vote on to incur additional revenue through a 1% tax on retail, meals, rooms and/or alcohol by Vermont municipalities.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WCAX
Burlington Airport unveils new security screening equipment
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - For the first time, travelers went through the new security checkpoint at the Burlington International Airport on Monday morning. Two new security machines were in action for TSA precheck for the morning rush. From now on when you go to the Burlington airport, you’ll head...
mynbc5.com
Thousands of leaf-peepers take to Vermont for fall foliage adventure
MONTPELIER, Vt. — Paul Brown, co-owner of Cold Hollow Cider Mill in Waterbury, Vermont, keeps the apple cider donut conveyer belt rolling during one of their busiest weekends of the year. “The fall foliage time is our busiest time. so, how many thousands today? I don’t know —we measure...
mychamplainvalley.com
Adirondack Health announces plans to close part-time emergency room
Lake Placid, NY — Adirondack Health has officially submitted a closure plan to the New York State Department of Health for it’s part-time emergency room. Officials from Adirondack Health wrote an open letter to the community explaining why they believe closing the emergency room is the best course of action. With the hospital set to lose close to $10 million this year, they said they had to look at every possible solution.
WCAX Deletes Story About Transgender Student in Randolph
WCAX-TV has quietly erased from its website and social media accounts a September 28 news report about a transgender volleyball player at Randolph Union High School. The story went viral among conservative media outlets and was condemned by LGBTQ groups and allies. But on Tuesday, links to the controversial story...
IN THIS ARTICLE
vt-world.com
Emslie The Florist Has Moved
New England’s oldest flower shop may have changed owners and relocated to North Main Street, Barre but they’re still delivering fresh flowers and old time values. Emslie The Florist has been doing that since 1897! Stop into their new location right on North Main Street, directly across from the court house in the Morse Block Building and say hello to new owner Charilyn Williams! Create your arrangement in person or allow their team to help you by phone by calling the shop directly at 802-476-3126, email at emslietheflorist@gmail.com, on the web at emslietheflorist.com and Facebook/Instagram.
wamc.org
WCAX’s Kelly O’Brien bidding farewell to North Country after five years
One of our newsroom colleagues in Northern New York is bidding farewell to the region after five years, and speaking on behalf of North Country bureau chief Pat Bradley, we're sorry to see her go. Kelly O'Brien with WCAX TV announced at the end of last month that she's moving on to take a new position. She says the greater Plattsburgh market has become like family. And before she finishes packing her bags, O'Brien spoke with WAMC's Ian Pickus.
1 dead after car traveling at more than 100 mph crashes into cow on Vermont highway
SHELDON, Vt. — The driver of a speeding vehicle died Sunday after they crashed into a cow on a highway in Vermont, officials said. Troopers responding to a report of a crash on Route 105 in Sheldon near the Abbey Pub just before 11 p.m. found a 2000 Jaguar Type S sedan that had struck a cow in the roadway, according to Vermont State Police.
Barton Chronicle
There’s a new constable in Barton
BARTON—The Barton Select Board voted by a two-to-one margin to appoint Tom Lowell as the town’s new constable. At the board’s October 6 meeting chair Lenny Zenonos said the board is required by state law to appoint someone to the post, which was not filled at Town Meeting in March.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WCAX
On first day of sales, Stowe parking pass plan gets chilly reception
With archery season already underway, some hunters have already hit the woods this deer season. Campaign Countdown: Meet the candidates for Vt. treasurer. Vermonters go to the polls in less than a month to weigh in on a new state treasurer following the announcement earlier this year that longtime treasurer Beth Pearce was not seeking reelection.
Caledonia probate judge, suspended with pay, still seeking reelection
William Cobb won’t be able to resume his judge responsibilities until October 2023. In the meantime, the state is paying other judges to cover for him. Read the story on VTDigger here: Caledonia probate judge, suspended with pay, still seeking reelection.
WCAX
Police: Speeding car hits cow, leaves 1 dead in Sheldon
Ronald McDonald House charity now has permanent home in Burlington after 40 years. A major charity is marking a milestone. The Ronald McDonald House Charities of Burlington just purchased the home it has rented for nearly 40 years. Updated: 41 minutes ago. Nearly 50 horseback riders are taking part in...
mynbc5.com
Fire destroys business in Cumberland Head
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — Multiple fire crews responded to a fire at StoneWorks Massage and Skincare on Route 9 in Cumberland Head on Tuesday morning, resulting in the business being deemed a loss. The fire is believed to have originated in the front room of the business, and one of...
vermontcatholic.org
Bishop ordains 7 permanent deacons
It was a day for deacons Oct. 8 as Burlington Bishop Christopher Coyne ordained seven men to serve as permanent deacons in Vermont; many other deacons attended the special morning Mass at St. Joseph Cathedral in Burlington. The men ordained were Bob Begley of Holy Angels and Immaculate Conception parishes...
mychamplainvalley.com
Gurung’s daughter takes the stand on day two of trial
Burlington, VT — More key witnesses were heard on Monday in what was day two of the case against Aita Gurung, including his now 12-year-old daughter, two police officers who responded to the crime scene, and University of Vermont Medical Center doctors who attended to the victims nearly five years ago.
Vermont driver dead after hitting cow at 100 miles per hour
A driver in Northern Vermont was killed Sunday after crashing his car into a cow at 100 miles per hour, police said. The crash on Route 105 — about seven miles from the Canadian border — killed 48-year-old Jason St. Pierre, of nearby Enosburg, and the cow, according to the Vermont State Police. St. Pierre’s passenger, a 30-year-old man, told state troopers the pair was traveling down the rural two-lane state highway at speeds above 100 miles per hour before colliding with the animal.
mynbc5.com
Fire officials respond to structure fire in Essex Junction
ESSEX, Vt. — Multiple fire crews worked to put out a structure fire in Essex Junction on Sunday night. The incident happened at a home on Sugartree Lane. The Essex Junction Fire Department said the fire was contained to a dryer and that no one was injured.
NBC News
514K+
Followers
57K+
Post
321M+
Views
ABOUT
The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 4