Dodgers News: Trea Turner and Freddie Freeman Linked to All-Time Yankees Greats

By Ryan Menzie
Inside The Dodgers
Inside The Dodgers
 4 days ago

Trea Turner and Freddie Freeman continue to lead the Dodgers in big ways

It's no question the Dodgers wouldn't have had their success all season without the help of players like Trea Turner and Freddie Freeman . Both players have been the pinnacle of consistency and success for the team and continue to make more history.

Turner and Freeman are the first pair of teammates since Babe Ruth and Bob Meusel to rack up 190+ hits each while also recoding 100+ RBI's, 35+ doubles, 20+ home runs, 10+ stolen bases and multiple 12+ hitting streaks each. A stat that has stood since the 1921 Yankees.

Turner and Freeman along with the help of their All-Star teammate Mookie Betts who set a career high in home run this season (35) and their studded cast of pitchers in Julio Urias , Clayton Kershaw and Tyler Anderson have been lights out all season.

At this point it's hard to find records that the Dodgers haven't been broken this season with the amount of success the team has gathered. Freeman almost won the NL batting title but finished one point shy of Mets' Jeff McNeil.

Unfortunately, the Dodgers can't win everything, but the one win that will matter is what could be coming at the end of the postseason. Turner and Freeman show no signs of slowing down so the World Series is well in the grasp of the team.

The accolades will undoubtedly continue to drip in for the Dodgers, but the pressure will soon reach an all-time high as the accolades won't matter without a World Series title.

Comments / 4

Publius Red
4d ago

the dodgers and fans should still be thanking the braves for the Braves stupidity. Freddie was the missing link the dodgers have been looking for that allowed them to go from good to excellent.

Reply
6
 

