Arizona State football upsets Washington with backup quarterback Trenton Bourguet

The Arizona State Sun Devils hosted the Washington Huskies on Saturday in a Pac-12 college football game at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe.

Look back at our updates on the game.

The ASU football team had lost four straight games entering its game against No. 21 Washington.

Then the Sun Devils lost quarterback Emory Jones to an injury in the second quarter.

Backup quarterback Trenton Bourguet made sure ASU wouldn't lose again.

Bourguet went 15-for-21 for 182 yards, while also throwing three touchdowns in relief of Jones, as Arizona State upset Washington at Sun Devil Stadium, 45-38.

Jones exited the game after being hit while attempting to slide after completing a run for a first down on a third-and-six at the Washington 28 midway through the second quarter, right before ASU tied the game at 10.

Reaction: Does Arizona State football have a QB controversy with Trenton Bourguet, Emory Jones?

Jones had been playing well for the Sun Devils. He was 7-for-9 for 59 yards passing in the game and had rushed three times for seven yards.

ASU's offense seemed to come alive under Bourguet, however, with the QB connecting with Xazavian Valladay on a 14-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter, Elijhah Badger on a 10-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter and Badger again on a 2-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter.

Washington outgained ASU in the game, 458-397, but the Sun Devils' defense came up with big plays when they needed it. Washington went 1-for-4 on fourth down attempts in and 7-for-14 on third downs.

The Arizona State offense also stepped up when it had too.

ASU, which entered the game 11th in the Pac-12 on third-down conversions, went 9-for-13 on third down in the game.

Valladay rushed for 111 yards on 23 carries in the game, adding a rushing score to his receiving one.

Michael Penix Jr. was 33-for-53 for Washington with no touchdown passes. All of the Huskies' touchdowns came on the ground, with Cameron Davis leading the way with three touchdowns on his nine carries. Davis rushed for 77 yards.

The Sun Devils improved to 2-4 with the win, their first win under interim coach Shaun Aguano.

They next play at Stanford on Oct. 22.

Washington fell to 4-2 with the loss. The Huskies host Arizona next Saturday.

Final score: ASU 45, Washington 38

Takeaways: Wild Saturday in Tempe: What we learned from Arizona State-Washington slugfest

Washington stops ASU to get ball back late

Washington got the stop it needed against ASU. The Huskies forced the Sun Devils to punt and will get the ball back in its attempt to rally at Sun Devil Stadium.

Washington will begin its possession at their own 13-yard line with 2:47 left in the fourth quarter.

ASU stops Washington on fourth down

Arizona State stopped Washington on fourth down and nine at the ASU 45 yard-line on the Huskies' next possession, giving the Sun Devils the ball back with 3:51 left in the game.

Washington has a couple of timeouts left.

Will ASU be able to milk the clock and get a first down to not give the Huskies' another chance?

The Sun Devils needed to get something going on their next possession after Washington had rallied from a two-touchdown deficit to tie the game against ASU.

They did.

Trenton Bourguet found Elijhah Badger in the end zone on a 2-yard pass to give Arizona State a 45-38 lead over Washington with 7:27 left in the fourth quarter.

Bourguet completed a couple of pivotal passes on third and long on the drive to help ASU continue its possession.

Badger has seven catches for 20 yards in the game, with the two touchdowns.

Bourguet, ASU's backup QB, is now 15-for-21 for 182 yards and three touchdowns.

Score: ASU 45, Washington 38 (7:27 left in fourth quarter)

Washington capitalized on Trenton Bourguet's interception, going 38 yards over five plays to tie the game on another Cameron Davis run, this one from five yards out on third-and-three at the ASU 5.

Davis now has seven carries for 73 yards and three touchdowns in the game.

All five of Washington's touchdowns have come on the ground, with Wayne Taulapapa also rushing for one and QB Michael Penix Jr. accounting for the other Huskies touchdown on the ground.

ASU has had multiple two touchdown leads in the game, but Washington has rallied to tied the game with a lot of time still left in the game at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe.

Score: Washington 38, Arizona State 38 (12:09 left in fourth quarter)

ASU turns ball over for first time vs. Washington

The Sun Devils turned the ball over for the first time in the game when Trenton Bourguet's pass was intercepted on third and 15 at the ASU 20, giving Washington excellent field position.

Bourguet has been excellent in relief of Emory Jones for ASU, but this pass sailed on him and ended up in the arms of Washington defender Davon Banks.

The Huskies pulled within 38-31 on another touchdown run from Cameron Davis, this one from one-yard out.

The drive took 12 plays and went for 75 yards. It took 4:09 off the clock.

Davis also had a 42-yard run on the drive.

A couple of penalties against ASU hurt the Sun Devils on Washington's possession.

A personal foul call for unnecessary roughness on D.J. Taylor helped the Huskies, as did a pass interference call on Timarcus Davis in the end zone on fourth and goal at the ASU six.

Both teams have now scored 14 points in the third quarter in what has become a shootout in Tempe.

Score: ASU 38, Washington 31 (:36 left in third quarter)

No. 21 Washington can't stop Arizona State and backup quarterback Trenton Bourguet.

The Sun Devils have outscored the Huskies 14-7 in the third quarter so far to pull ahead 38-24 with 4:45 left in the third quarter.

ASU's most recent touchdown came on a 1-yard run by Daniyel Ngata after Bourguet had completed a 38-yard pass to Bryan Thompson to the one-yard line of the Huskies.

Bourguet is 10-for-13 in the game for 130 yards.

ASU now has 310 yards in the game, while Washington has 301.

The Sun Devils are 7-for-9 on third downs.

Score: ASU 38, Washington 24 (4:45 left in third quarter)

The Huskies desperately needed to respond after ASU went up 14.

They did.

Michael Penix Jr. and Washington went 75 yards in just six plays and 2:21 to pull within 31-24 with 6:36 left in the third quarter.

Most of the damage on that drive was done on the ground, with Richard Newton running for 20, 5 and 16 yards and Cameron Davis rushing for the touchdown from 4-yards out.

Penix Jr. completed two passes for 30 yards on the drive.

Score: Arizona State 31, Washington 24 (6:36 left in third quarter)

The ASU football team extended its lead on Washington on a 10-yard pass from Trenton Bourguet to Elijhah Badger on a third-and-2 play for ASU.

It is Bourguet's second touchdown of the game after coming in for an injured Emory Jones in the second quarter.

ASU's drive took five plays and went for 29 yards. 2:40 went off the clock.

The Sun Devils benefitted from a very short field after Washington failed to convert a fourth-and-one in their own territory on the previous possession.

Bourguet is now 8-for-11 for 75 yards with two touchdown passes in the game.

Score: ASU 31, Washington 17 (8:57 left in third quarter)

ASU football thwarts Washington on fourth down

Washington had a fourth-and-one at the Washington 32 on its next drive, but the Sun Devils defense stopped the Huskies on a jet sweep play, giving Arizona State great field position after the turnover on downs.

It was the first time this season that Washington failed to score on its first possession of the second half.

ASU will start its possession at the Washington 29-yard line.

ASU goes three-and-out on first possession of second half

The Sun Devils went 3-and-out on their first possession of the second half.

Xazavian Valladay ran for nine yards on the first two plays of the possession, but ASU opted to throw on third-and-one and Trenton Bourguet couldn't connect with Giovanni Sanders, forcing Arizona State to punt.

ASU football fans have needed something to be excited about this season.

The ASU football team provided it in the first half of their game against Washington.

The Sun Devils lead the Huskies 30 minutes into the game at Sun Devil Stadium, 24-17.

ASU hasn't had a lot of big plays in the game, but the Sun Devils have been making enough plays to continue to move the chains.

ASU has 198 yards of total offense in the game. Washington has 220.

The Sun Devils are 6-for-7 on third downs in the game. ASU came into the game 11th in the Pac-12 on third down conversions.

A big question for ASU in the second half will surround its quarterback position.

Emory Jones left the game in the second quarter and is still being evaluated in the locker room.

Backup Trenton Bourguet came in, however, and more than held his own, leading the Sun Devils on an impressive drive that extended ASU's lead to 24-10 before Washington answered with a touchdown to pull within 24-17 late in the second quarter.

ASU's defense has been able to do just enough to frustrate Michael Penix Jr. and the Washington offense, while the offense has also been able to move the ball on Washington's defense.

ASU has won the turnover battle, 1-0, with the lone turnover in the game resulting in an interception return for a touchdown for Arizona State.

Can both sides of the ball keep it up in the second half for ASU against Washington, which is 4-1 on the season and ranked No. 21 in the nation?

Washington responded on their next drive to pull within 24-17 with 34 seconds left in the first half with a 9-play, 75-yard drive that only took 2:17.

Wayne Taulapapa ran it it from a yard out on first and goal at the one for the score.

Washington has outgained ASU 220-199 in the game, but the Sun Devils have the lead.

Score: ASU 24, Washington 17 (:34 left in first half)

The ASU Sun Devils now have a 24-10 lead on Washington after a 37-yard interception return for a touchdown by Jordan Clark.

Michael Penix Jr.'s interception came after it bounced off the helmet of one of his own players up into Clark's arms, who ran unimpeded into the end zone to extend Arizona State's lead.

After being outscored 7-3 in the first quarter, the Sun Devils have outscored the Huskies 21-3 in the second.

Score: ASU 24, Washington 10 (2:51 left in first half)

ASU backup Trenton Bourguet, a redshirt junior, stayed in the game at quarterback for the injured Emory Jones on the Sun Devils' next drive and led ASU to a 17-10 lead on Washington.

Bourguet completed 6-of-8 passes for 57 yards on ASU's drive, including a 14-yard touchdown pass to Xazavian Valladay to give the Sun Devils the lead.

ASU went 90 yards in 4:03 over 11 plays on the impressive drive.

Daniyel Ngata had a 26-yard run on the drive for ASU and Valladay now has 10 carries for 46 yards in the game.

The touchdown pass by Bourguet was just his second career touchdown pass.

Score: ASU 17, Washington 10 (3:47 left in second quarter)

The ASU football team is fired up and it appears to have some momentum against Washington.

The Sun Devils forced Washington to a three-and-out on the Huskies' ensuing possession after ASU had tied the game.

Washington only managed five yards on their three plays, which included two incomplete passes from QB Michael Penix Jr. and then one pass from Penix Jr. for five yards.

The Sun Devils will start their next possession at their own 10-yard line after a holding call on the kickoff. They will also have backup QB Trenton Bourguet in a QB for Emory Jones.

The Sun Devils have tied the game against the Huskies, but it came with a price.

ASU's Emory Jones exited the game after being hit while attempting to slide after completing a run for a first down on a third and six at the Washington 28.

Washington's Asa Turner was called for a personal foul for targeting on the play, disqualifying him from the game.

Trenton Bourguet entered the game for Jones and handed the ball off to Xazavian Valladay, who ran it in for a touchdown from 11 yards out to tie the game, 10-10.

ASU's drive went 10 plays for 75 yards over 4:30.

Jones had been playing well for the Sun Devils. He is 7-for-9 for 59 yards passing in the game and had rushed three times for seven yards.

Jones headed to the locker room after the incident.

Score: ASU 10, Washington 10 (8:45 left in second quarter)

The Sun Devils needed to slow the Huskies down on their second possession of the game after allowing Washington to march down the field on its first.

They did.

Washington extended its lead to 10-3 on a 27-yard field goal by Peyton Henry, but ASU's defense held the Huskies to the field goal after Washington had a first and 10 at the ASU 11-yard line.

Washington benefitted from a pass interference call against ASU on the drive.

Washington's drive went for 14 plays and 65 yards and took 5:42.

ASU has had no answer for quarterback Michael Penix Jr. or running back Wayne Taulapapa so far in the game.

Penix Jr. is 9-for 13 for 73 yards in the game.

Taulapapa has nine carries for 48 yards.

Washington has gained 125 yards in the game.

The Huskies have had the ball for 10:13 on their two drives in the game. ASU has had the ball for 6:32 on its lone possession of the game.

Score: Washington 10, ASU 3 (13:15 left in second quarter)

The Sun Devils responded to Washington's opening touchdown drive with a nice drive of their own, although they had to settle for a 53-yard field goal from Carter Brown at the end of the drive to make it 7-3.

ASU entered the game 33.9% on third-down conversion this season, which is 11th in the Pac-12.

The Sun Devils went 2-for-3 on third down on the drive, and appeared to make their fourth-and-1 conversion on a run by Daniyel Ngata, but the play was negated by an illegal formation call on ASU for five players in the backfield.

Brown put ASU on the scoreboard, however, with his career long kick. The field goal by Brown was the longest by a true freshman in ASU history and is tied for the sixth longest by any any placekicker.

ASU's drive went for 40 yards and took 6:32 off the clock. The Sun Devils had 12 plays on the scoring drive.

Emory Jones completed four of his five attempts for 27 yards on the drive.

Score: Washington 7, ASU 3 (3:57 left in first quarter)

ASU won the toss and deferred, giving Washington and its potent offense the ball first in the game.

Maybe they should have elected to receive instead.

Michael Penix Jr. and the Huskies marched 75 yards on their opening possession for a touchdown to take a 7-0 lead on the Sun Devils with 10:29 left in the first quarter.

It took Washington 12 plays.

Washington entered the game against ASU having scored a touchdown on its opening possession in all five of its previous games.

You can now make the Huskies 6-for-6 for opening drive touchdowns this season.

Penix Jr. went 5-for-6 for 35 yards and carried the ball one time for one yard, a one-yard touchdown rush for Washington.

Wayne Taulapapa had five carries for 34 yards on the possession.

Score: Washington 7, Arizona State 0 (10:29 left in first quarter)

The game can be seen at 1 p.m. MST time on Pac-12 Networks.

JB Long (play-by-play) and Lincoln Kennedy (analyst) will be the announcing crew for the game.

The Sun Devils are a 13.5-point underdog in the game, according to Tipico Sportsbook .

ASU is +440 on the money line in the game.

Washington is -600.

The over/under for the game is set at 55.5 points.

Most sites are predicting a Washington victory and they think that the Huskies will cover the point spread.

One site gives Washington a 75.3% chance to win the game.

Interestingly, one site's formula is taking the Sun Devils to defeat the Huskies, 30.4, 27.6 .

The Arizona Republic's Michelle Gardner previewed and predicted the outcome of the game in her ASU vs. Washington scouting report .

The Arizona State football team is going with a special new uniform for the game.

The uniform, which features gold lettering and numbers, is "inspired by spectacular sunrises and out desert landscape" and "pays tribute to the beauty" of Arizona.

The uniform combination features maroon numbers and lettering. A pitchfork is on the side of the helmet.

The team announced that the alternate uniform would only be worn for the game against Washington.

ASU, Washington records this season

The Huskies are 4-1 on the season with wins over Kent State, Portland State, Michigan State and Stanford.

They are coming off a 40-32 loss at UCLA.

The Sun Devils are 1-4. They won their season opener vs. NAU before dropping four straight at Oklahoma State, vs. Eastern Michigan and Utah and at USC.

Pregame reading for ASU vs. Washington college football game

Reach Jeremy Cluff at jeremy.cluff@arizonarepublic.com . Follow him on Twitter @Jeremy_Cluff.

Support local journalism: Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Arizona State football upsets Washington with backup quarterback Trenton Bourguet