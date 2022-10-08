ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

cbs17

A guide to getting to NC State Fair after Triangle cities cut park-and-ride buses

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Bus driver shortages are having an impact on transportation to the North Carolina State Fair. GoTriangle, GoDurham, and GoRaleigh are not running their usual park-and-ride shuttles to the fairgrounds this year due to driver shortages. GoTriangle Chief Communications Officer Eric Curry said that before COVID-19...
RALEIGH, NC
wkml.com

Is Costco Wholesale Finally Coming to Fayetteville?

Our long local nightmare may finally be over, as Costco Wholesale appears to have plans to come to Fayetteville. Cityview Today first reported that plans for the warehouse club had been filed for review with Cumberland County. (See full plans here.) The store would be in the Military Industrial Park off Santa Fe Drive, next to All-American.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
cbs17

Triangle ranks among top technology metros in the country

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Triangle ranks among the top spots nationally for tech industries, according to a new report by the North Carolina Technology Association. The new Tech Innovation Index ranks the Raleigh and Durham’s metro areas as the second and third spots out of 110 metros in the country for innovation.
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Fired Kenly town manager hired by Spring Lake in split vote

SPRING LAKE, N.C. (WNCN) — With a 3 to 2 vote, the Town of Spring Lake Board of Aldermen hired the recently fired Kenly Town Manager. Justine Jones could start the job in the next couple of weeks if contract negotiations go well with Spring Lake, which has had recent financial problems.
SPRING LAKE, NC
seniorshousingbusiness.com

Liberty Breaks Ground on Hayes Barton Place CCRC in Raleigh, North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. — Liberty Senior Living has broken ground on Hayes Barton Place, a seniors housing community in Raleigh. Scheduled to open in 2024, the property is just three miles northwest of the heart of downtown Raleigh. A continuing care retirement community, Hayes Barton Place will feature an undisclosed...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Raleigh falls behind on affordable housing goals

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)- In 2016, the City of Raleigh set its eyes on a goal of building or preserving 5,700 affordable housing units by 2026. That goal may be in jeopardy after the city fell behind on their annual goal over the last fiscal year. Affordable housing continues to be...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Chills & thrills coming to a Raleigh car wash

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—Get ready for some chills and thrills all while getting a car wash. Just in time for Halloween, a haunted car wash is returning to Raleigh. This is happening at the Splash Car Wash on Ten Ten Road and Highway 401 from October 28th through the 31st from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Gunfire in school bathroom triggered Cary High code red lockdown: police

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — Cary High School was put under a code red lockdown late Wednesday morning after a report of gunfire was made at 11:38 a.m., according to Cary police. Just after 1:45 p.m., Cary police confirmed a single round was fired inside the school at 638 Walnut Street. The round was fired inside a bathroom, causing damage to one toilet, police said after investigating.
CARY, NC

