This North Carolina Mother Suddenly Vanished After Battle With Covid-19The Vivid Faces of the VanishedRaleigh, NC
Downtown Cary Townhouse Rent Drops by $1k, but Still Almost $5k a MonthJames TulianoCary, NC
Greenway Bike & Wine Event is Taking Place October 30thJames TulianoCary, NC
Wake school board moves forward with school equity planThe Triangle TribuneWake County, NC
Park Feature: Hemlock BluffsJames TulianoCary, NC
Black & pink residue in ice machine: This week’s Triangle sanitation scores (Oct. 11)
Also this week, one Raleigh restaurant lacked “a clearly defined or discernable date marking process” for foods.
cbs17
Garner school students, families hit the pavement to promote ‘Safer School Routes’ initiative
GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — On Wednesday, more than 2,500 schools across the nation and 133 in North Carolina took part in the “Safer School Routes” initiative to “Walk, Ride and Roll to School.”. Several parents and students in Garner tied up their shoe laces and decided...
cbs17
A guide to getting to NC State Fair after Triangle cities cut park-and-ride buses
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Bus driver shortages are having an impact on transportation to the North Carolina State Fair. GoTriangle, GoDurham, and GoRaleigh are not running their usual park-and-ride shuttles to the fairgrounds this year due to driver shortages. GoTriangle Chief Communications Officer Eric Curry said that before COVID-19...
wkml.com
Is Costco Wholesale Finally Coming to Fayetteville?
Our long local nightmare may finally be over, as Costco Wholesale appears to have plans to come to Fayetteville. Cityview Today first reported that plans for the warehouse club had been filed for review with Cumberland County. (See full plans here.) The store would be in the Military Industrial Park off Santa Fe Drive, next to All-American.
cbs17
Triangle ranks among top technology metros in the country
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Triangle ranks among the top spots nationally for tech industries, according to a new report by the North Carolina Technology Association. The new Tech Innovation Index ranks the Raleigh and Durham’s metro areas as the second and third spots out of 110 metros in the country for innovation.
cbs17
Wake State of the County Address focuses on business, building, education
RALEIGH N.C. (WNCN) – Tuesday night, North Carolina leaders invited people to envision where Wake County could be decades from now in the State of the County Address. The theme for Tuesday’s address at the North Carolina Art Museum was “Painting a Picture of our Future.”. But...
cbs17
Raleigh – yes, Raleigh – is the nation’s best city for driving, says website
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh is the best city in the nation for driving a car. This is according to the personal finance website WalletHub which unveiled its rankings of the most drivable cities Tuesday, based on four general measures that it then broke into 30 subcategories. It says...
cbs17
Federal grants aim to provide locally grown food for school lunches, help NC farmers
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced Tuesday that millions of dollars coming to the state will put fresh, locally grown food on your child’s school lunch tray. USDA deputy undersecretary Mae Wu joined Gov. Roy Cooper and Durham school leaders at Bethesda Elementary School...
cbs17
Fired Kenly town manager hired by Spring Lake in split vote
SPRING LAKE, N.C. (WNCN) — With a 3 to 2 vote, the Town of Spring Lake Board of Aldermen hired the recently fired Kenly Town Manager. Justine Jones could start the job in the next couple of weeks if contract negotiations go well with Spring Lake, which has had recent financial problems.
North Carolina woman celebrates 110th birthday, shares her ‘secret’ to a long life
In her more than a century of life, Ferrell has experienced the Great Depression, the Civil Rights Movement and most recently the pandemic.
seniorshousingbusiness.com
Liberty Breaks Ground on Hayes Barton Place CCRC in Raleigh, North Carolina
RALEIGH, N.C. — Liberty Senior Living has broken ground on Hayes Barton Place, a seniors housing community in Raleigh. Scheduled to open in 2024, the property is just three miles northwest of the heart of downtown Raleigh. A continuing care retirement community, Hayes Barton Place will feature an undisclosed...
cbs17
Raleigh falls behind on affordable housing goals
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)- In 2016, the City of Raleigh set its eyes on a goal of building or preserving 5,700 affordable housing units by 2026. That goal may be in jeopardy after the city fell behind on their annual goal over the last fiscal year. Affordable housing continues to be...
An iconic Durham restaurant will reopen. Meet the new owner.
One of Durham’s historic restaurants will return next year with the city’s top chef in charge.
Pastor Shirley Caesar Checks In To Discuss “Wilt Thou Be Made Whole” Conference
Pastor Shirley Caesar talks about her 49th Annual "Wilt Thou Be Made Whole" Conference at Mt. Calvary Word of Faith Church in Raleigh.
‘Unconventional warfare exercise’ underway in Carolinas as Fort Bragg launches annual Special Forces test
Residents may hear ammunition sounds and see occasional flares as part of the Robin Sage test.
Raleigh News & Observer
Rev. William Barber: Stop excluding Black people in NC from death penalty juries
One of the chief authors of North Carolina’s modern constitution and therefore its court system was J.W. Hood, a Black man and AME Zion pastor who spent the first decades of his life fighting for the abolition of slavery. Today, he’s exactly the kind of person who’s most likely to be denied the right to serve on a jury.
Ex-NC town manager ousted after police force quit has a new job. But vote was close.
Justine Jones will officially begin her new local government post on Oct. 24
cbs17
Shaw University president ‘outraged’ by perceived targeting of Black students
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Shaw University President Dr. Paulette Dillard said she is “outraged” by the way some of her students were treated by law enforcement officers last week. In a news release, the university said 18 Shaw University students and two staff advisors were traveling on...
cbs17
Chills & thrills coming to a Raleigh car wash
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—Get ready for some chills and thrills all while getting a car wash. Just in time for Halloween, a haunted car wash is returning to Raleigh. This is happening at the Splash Car Wash on Ten Ten Road and Highway 401 from October 28th through the 31st from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.
cbs17
Gunfire in school bathroom triggered Cary High code red lockdown: police
CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — Cary High School was put under a code red lockdown late Wednesday morning after a report of gunfire was made at 11:38 a.m., according to Cary police. Just after 1:45 p.m., Cary police confirmed a single round was fired inside the school at 638 Walnut Street. The round was fired inside a bathroom, causing damage to one toilet, police said after investigating.
