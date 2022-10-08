43-Year-Old Killed In Muskogee County Motorcycle Crash

A 43-year-old man was killed in a motorcycle crash on the Muskogee Turnpike Saturday morning, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Troopers said at around 7:53 a.m., a motorcyclist, Shawn Crawford, failed to negotiate a turn at the Webbers Falls exit ramp, struck an elevated curb and was ejected from the motorcycle.

Crawford then struck a metal sign support and came to a rest in the grass, according to OHP.

Troopers said Crawford was announced dead at the scene.