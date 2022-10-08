Read full article on original website
Demon Slayer Cosplay Gets Flashy With Tengen
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba introduced fans to the flashy Hashira Tengen Uzui with the second season of the series earlier this year, and one awesome cosplay is bringing the fan favorite fighter back for another round! The Entertainment District arc of the series introduced Tanjiro Kamado and his friends to a whole new realm of danger as they faced off against the first Upper Rank demon, but thankfully they had some very powerful help. Joining them for the arc was the Sound Hashira Tengen, and fans got to see the full slate of abilities as the fights when on over the episodes.
Bleach Cosplay Gives Yoruichi the Spotlight Before Her Anime Comeback
Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War will be making its big return to anime form not long from the time of this writing, and one awesome cosplay has brought Yoruichi Shihouin back to the spotlight ahead of the anime's comeback! There are few anime fans had been asking to see more of with bigger profiles than Bleach. With the original anime run famously coming to an end before the final arc of the manga could even start off its run, fans had been asking to see more of the adaptation ever since. Nearly a decade later, fans will actually get their wish for new episodes.
Avengers: Secret Wars Moves Release Date
Marvel Studios has moved the release date of Avengers: Secret Wars. The highly-anticipated film was announced at San Diego Comic-Con by Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige. Avengers: Secret Wars and Avengers: The Kang Dynasty bring the Multiverse Saga to an end, as Earth's Mightiest Heroes come together to face Kang the Conqueror. Details on Avengers: Secret Wars are at a minimum, but we now know the film will not be sticking to its originally announced November 7, 2025 release date.
Oshi no Ko's Anime to Premiere Next Year With Extended First Episode
Oshi no Ko will finally be making its anime adaptation debut some time next year, and the series will be kicking off with an extended first episode to celebrate the long awaited premiere! Kaguya-sama: Love is War creator Aka Akasaka and Scum's Wish creator Mengo Yokoyari have been working together on Oshi no Ko in the pages of Shueisha's Weekly Young Jump magazine since 2020, and the series has been a major cult hit due to its take on the pop idol world. Now it's gearing up to be introduced to a whole new world of fans in an explosive fashion.
Chainsaw Man Cosplay Shows Off Part 2's New Hero
Denji's time as Chainsaw Man's protagonist in the manga might be done, but his introduction in the anime adaptation has only begun. With the second chapter already releasing several chapters exploring the War Devil, the new protagonist Asa Mitaka is quite different from Denji but seems to be walking a similar path. Now, one cosplayer has brought the War Devil to life using spot-on cosplay that brings to life the new supernatural force that can create weapons from the most horrifying places.
House of the Dragon Reveals Shocking Betrayal of Rhaenyra Targaryen - With Gruesome Consequences
Now that House of the Dragon has jumped even further in time, the fight over the Iron Throne became a lot clearer after Driftmark's future came into question in the struggle between Rhaenyra Targaryen and Queen Alicent, thanks to Vaemond Velaryon. And while Rhaenyra has been plagued with questions over the parentage to her children with Laenor Velaryon, the latest episode of the series set up an epic conclusion with the most boisterous accusations from Laenor's own uncle — and her new husband Daemon Targaryen had the final word.
The Walking Dead Star Reacts to Surprise Death (Exclusive)
Warning: this story contains spoilers for Sunday's "A New Deal" episode of The Walking Dead. "Do you think people are born brave? Or do they become it?" Eugene Porter (Josh McDermitt) deliberates on the final episodes of The Walking Dead. No longer the mulleted coward and liar who once truthfully confessed he is "not combat ready, or for that matter, combat inclined," Eugene has become a confident and capable walker-killer. But that may come back to bite him as the man who used to run away from the undead instead ran headfirst into danger, saving beloved girlfriend Max (Margot Bingham) from a walker after a shove from a scorned Sebastian Milton (Teo Rapp-Olsson).
The Boys Season 4: First Look at New Supes Revealed
The Boys Season 4 is set to introduce two new supes to its already expansive roster of enhanced individuals. Amazon Prime Video revealed the first looks at Firecracker and Sister Sage, two new characters set to arrive in the fourth installment of the dark comic book streaming series. Orange is the New Black star Susan Heyward will bring Sister Sage to life while The Tick's Valorie Curry suits up as Firecracker. Both of these character costumes are designed by The Boys costume designer Laura Jean Shannon, a veteran comic book kit maker who has credits on Iron Man, Black Lightning, Titans, and Doom Patrol. She is notably credited with styling Jensen Ackles's Soldier Boy threads, which first arrived in Season 3.
House of the Dragon Reveals Surprising New Children With Claims to the Iron Throne
Throughout the first season of HBO's House of the Dragon, the drama surrounding the Iron Throne has revolved around Rhaenyra and Alicent. Viserys named Rhaenyra his successor, but that was before he married Alicent and the two had a son, Aegon. Alicent, along with many in the Realm, believe Aegon should sit upon the Iron Throne when Viserys dies, while Rhaenyra is the King's chosen heir. In the eighth episode of House of the Dragon, "The Lord of the Tides," a couple of new characters were introduced that complicate the issue of succession just a little bit.
Enola Holmes 2 Trailer Released by Netflix
More than two years after Enola Holmes debuted on Netflix to rave reviews, a sequel is finally ready to hit screens around the world. Millie Bobby Brown is back as for Enola Holmes 2, reprising her role as the titular sleuth for another adventure on Netflix. The streaming service ordered an Enola Holmes sequel shortly after the first film premiered, and fans will finally get to see what the follow-up has in store when it arrives next month. Until then, there's a trailer to get everyone excited.
House of the Dragon: New Time Jump Reveals Another Recast of Major Characters
Halfway through the first season of House of the Dragon, HBO's Game of Thrones prequel series recast two of its most important characters. The actresses that played both Rhaenyra Targaryen and Alicent Hightower were replaced in the sixth episode of the series, which began with a 10-year time jump, bringing the characters firmly into adulthood. While that was certainly the biggest time jump of the season, House of the Dragon's eighth episode introduces yet another leap into the future, with some other characters getting new actors in order to show the passing time.
Dragon Ball: The Breakers Teases Season 2 Villain
The release of Dragon Ball: The Breakers will come about later this week on October 14th, but the game's creators are already teasing a new Raider planned for Season 2 whenever that gets underway in the future. It appears that a Great Ape will be playable by those who play the side of the Raiders based on what was seen in a brief teaser trailer showing off gameplay and more, but we don't yet know specifics about this new Dragon Ball: The Breakers villain.
Black Clover Cliffhanger Teases Asta's Training Goal
Black Clover has started Asta on his newest training regimen ahead of the final battle of the series overall, and the cliffhanger from the newest chapter of the series is setting up Asta's next big goal to take down Lucius Zogratis once and for all! The final arc has been particularly rough for Asta so far as he ended up taking a major loss to Lucius during their first real confrontation. Now in a remote country on the other side of the world, Asta needs to figure out how to get strong enough to stand a chance against the villain the next time around.
Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Clip Highlights Ichigo's Comeback: Watch
Bleach has finally come back to anime for the Thousand-Year Blood War arc that fans have been waiting over a decade to see, and one clip is highlighting Ichigo Kurosaki's big return to action with his first big fight in the new series' premiere. It's been over a decade since the first anime taking on Tite Kubo's original manga series was cut short, and thus fans have been waiting ever since to see the final arc getting its proper anime due. Part of this was because the final arc features some of Ichigo and the others' biggest moments, and they're already hitting screens with the anime's premiere.
She-Hulk: New Clip From Season Finale Released
She-Hulk: Attorney At Law has been a super fun ride, and a nice change of pace after some of Phase Four's more traumatic entries. Sadly, the show's first season is coming to an end tomorrow, but fans are eager to find out how things wrap up after last week's episode featured Jennifer Walter/She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) being publically targeted by the Intelligencia. Earlier this week, Marvel released a teaser for the finale, and now they're back with a new clip from the episode.
Hulk Fights Abomination in Marvel's She-Hulk Finale Trailer
Hulk will return on Thursday's season finale of Marvel's She-Hulk: Attorney at Law — and he's angry. (You wouldn't like him when he's angry.) More than a decade after their Harlem hulk-out in 2008's The Incredible Hulk, a seemingly reformed Emil Blonsky (Tim Roth), a.k.a. Abomination, made amends with Bruce Banner/Smart Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) with heartfelt haikus. Banner's superhero lawyer cousin, GLK&H attorney Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany), successfully represented Blonsky in his controversial parole case, which was ultimately granted under one condition: he wears an inhibitor in perpetuity and is indefinitely prohibited from transforming back into the Abomination.
Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Makes Hollows Scary Again
Bleach: The Thousand-Year Blood War Arc will focus on a new villainous force known as the Wandenreich, a Quincy family branch that has an ax to grind with the Soul Society that plays into this new season's title. While these new villains will be the strongest foes that Ichigo and his friends have faced to date, the premiere episode took the opportunity to paint the Hollows in a far scarier light despite the heroes moving past being threatened by the monstrous, supernatural beings.
Marvel Studios MCU Release Dates: 2022-2026
Marvel Studios has shifted its release date calendar, pushing back the end of Phase 6 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the culmination of the Multiverse Saga. During July's San Diego Comic-Con, Marvel chief Kevin Feige announced an expansive slate of projects, unveiling the two-part Multiverse finale Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars. Disney has since revealed new dates for titles from its upcoming Phase 5 and 6, delaying Blade, Deadpool 3, the Fantastic Four reboot, and Avengers: Secret Wars. The November 11th release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and the upcoming Disney+ Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, will mark the end of Phase 4 as scheduled.
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Releases New Squad Up Live-Action Trailer
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is set to release at the end of October, and Activision Blizzard has released a new trailer to celebrate. The "Squad Up" trailer doesn't actually feature any new footage from the game or any specific details about it, instead focusing on squads around the world getting ready for the release. The trailer features a number of different celebrities throughout, including Nicki Minaj, Pete Davidson, Lil Baby, Lando Norris, Kane Brown, Bukayo Saka, Jalen Ramsey, David Long Jr., and Faze Clan's Nuke Squad.
Red Sonja Movie First Look Revealed
After years of trying to move forward, a new adaptation of Red Sonja went into production earlier this summer, with Millennium Media releasing the first look at Matilda Lutz as the titular hero. The film is still in production, so while we likely won't be seeing any completed footage from Red Sonja anytime soon, this tease of the project showcases how accurately Lutz embodies the iconic character. M.J. Bassett serves as director on the project from a script by Joey Soloway and Tasha Huo. The character was previously adapted into a film back in 1985 starring Brigitte Nielsen. You can check out the first look at Red Sonja below.
