Ohio State 49, Michigan State 20, Final: C.J. Stroud leads OSU football with six TDs

The last time the Ohio State Buckeyes played a regular season game outside the city of Columbus, it was in the state of Michigan and it didn't end well for OSU.

But it's a new year, and the Buckeyes won't be in Ann Arbor at 4 p.m. Saturday, but instead dealt with Michigan State in their first road game of the season.

And it's a matchup Ohio State had no problem with, beating Michigan State 49-20 at Spartan Stadium Saturday afternoon.

Here's a look at what happened in the Buckeyes' sixth win of the 2022 season.

After Michigan State's loss to Ohio State, Spartans safety Jaden Mangham was seen back on the Spartan Stadium field after leaving the game on a stretcher with a reported head/neck injury.

Ohio State vs. Michigan State final stats

STAT Ohio State Michigan State Total Yds 614 202 Pass Yds 377 195 Rush Yds 237 7 Penalties 4-45 6-44 1st Downs 29 12 3rd Downs 5-11 3-11 4th Downs 2-2 0-0 Total Plays 74 48 Avg Yds/Play 8.3 4.2 Avg Yds/Completion 16.4 11.5 Avg Yds/Rush 5.2 0.4 Sack-Adj Rush Yd (Avg) 241 (5.4) 38 (2.4) Red Zone 4-4 1-1 Time of Poss 37:14 22:46 Turnovers (Def Pts Off) 1 (7) 1 (7) Fumbles-Lost 1-0 1-0 Sacks (Def Yds) 4 (31) 1 (4) TFL (Def Yds) 5 (36) 4 (10)

Ohio State secures its seventh-straight matchup against Michigan State, helped by six touchdown passes by quarterback C.J. Stroud for an offense that recorded 614 yards compared to the Spartans' 202. Ohio State heads into its off week 6-0.

Michigan State's Noah Kim throws 25-yard TD pass | score: Ohio State 49, Michigan 20

Montorie Foster had two key catches during the Spartans scoring drive, including the touchdown itself.

Kyle McCord enters the game for OSU

With the game firmly in hand, Ohio State is removing its starters, which means C.J. Stroud will watch the rest of this contest. And according to Holly Rowe, running back TreVeyon Henderson seems all right, although OSU certainly won't chance playing him again.

OSU's C.J. Stroud throws a sixth touchdown pass | score: Ohio State 49, Michigan State 13

As predicted, C.J. Stroud has bounced back from a lackluster game (at least by his incredibly high standards) against Rutgers, with 6 TDs on 21-of-26 passing. He also has 361 yards on the day.

The latest to catch a TD is Gee Scott Jr. And though he's technically a tight end, Scott, on his first collegiate touchdown, toe-tapped like the wide receiver he once was.

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud has five touchdowns, three of which have gone to Marvin Harrison Jr. That last 19-yard score was the most impressive, as Harrison caught the low pass with his back to the end zone, spun off the defender and made it across the line.

Running back TreVeyon Henderson took a helmet to the knee or thigh when Charles Brantley tackled him. Despite struggling to stay in the game, he needed to be taken out. Dallan Hayden and Xavier Johnson have been playing in his place.

STAT Ohio State Michigan State Total Yds 429 117 Pass Yds 285 113 Rush Yds 144 4 Penalties 3-45 4-19 1st Downs 18 8 3rd Downs 3-4 2-6 4th Downs 1-1 0-0 Total Plays 39 28 Avg Yds/Play 11 4.2 Avg Yds/Completion 19 10.3 Avg Yds/Rush 6.9 0.4 Sack-Adj Rush Yd(Avg) 144 (6.9) 18 (2.3) Red Zone 2-2 1-1 Time of Poss 16:09 13:51 Turnovers (Def Pts Off) 1 (7) 1 (7) Fumbles-Lost 0-0 0-0 Sacks (Def Yds) 2 (14) 0 (0) TFL (Def Yds) 3 (19) 3 (6)

Ohio State's C.J. Stroud is spreading the wealth today, having found five different receivers. (A total that easily could have been six, except technically Xavier Johnson is credited with an 8-yard run.) Stroud's favorite target has been Marvin Harrison Jr. He has two touchdowns, including a 28-yard score at the tail end of the first half, four catches overall and 91 yards.

Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson saw the beautiful block being made by tight end Mitch Rossi, bounced outside to follow behind it and scored on a one-yard run. Henderson has 93 yards on the day with around seven minutes left in the second quarter.

OSU was whistled twice during the most recent Michigan State scoring drive. The first was a defensive pass interference call on Cam Brown. The second, even more impactful, was a call of hands to the face on Zach Harrison. It negated a Mike Hall sack on third and 7. Given new life, on the very next play, Payton Thorne threw an 18-yard touchdown pass to Jayden Reed. The Spartans missed the subsequent extra-point attempt.

C.J. Stroud found Julian Fleming in the middle of the field for a 51-yard touchdown. The Ohio State redshirt sophomore quarterback has completed eight of his 10 passes for 168 yards and three touchdowns. Fleming now has five touchdowns on 13 catches in 2022.

At the end of a 13-yard run, Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson lowered his shoulder and collided with Michigan State freshman safety Jaden Mangham. Mangham appeared to be motionless for a time, and athletic trainers quickly made their way out to tend to him. He was placed on a backboard, head and neck immobilized, and then carted away, but not before Henderson came out to check on Mangham. ESPN's Holly Rowe reports Mangham is being taken to Sparrow Hospital in Lansing with a head/neck injury.

Former Ohio State quarterback and Bears first-round draft pick Justin Fields had 63 passing touchdowns in his two seasons with the Buckeyes, one of them, it should be noted the COVID-19 shortened 2020 campaign. With his two touchdowns today, C.J. Stroud has moved one ahead of Fields' total with 64.

A miscommunication on the part of the Michigan State defense left Emeka Egbuka uncovered, and C.J. Stroud found him for a 69-yard touchdown. OSU already has five plays today of 15-plus yards.

After getting a pass interference call on Marvin Harrison Jr.'s touchdown reception, Charles Brantley intercepted quarterback C.J. Stroud and returned it 32 yards for the Spartans' first touchdown of the day.

Brantley's interception was the Spartans' defense's first interception of the season.

Marvin Harrison capped off a seven-play, 80-yard scoring drive for Ohio State, leaping over Michigan State cornerback Charles Brantley for a 19-yard reception from quarterback C.J. Stroud. Brantley was called for pass interference on the catch, which was declined.

Michigan State quarterback Payton Thorne aired it out – right into a crowd of three Ohio State Buckeyes. Lathan Ransom dove to make the pick in the end zone, meaning OSU now has interceptions in four straight games.

Holly Rowe has reported that what has sidelined running back Miyan Williams this afternoon is the aggregation of an old knee injury.

Ahead of Ohio State's first road game of the 2022 season, 18 freshman Buckeyes made the trip to East Lansing to face Michigan State.

Running backs Dallan Hayden and TC Caffey — two of the Buckeyes' three scholarship options along with TreVeyon Henderson — are joined by linebacker C.J. Hicks, wide receivers Kaleb Brown and Kojo Antwi, quarterbacks Devin Brown and Mason Maggs, cornerbacks Jyaire Brown and Ryan Turner, safeties Sonny Styles and Kye Stokes, kicker Jayden Fielding, offensive linemen Tegra Tshabola and Cason Hinzman, defensive ends Caden Curry and Kenyatta Jackson, defensive tackle Hero Kanu and tight end Bennett Christian.

Defensive end Omari Abor, who is on Ohio State's unavailable list, offensive linemen Avery Henry and George Fitzpatrick, wide receivers Kyion Grayes and Caleb Burton, and linebacker Gabe Powers are not on the Buckeyes' travel roster.

Going into East Lansing to try for its seventh-straight win against Michigan State, Ohio State is a heavy favorite against the Spartans.

While FanDuel Sportsbook has the Buckeyes as 26.5-point favorites against Michigan State, both Draft Kings and BetMGM sportsbooks have Ohio State has 27-point favorites against the Spartans.

Through the first five games of the 2022 season, Ohio State is 2-2-1 against the spread, meeting the consensus 39-point spread it had against Rutgers last week.

Kirk Herbstreit was on the call for Ohio State's 56-7 win against Michigan State in 2021. Now, the ESPN analyst and former Buckeye quarterback is back in East Lansing to see the Buckeyes.

And he didn't seem thrilled .

"Good news," Herbstreit said on ESPN's "College GameDay," "early kick, home."

"College GameDay" host Rece Davis continued to joke with Herbstreit, asking him "at what point are you asking them to put something else on the monitors to let you watch other games?"

"It's gonna be a competitive game, home game for Michigan State," Herbstreit said, leading to laughs from each of his co-hosts. "I called that game last year, it turns out. It was over early."

Since Michigan State beat Ohio State in 2015 to keep the Buckeyes out of the Big Ten Championship, the Buckeyes have dominated the Spartans.

Ohio State has won each of its last six matchups against Michigan State , outscoring the Spartans 233-54. In those meetings, the Spartans never scored more than 16 points. Michigan State has not scored more than two touchdowns against the Buckeyes' defense since 2016.

In the Buckeyes' last two wins, the offense has scored 108 points.

Michigan State also hasn't beaten Ohio State in Spartan Stadium since 1999. The Buckeyes have won each of their last eight matchups in East Lansing, six of which were decided by at least 12 points.

During the first quarter of its matchup with Indiana Saturday, Michigan running backs coach Mike Hart collapsed on the sideline , was brought onto a stretcher and taken off the field.

During the halftime show on FOX, Rob Stone reported that Hart had suffered a seizure. Sideline reporter Jenny Taft later reported Hart was joined by his wife on the sideline and was alert on the stretcher before leaving for the hospital.

Hart played running back for Michigan from 2004-07 before serving as Indiana's running backs coach from 2017-20, taking over the same role for Jim Harbaugh's staff in 2021.

Miyan Williams, Jaxon Smith-Njigba out against Michigan State

Ohio State's offense will be short-handed again when it takes on Michigan State.

While wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba is set to miss his third-straight game with an injured hamstring, running back Miyan Williams was also added to the Buckeyes' injury list ahead of their matchup with the Spartans.

Before Ohio State's matchup against Michigan State, Williams tweeted that he would be back for the Buckeyes .

Wide receiver Kamryn Babb, defensive end Tyler Friday, cornerback Jordan Hancock, linebacker Teradja Mitchell and tight end Joe Royer all remain out. Offensive lineman Enokk Vimahi is a game-time decision.

Running back TreVeyon Henderson is set to return after missing the Rutgers game with an apparent foot injury.

Cornerback Cameron Brown, who had missed the last two games, as well as safeties Cameron Martinez and Tanner McCalister, are all set to return.

What time does Ohio State football play on Saturday vs. Michigan State?

Kickoff : 4 p.m., Spartan Stadium, East Lansing, Mich.

What channel is the Ohio State game on this week against Michigan State?

The Ohio State Buckeyes will play the Spartans on ABC. It's Ohio State's fourth national game of the year, following the Notre Dame, Toledo and Wisconsin games. It's the third game the Buckeyes have played on ABC.

Ohio State football's 2022 schedule

Is Kirk Herbstreit announcing the Ohio State game after being in Kansas for 'College GameDay?'

Yes. Kirk Herbstreit, a former Ohio State captain and father of Buckeyes tight end Zak Herbstreit , will call his third Ohio State game of the season.

It's been a whirlwind of a day and week for college football's top analyst. Herbstreit called Thursday's NFL game in Denver, hosted College GameDay in Lawrence, Kansas on Saturday morning and will call the Buckeye game at 4 p.m.

This is third Ohio State game where ABC and ESPN+ are sending their top college football announcing team.

Chris Fowler (play-by-play)

Kirk Herbstreit (analysis)

Holly Rowe (sideline)

Ohio State radio station and coverage

The Ohio State game will broadcast in Columbus on 97.1 FM/1460 AM.

Here are the announcers:

Paul Keels (play-by-play)

Jim Lachey (analysis)

Matt Andrews (sideline)

Michigan State football 2022 schedule

Week 1: Michigan State 35, Western Michigan 13

Week 2: Michigan State 52, Akron 0

Week 3: Washington 39, Michigan State 28

Week 4: Minnesota 34, Michigan State 7

Week 5: Maryland 27, Michigan State 13

Week 6: Michigan State vs. Ohio State, Oct. 8, 4 p.m., East Lansing, Mich.

Week 7: Michigan State vs. Wisconsin, Oct. 15, East Lansing, Mich.

Week 8: Michigan State vs. Michigan, Oct. 29, Ann Arbor, Mich.

Week 9: Michigan State vs. Illinois, Nov. 5, Champaign, Ill.

Week 10: Michigan State vs. Rutgers, Nov. 12, East Lansing, Mich.

Week 11: Michigan State vs. Indiana, Nov. 19, East Lansing, Mich.

Week 12: Michigan State vs. Penn State, Nov. 29, State College, Pa.

Ohio State football 2022 schedule

