Mississippi State football's Will Rogers sets SEC completions record vs. Arkansas

STARKVILLE — Mississippi State football fans have become accustomed to quarterback Will Rogers breaking records. He broke another in Saturday's game against Arkansas.

Rogers sits atop the SEC record books for career pass completions. His seventh completion, a 38-yard pass to Dillon Johnson, was the 922nd of his career. That passes Georgia's Aaron Murray.

Rogers moved also moved into at least the top 10 in pass attempts. He entered the contest with 1,263.

Rogers has broken plenty of MSU records. Next on the list is the program's passing touchdowns record. Dak Prescott currently leads with 70 career touchdown passes. Rogers entered the game with 66.

Rogers is in his third season at MSU. He appeared in nine games with six starts his freshman season of 2020. He passed for 4,739 yards as the full-time starter last season.

Rogers is a native of Brandon, Mississippi. He joined MSU out of Brandon High School as a three-star prospect.

