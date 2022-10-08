What TV channel is Eastern Washington vs Weber State football game today? Live stream, odds, time, how to watch EWU Eagles online (10/8/2022)

Read full article on original website
A former BYU football commit who played at UCLA is in the transfer portal
Tyler Manoa, who played for the UCLA Bruins football program after having interest in the BYU Cougars and Utah Utes in high school, is in the NCAA Transfer Portal.
Recapping Oregon State’s Midnight Miracle at Stanford, looking ahead to WSU: Beaver Banter podcast
On this week’s episode of the Beaver Banter podcast, The Oregonian/OregonLive’s Nick Daschel and former Beaver cornerback Kyle White discuss Oregon State’s 28-27 win over Stanford. Also on the menu is a look at Saturday’s upcoming game against Washington State in Reser Stadium. Good fortune or...
KHQ Right Now
“It’s my favorite place in the world" - Gonzaga 2023 commit Dusty Stromer reflects on Kraziness visit, improvements in his game
It’s a small sample size with three visits to Gonzaga’s campus in the last 11 months, but Dusty Stromer feels quite comfortable at his future address. Stromer, who committed to the Zags last May, sat courtside Saturday during Kraziness in the Kennel with his father, Eric. The 6-foot-6 wing had experienced noisy atmospheres inside the McCarthey Athletic Center before on visits for GU-Texas and GU-Saint Mary’s last season.
‘The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’ Season 3, Episode 3: How to watch for free
If you’re waiting for Meredith Marks and Lisa Barlow to break into a chorus of kumbaya on “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City,” maybe you shouldn’t hold your breath. The bad vibes launched after Lisa’s rant about Meredith at the end of Season 2 are still in the air, though tonight’s Season 3, Episode 3 hints at a moment of peace.
Paramore apologizes to fans after Utah concert
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – American rock band Paramore is apologizing to fans after an incident where a man was reportedly “physically and verbally assaulting multiple women” at their Magna show Tuesday night. The band put out a statement on social media apologizing to fans on Wednesday, saying they were made aware of the matter […]
buildingsaltlake.com
Intermountain to begin demolishing the Sears Building this week
The Sears Building is coming down. The long-time anchor in a sea of parking is set to be demolished as part of a secretive new development by Intermountain Healthcare, which owns most of the 10-acre block between 700 and 800 South, State and Main streets. Hospital officials confirmed the imminent...
North Idaho resident working on a second chance at life
HAYDEN, Idaho — A second chance at life?. Robin Bates is working on it. "You never really know what you're in for when you start out on these journeys," Bates said Friday, seated in his motorized wheelchair in his living room. "I'm a really private person, and I've had to be completely transparent and talk to people about things I'd never talk about. It's like creating a whole new you."
Washington winemaker enters whiskey business with new Spokane distillery
SPOKANE, Wash. – Washington winemaker and Spokane native Andrew Browne is getting into the whiskey business. Browne, who owns Browne Family Vineyards, will be opening a new distillery in the Lilac City later this year. Browne Family Distillery will make limited-edition whiskey, bourbon and rye with bottles retailing between...
Four students injured after structure collapses at University of Idaho fraternity
MOSCOW, Idaho — Saturday night ended in disaster for one University of Idaho fraternity. A raised platform, built by UI Phi Kappa Tau fraternity members, collapsed and subsequently injured four people. The platform that collapsed was six to seven feet tall, said Brian Nickerson, Moscow Volunteer Fire chief. First...
Idaho’s 2021 Halloween Incident is a Sharp Reminder to Check Your Kids’ Candy
Last year's incident in Post Falls, Idaho is a sharp reminder to check your children's candy before they eat it. It was Halloween night when the Post Falls Police Department received a frantic phone call from a mother. The two had a night of spirited trick or treating in the Post Falls area and across the state boarder into Washington. As the candy reconnaissance mission came to a close, the little Idahoan was eager to chow down. But what happened next was anything but sweet.
Popular Azar's Restaurant closing its doors after over 4 decades in business
SPOKANE, Wash — A Spokane popular 40 years establishment will be closing this month. In a Facebook post, Azar's Restaurant announced that it will be closing its doors on Oct. 22, 2022. Owner Katy Azar will be retiring, and in turn the restaurant will be closing. "We have enjoyed...
What can we expect out of a third La Niña winter this year?
SPOKANE, Wash.– When we hear “La Niña” in the Northwest, it comes with certain expectations. It’s for good reason, too. The La Niña phase of the Southern Oscillation climate cycle tips the scales towards more storms, snow, and colder temperatures in our region. On average, we see 25% more snow around the Inland Northwest during a La Niña winter compared...
Truck removed from under Fish Lake Trail Bridge
SPOKANE, Wash. — A semi has been removed from under the Fish Lake Trail Bridge in Spokane. The truck was carrying construction equipment when it got stuck, blocking traffic at 16th Ave west of US 195. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
Fatal semi vs. vehicle crash in Fairfield cleared
FAIRFIELD, WA. — A fatal crash between a semi and a vehicle has been cleared. According to Washington State Police, State Route 27 and 1st Street in Fairfield were blocked due to the crash. One vehicle was heading north on State Route 27 at an excessive speed. The second vehicle was turning southbound on SR27 from Main, and the first...
Spokane police confirms involvement in suspected fraud investigation of Guardians Foundation
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane police confirm they're now involved in the investigation into reports of suspected fraud involving a large amount of money in the city's housing and homeless system. On Monday, Spokane City Council members said they learned a former Guardians Foundation employee was allegedly mishandling money. The...
27-Year-Old Anthony J. Silva Killed In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Fairfield (Fairfield, WA)
The Washington State Patrol reported a motor vehicle accident in Fairfield. The officials stated that a 2005 Mini Cooper was traveling north on State Route 27 when it struck a truck driven by 56-year-old Jeffrey W. Gunderson. The officials identified the mini cooper driver as 27-year-old Anthony J. Silva. Officials...
eastidahonews.com
Couple on trike motorcycle killed in northern Idaho crash
The following is a news release from Idaho State Police. The Idaho State Police are investigating a single-vehicle, motorcycle collision that occurred on Sunday at approximately 4 p.m. hours on SH-41 near milepost 28.6 in Bonner County. A gray 2020 Harley Davidson trike motorcycle was traveling southbound on SH-41 when...
‘Not going to be tolerated’: Camp Hope fencing damaged over the weekend
SPOKANE, Wash. — New pictures sent to the 4 News Now Facebook page shows damage to the Camp Hope fence, which occurred this past weekend. The camp also has a new curfew: people can’t come and go from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. The Washington State Department of...
'Coeur Terre' housing project approved by Coeur d'Alene Planning Commission
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The Coeur d'Alene Planning Commission unanimously approved the proposed 442-acre annexation and zoning change for the Coeur Terre housing project on Tuesday night. The proposal now goes to the Coeur d'Alene City Council for consideration. Kootenai County Land Company is looking to build more homes...
