What TV channel is Eastern Washington vs Weber State football game today? Live stream, odds, time, how to watch EWU Eagles online (10/8/2022)

Last year's incident in Post Falls, Idaho is a sharp reminder to check your children's candy before they eat it. It was Halloween night when the Post Falls Police Department received a frantic phone call from a mother. The two had a night of spirited trick or treating in the Post Falls area and across the state boarder into Washington. As the candy reconnaissance mission came to a close, the little Idahoan was eager to chow down. But what happened next was anything but sweet.

POST FALLS, ID ・ 2 DAYS AGO