Snoqualmie Pass, WA

Hiker dies after falling over waterfall near Snoqualmie Pass

By KIRO 7 News Staff
 4 days ago
NORTH BEND, Wash. — An investigation is underway after a hiker fell through a waterfall along the Denny Creek Trail and died.

According to Eastside Fire & Rescue, the victim was hiking on Denny Creek Trail near Snoqualmie Pass on Saturday morning when they fell over the Keekwulee Falls.

The falls has two drops, totaling 125 feet, according to the Washington Trails Association.

A 911 caller reported that the victim had fallen just before 8 a.m., according to the King County Sheriff’s Office.

Multiple agencies, including KCSO Search and Rescue, were supporting Snoqualmie Pass Fire & Rescue in the recovery effort.

KCSO Major Crimes detectives also responded to the scene and will be investigating this incident.

This is a developing story.

Shdjekshs Eksheneidor
4d ago

why are there so many stories of people falling to their death on hikes? I have never thought of hiking as dangerous as long as you're careful and watch where you step, but I've seen a dozen cases in the last couple months. Are there feral people pushing hikers now ?

J B M
4d ago

was there this morning on that hike. It was heartbreaking to see his friends walking down distraught. God comfort them. So young. 😢

TruthInGodsWord
4d ago

My sincerest heartfelt condolences go out to ALL who are grieving/ affected by the tragic death of the person who died in this unfortunate accident. 💔 😢 🙏. I pray they seek Jesus for His supernatural comfort at this time & for their futures w/o them.

Hiker Falls to Death Through Waterfall in North Bend

A young hiker fell through a waterfall to his death Saturday morning while on the Denny Creek Trail in North Bend. The King County Sheriff's Office declined to give the hiker's age, saying only that a "juvenile male" fell through Keekwulee Falls, which has two sections, with a combined drop of around 125 feet.
NORTH BEND, WA
