Hiker dies after falling over waterfall near Snoqualmie Pass

NORTH BEND, Wash. — An investigation is underway after a hiker fell through a waterfall along the Denny Creek Trail and died.

According to Eastside Fire & Rescue, the victim was hiking on Denny Creek Trail near Snoqualmie Pass on Saturday morning when they fell over the Keekwulee Falls.

The falls has two drops, totaling 125 feet, according to the Washington Trails Association.

A 911 caller reported that the victim had fallen just before 8 a.m., according to the King County Sheriff’s Office.

Multiple agencies, including KCSO Search and Rescue, were supporting Snoqualmie Pass Fire & Rescue in the recovery effort.

KCSO Major Crimes detectives also responded to the scene and will be investigating this incident.

This is a developing story.

