Tax and zoning policy were among the topics addressed during KVOE’s Candidate Forum on Tuesday. Democrat Gregg Stair and Republican Ken Duft are hoping to fill the Lyon County Commission First District seat opening up with Scott Briggs not seeking a fifth term in office. On taxes, Stair says the county used sales taxes to help keep the mill levy flat. He says he’d consider an effort to lower the sales tax, but he says there have been definite benefits from that revenue stream.

LYON COUNTY, KS ・ 13 HOURS AGO