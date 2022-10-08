Read full article on original website
CANDIDATE FORUM: Duft, Stair discuss tax and zoning policies
Tax and zoning policy were among the topics addressed during KVOE’s Candidate Forum on Tuesday. Democrat Gregg Stair and Republican Ken Duft are hoping to fill the Lyon County Commission First District seat opening up with Scott Briggs not seeking a fifth term in office. On taxes, Stair says the county used sales taxes to help keep the mill levy flat. He says he’d consider an effort to lower the sales tax, but he says there have been definite benefits from that revenue stream.
KAKE TV
What you need to know about two Kansas constitutional amendments on the upcoming ballot
TOPEKA, Kan. (KAKE) - The first proposal would allow state lawmakers to veto actions and decisions made by the executive branch of state government. When Kansas' leaders can't agree, the resulting fight can lead to public unrest as we saw with the pandemic response. You may remember the orders to close schools, churches and businesses and the resulting protests in the streets.
KAKE TV
Kansas lawmakers hear medical marijuana testimony
TOPEKA, Kan. (KAKE) - Kansas lawmakers are meeting twice in October to discuss the medical marijuana bill that was stalled earlier this year. According to KTKA, the first hearing scheduled for Oct. 12 will hear testimony by law enforcement, state agencies and local governments. Public testimony will be heard on Oct. 19. The bill was discussed earlier this year but lawmakers were unable to come to an agreement. However, next year’s legislative session could be the year that a final plan is made.
Talk about police bias scrutinized in Kansas governor’s race
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas’ Republican attorney general told a racial justice commission two years ago that racial bias “obviously” exists in law enforcement, but he said Tuesday that he wasn’t saying systemic racism exists and stood by campaign attacks on the state’s Democratic governor for using that phrase.
KVOE
Miser welcomes trailblazing role as Lyon County District Court judge
After two stints as an assistant Lyon County prosecutor and time as Emporia’s city attorney, Laura Miser has a new job: judge. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly appointed Miser to the bench Monday following the retirement of longtime chief judge Merlin Wheeler. Miser becomes the first woman to serve as a Lyon County judge. It’s a role she doesn’t take lightly.
KVOE
Southern Lyon County Superintendent Mike Argabright named Kansas Superintendent of the Year
USD 252 Southern Lyon County is the education home of the 2023 Kansas Superintendent of the Year. Dr. Mike Argabright received the honor from the Kansas School Superintendents Association during a special presentation at Olpe Jr/Sr. High School Tuesday morning. He says it’s very humbling to receive the honor.
kcur.org
A Kansas abortion clinic opened after the Roe decision. It has more patients than it can handle
Walking into the new Planned Parenthood clinic in Wyandotte County, the vibe is decidedly tranquil. The brightly-lit facility features an area for children to play and plenty of seating in the often-filled waiting room. Lining a long hallway from the often-full waiting room is a nurse station and several exam rooms of varying sizes, just in case a patient comes in with their family.
realtree.com
3 Brothers Tag Monster Bucks During Kansas Youth Season
What’s better than harvesting a monster buck on opening night? Well, having your brothers take their own monster bucks during the same hunt, of course. That’s how it happened for brothers Noah, Micah, and Westin McCauley during the Kansas youth season in September. Tevis McCauley, the boys’ father,...
NYC mayor receives Kansas jersey from Big 12 after ‘brand’ comment
New York City Mayor Eric Adams has seemingly made amends with Kansas after saying the state "doesn’t have a brand."
KVOE
Lyon County Commission to handle fire alarm inspection bids, grant application support letters Thursday
Facility matters will highlight Thursday’s meeting of the Lyon County Commission. Facilities representative Robbie Weiss will present several fire alarm inspection and test bids, including a nearly $4,000 bid for the Lyon County Courthouse, nearly $8,000 bid for the Law Enforcement Center, nearly $900 bid for the Courthouse Annex and a nearly $600 total bid for the Anderson and Bowyer buildings at the Fairgrounds.
KVOE
Phone service restored to Emporia, Lyon County, Newman Regional Health offices
It took all day, but phone service has been restored to Emporia city government, Lyon County government and Newman Regional Health. ValuNet Fiber says a server failed as it was being rebooted, triggering other issues for the three entities that were first reported by Lyon County Emergency Communications for its non-emergency numbers. Around 7:30 am, Newman Regional Health reported an outage.
KVOE
KDHE sets virtual meetings on KanCare authority this week
Residents across Kansas are encouraged to take part in a slate of virtual meetings this week on the future of KanCare. Meetings are from 1-3 pm or 6-8 pm both Tuesday and Wednesday. A special payor meeting is also coming online from 4-6 pm Thursday. The Kansas Department of Health...
newsfromthestates.com
‘Kris Kobach is not a good attorney’: Kansas attorney group announces support for Chris Mann
TOPEKA — Dozens of Kansas attorneys announced their support of attorney general candidate Chris Mann Thursday, saying they wanted a competent person in the office. The group, which launched under the name “Kansas Attorneys for Mann,” is made up of more than 140 Republican, Democratic and Independent attorneys across the state.
Former Emporia State president condemns mass firing
TOPEKA — A former interim president of Emporia State University contends mass dismissal of more than 30 faculty brands the institution as a higher education outcast and undermines recruitment and retention of quality students and faculty. Ed Flentje, who served as interim ESU president in 2011, expressed concern in...
KVOE
Several discussion points ahead for USD 251 North Lyon County board
USD 251 North Lyon County will open a board meeting on Wednesday, assembling at North Lyon County Elementary School library. Some topics on the agenda this month include financial and legislative reports, revised pandemic response plans, student and personnel matters. In addition to these talking points, there will also be...
Kansas wind turbine hearing stirs up debate
OSAGE COUNTY (KSNT) – Osage County hosted a public hearing Thursday night allowing wind farms in the area. Dozens of resident on both sides of the issue packed the Osage County Courthouse to voice their opinions on the proposal. Proponents say installing a turbine farm would bring a huge economic boost to the community. A […]
kcur.org
Farm states and the feds — but not Kansas — are suing pesticide makers over alleged monopolies
Ten states have joined the federal government to sue major pesticide makers, contending that the companies effectively shut off farmers from cheaper, generic products. Kansas is sitting out the case even though nearby farm states — including Nebraska, Iowa and Texas — signed on. Kansas Attorney General Derek...
WIBW
Fatal Turnpike accident caused by attempted U-turn
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - 13 NEWS has learned the crash that killed three Topeka children happened during a U-turn on the Kansas Turnpike. The Kansas Highway Patrol said Kylie Lund, 9, Laila El Azari, 9, and Brooklyn Peery, 8, all from Topeka were killed when a van they were in was struck by a semi-tractor trailer.
