ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emporia, KS

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Kansas Reflector

Lagging in Kansas governor’s contest, Derek Schmidt plays the race card

I don’t believe Attorney General Derek Schmidt is racist. But he’s staking his campaign for governor on the belief that Kansans are. Twice within recent days, the Republican’s lagging campaign has deployed racially fraught ads and rhetoric, all with the apparent goal of scaring voters. It has distorted good work by honorable Kansans and played […] The post Lagging in Kansas governor’s contest, Derek Schmidt plays the race card appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
KVOE

CANDIDATE FORUM: Duft, Stair discuss tax and zoning policies

Tax and zoning policy were among the topics addressed during KVOE’s Candidate Forum on Tuesday. Democrat Gregg Stair and Republican Ken Duft are hoping to fill the Lyon County Commission First District seat opening up with Scott Briggs not seeking a fifth term in office. On taxes, Stair says the county used sales taxes to help keep the mill levy flat. He says he’d consider an effort to lower the sales tax, but he says there have been definite benefits from that revenue stream.
LYON COUNTY, KS
KAKE TV

What you need to know about two Kansas constitutional amendments on the upcoming ballot

TOPEKA, Kan. (KAKE) - The first proposal would allow state lawmakers to veto actions and decisions made by the executive branch of state government. When Kansas' leaders can't agree, the resulting fight can lead to public unrest as we saw with the pandemic response. You may remember the orders to close schools, churches and businesses and the resulting protests in the streets.
KANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
State
Kansas State
City
Emporia, KS
Emporia, KS
Government
KAKE TV

Kansas lawmakers hear medical marijuana testimony

TOPEKA, Kan. (KAKE) - Kansas lawmakers are meeting twice in October to discuss the medical marijuana bill that was stalled earlier this year. According to KTKA, the first hearing scheduled for Oct. 12 will hear testimony by law enforcement, state agencies and local governments. Public testimony will be heard on Oct. 19. The bill was discussed earlier this year but lawmakers were unable to come to an agreement. However, next year’s legislative session could be the year that a final plan is made.
KANSAS STATE
KVOE

Miser welcomes trailblazing role as Lyon County District Court judge

After two stints as an assistant Lyon County prosecutor and time as Emporia’s city attorney, Laura Miser has a new job: judge. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly appointed Miser to the bench Monday following the retirement of longtime chief judge Merlin Wheeler. Miser becomes the first woman to serve as a Lyon County judge. It’s a role she doesn’t take lightly.
LYON COUNTY, KS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Colyer
Person
Laura Kelly
Person
Derek Schmidt
kcur.org

A Kansas abortion clinic opened after the Roe decision. It has more patients than it can handle

Walking into the new Planned Parenthood clinic in Wyandotte County, the vibe is decidedly tranquil. The brightly-lit facility features an area for children to play and plenty of seating in the often-filled waiting room. Lining a long hallway from the often-full waiting room is a nurse station and several exam rooms of varying sizes, just in case a patient comes in with their family.
WYANDOTTE COUNTY, KS
realtree.com

3 Brothers Tag Monster Bucks During Kansas Youth Season

What’s better than harvesting a monster buck on opening night? Well, having your brothers take their own monster bucks during the same hunt, of course. That’s how it happened for brothers Noah, Micah, and Westin McCauley during the Kansas youth season in September. Tevis McCauley, the boys’ father,...
KANSAS STATE
KVOE

Lyon County Commission to handle fire alarm inspection bids, grant application support letters Thursday

Facility matters will highlight Thursday’s meeting of the Lyon County Commission. Facilities representative Robbie Weiss will present several fire alarm inspection and test bids, including a nearly $4,000 bid for the Lyon County Courthouse, nearly $8,000 bid for the Law Enforcement Center, nearly $900 bid for the Courthouse Annex and a nearly $600 total bid for the Anderson and Bowyer buildings at the Fairgrounds.
LYON COUNTY, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Traffic#Kansas Attorney General#Gop#Democrat#Republican#The Kansas House#Kvoe News
KVOE

Phone service restored to Emporia, Lyon County, Newman Regional Health offices

It took all day, but phone service has been restored to Emporia city government, Lyon County government and Newman Regional Health. ValuNet Fiber says a server failed as it was being rebooted, triggering other issues for the three entities that were first reported by Lyon County Emergency Communications for its non-emergency numbers. Around 7:30 am, Newman Regional Health reported an outage.
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

KDHE sets virtual meetings on KanCare authority this week

Residents across Kansas are encouraged to take part in a slate of virtual meetings this week on the future of KanCare. Meetings are from 1-3 pm or 6-8 pm both Tuesday and Wednesday. A special payor meeting is also coming online from 4-6 pm Thursday. The Kansas Department of Health...
KANSAS STATE
Hutch Post

Former Emporia State president condemns mass firing

TOPEKA — A former interim president of Emporia State University contends mass dismissal of more than 30 faculty brands the institution as a higher education outcast and undermines recruitment and retention of quality students and faculty. Ed Flentje, who served as interim ESU president in 2011, expressed concern in...
EMPORIA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
KVOE

Several discussion points ahead for USD 251 North Lyon County board

USD 251 North Lyon County will open a board meeting on Wednesday, assembling at North Lyon County Elementary School library. Some topics on the agenda this month include financial and legislative reports, revised pandemic response plans, student and personnel matters. In addition to these talking points, there will also be...
LYON COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

Kansas wind turbine hearing stirs up debate

OSAGE COUNTY (KSNT) – Osage County hosted a public hearing Thursday night allowing wind farms in the area. Dozens of resident on both sides of the issue packed the Osage County Courthouse to voice their opinions on the proposal. Proponents say installing a turbine farm would bring a huge economic boost to the community. A […]
OSAGE COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Fatal Turnpike accident caused by attempted U-turn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - 13 NEWS has learned the crash that killed three Topeka children happened during a U-turn on the Kansas Turnpike. The Kansas Highway Patrol said Kylie Lund, 9, Laila El Azari, 9, and Brooklyn Peery, 8, all from Topeka were killed when a van they were in was struck by a semi-tractor trailer.
TOPEKA, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy