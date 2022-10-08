Read full article on original website
Wednesday in Portland: Portland Film Festival celebrates 10th anniversary this week and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: Merritt Paulson steps down as CEO of Portland Timbers, Thorns and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
4 Great Steakhouse in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Monday in Portland: Jewish-owned deli in NE Portland vandalized with swastika and more top storiesEmily ScarviePortland, OR
KATU.com
Columbus Day Storm: 60 years ago, a look back at the storm all others are measured against
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Columbus Day Storm has gone down in history as the single most devastating storm to strike Oregon in the 20th century. Now 60 years after the storm, KATU News dug into our archives for footage from that fateful day. Oct. 12, 1962, started like any...
KATU.com
Nakia Creek Fire remains at 10% containment; revised acreage after GPS mapping took place
PORTLAND, Ore. — Officials have released new numbers for the Nakia Creek Fire. The acreage burned now is 156 acres. The more defined amount comes from GPS mapping around the fire that took place Tuesday night. The fire remains at 10% contained. Several helicopters conducted waterdrops on Tuesday and...
KATU.com
Portland staffers travel to Oakland to study violence prevention program
PORTLAND, Ore. — Targeted outreach to people who may be shooters, or victims, in Portland could be the newest response to the city’s continued violence crisis. City staffers traveled to Oakland, California last month and looked at a program there called Operation Ceasefire, implemented there in 2012. Its...
KATU.com
Oregon leaders look at expanding Multnomah Co. Preschool for All program nationally
PORTLAND, Ore. (KATU) — Advocates for Multnomah County's Preschool for All are working to bring the pilot program to the national stage. The program offers free preschool to children across the county, aiming to fill the gaps in the childcare system. Voters in the county passed the measure in...
KATU.com
Today marks the eighth year Portland celebrates Indigenous Peoples Day
PORTLAND, Ore. — Today is Indigenous Peoples Day. Portland first celebrated this day in 2015. The day is to honor Native Americans and their contributions as well as to acknowledge that the land we live on belonged to others first. Indigenous Peoples Day also recognizes the harm caused by...
KATU.com
Man shot and killed in Northeast Portland, 1 detained
PORTLAND, Ore. — A man died in a shooting on Northeast 82nd Avenue near Russell Street, Portland police said. A large number of police officers responded to the States Motel on Northeast 82nd Avenue on Tuesday night just before 9 p.m. Tuesday. Police detained a man as part of...
KATU.com
West Coast Pumpkin Regatta and other Tualatin Valley Activities
From beautiful wine tours to the West Coast Pumpkin Regatta, the Tualatin Valley is alive with activities this fall! Dave Parulo, President of the Washington County Visitors Association, joined us with more details. For more information on all the fun Tualatin Valley activities, visit their website here. West Coast Giant...
KATU.com
Two playful primates arrive at Oregon Zoo
PORTLAND, Ore. — There’s a new attraction at the Oregon Zoo. The zoo welcomed a pair of red-tailed monkeys this week. Their names are Indi and Chichi. You’ll be able to find them in the zoo’s Africa Treetops Habitat. These two came from the Louisville Zoo...
KATU.com
Families who lost loved ones to suicide say Measure 114 can help save people in crisis
PORTLAND, Ore. — Families who lost loved ones to suicide by gun say Measure 114 can help save more lives. Measure 114 is highly debated. Of the three candidates for Oregon governor, only Democrat Tina Kotek says she plans to vote in favor of it. In KATU's gubernatorial debate,...
KATU.com
Portland Parks & Rec giving away 2,000 trees for 6th Annual Yard Tree Giveaway
Portland is giving away 2-thousand trees this year - as part of their annual yard tree giveaway. The Yard Tree Giveaway program is funded by the parks levy and started in 2017. Portland Parks and Recreation said the goal is to get more trees planted in the hottest parts of the city.
KATU.com
Northwest Implant Center
They're a state-of-art dental surgical facility with an on-site lab, where you can get everything needed for a brand-new smile all in one place. Tammy Hernandez paid a visit to Northwest Implant Center to find out more from Implant Specialists Tin Le, DMD, FAGD and Andy Burton, DMD, DABOI/ID, FAAID, FADII.
KATU.com
Motorcyclist dead in Saturday crash in Salem
SALEM, Ore. — A motorcyclist died in a crash Saturday, according to the Salem Police Department. The crash happened just before 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8 at Silverton Road and Williams Avenue NE. Police said a Mazda sedan was turning left onto Silverton Road and was hit by the...
KATU.com
Vancouver opens public comment on proposed Safe Stay Village
VANCOUVER, Wash. — The city of Vancouver is moving forward with exploring options for the city’s third Safe Stay Village for the homeless. Vancouver is proposing a location on West 11th Street. The city is opening a public comment period to hear from residents and business owners in...
KATU.com
ODOT: 'Powell Boulevard is a Highway - But It Shouldn't Act Like One'
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Transportation has responded to the various calls from city officials and citizens alike to make changes to Powell Boulevard. This afternoon, ODOT Director Kris Strickler released a statement. "Powell Boulevard (U.S. 26) was originally established and designed as a highway to move...
KATU.com
Beaverton Police mourning the loss of retired K9 officer Enzo
PORTLAND, Ore. — Beaverton Police are mourning to loss of a retired K9 officer. K9 Enzo passed away last week with his partner, Captain Rob Wolfe by his side. Enzo was 13 years old. Police say Enzo patrolled the Beaverton streets for 8 years and was duel certified as...
KATU.com
Nakia Creek Fire now at 250 acres, 10% contained; Level 1 & 2 evacuation orders continue
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Nakia Creek Fire continues to grow on Larch Mountain in eastern Clark County. The morning fire update lists the Nakia Creek Fire at 250 acres and is 10% contained. Fire officials with the Washington Department of Natural Resources have confirmed that the fire was human-caused.
KATU.com
Have You Seen Her? Foster child missing from Portland area, her brother located by DHS
The Oregon Dept. of Human Services said Tuesday that it has found a missing foster child, however, his younger sister is still missing and considered in danger. The state's Child Welfare Division said it has located 16-year-old Marcus Jones, thanking the community for helping in the search. Marcus’ sister, Onesty...
KATU.com
Two people found dead in car with damage from shooting in Clackamas County
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. — Two people were found dead in a car southeast of Portland early Wednesday morning after it appeared the vehicle had been shot at, the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies were called out at about 2 a.m. on reports of a car that had...
KATU.com
Longview fire displaces family of five; investigators still searching for cause
PORTLAND, Ore. — Firefighters and first responders were dispatched Tuesday afternoon to a house fire in Longview, Washington along 29th Avenue. Neighbors reported flames coming from the living room window and when Longview Fire arrived, the battalion chief found much of the home involved in the fire. “The house...
KATU.com
Real estate agent finds someone dead during Camas property tour, death ruled suspicious
CAMAS, Wash. — Deputies are investigating a homicide in Clark County after a woman’s body was found while people were touring a property with a real estate agent. On Sunday, Officials responded to a report of a suspicious death at a vacant rural property near Northeast Winters Road and 86th Street in Camas.
