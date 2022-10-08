ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Portland staffers travel to Oakland to study violence prevention program

PORTLAND, Ore. — Targeted outreach to people who may be shooters, or victims, in Portland could be the newest response to the city’s continued violence crisis. City staffers traveled to Oakland, California last month and looked at a program there called Operation Ceasefire, implemented there in 2012. Its...
Today marks the eighth year Portland celebrates Indigenous Peoples Day

PORTLAND, Ore. — Today is Indigenous Peoples Day. Portland first celebrated this day in 2015. The day is to honor Native Americans and their contributions as well as to acknowledge that the land we live on belonged to others first. Indigenous Peoples Day also recognizes the harm caused by...
Man shot and killed in Northeast Portland, 1 detained

PORTLAND, Ore. — A man died in a shooting on Northeast 82nd Avenue near Russell Street, Portland police said. A large number of police officers responded to the States Motel on Northeast 82nd Avenue on Tuesday night just before 9 p.m. Tuesday. Police detained a man as part of...
West Coast Pumpkin Regatta and other Tualatin Valley Activities

From beautiful wine tours to the West Coast Pumpkin Regatta, the Tualatin Valley is alive with activities this fall! Dave Parulo, President of the Washington County Visitors Association, joined us with more details. For more information on all the fun Tualatin Valley activities, visit their website here. West Coast Giant...
Two playful primates arrive at Oregon Zoo

PORTLAND, Ore. — There’s a new attraction at the Oregon Zoo. The zoo welcomed a pair of red-tailed monkeys this week. Their names are Indi and Chichi. You’ll be able to find them in the zoo’s Africa Treetops Habitat. These two came from the Louisville Zoo...
Northwest Implant Center

They're a state-of-art dental surgical facility with an on-site lab, where you can get everything needed for a brand-new smile all in one place. Tammy Hernandez paid a visit to Northwest Implant Center to find out more from Implant Specialists Tin Le, DMD, FAGD and Andy Burton, DMD, DABOI/ID, FAAID, FADII.
Motorcyclist dead in Saturday crash in Salem

SALEM, Ore. — A motorcyclist died in a crash Saturday, according to the Salem Police Department. The crash happened just before 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8 at Silverton Road and Williams Avenue NE. Police said a Mazda sedan was turning left onto Silverton Road and was hit by the...
Vancouver opens public comment on proposed Safe Stay Village

VANCOUVER, Wash. — The city of Vancouver is moving forward with exploring options for the city’s third Safe Stay Village for the homeless. Vancouver is proposing a location on West 11th Street. The city is opening a public comment period to hear from residents and business owners in...
ODOT: 'Powell Boulevard is a Highway - But It Shouldn't Act Like One'

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Transportation has responded to the various calls from city officials and citizens alike to make changes to Powell Boulevard. This afternoon, ODOT Director Kris Strickler released a statement. "Powell Boulevard (U.S. 26) was originally established and designed as a highway to move...
Beaverton Police mourning the loss of retired K9 officer Enzo

PORTLAND, Ore. — Beaverton Police are mourning to loss of a retired K9 officer. K9 Enzo passed away last week with his partner, Captain Rob Wolfe by his side. Enzo was 13 years old. Police say Enzo patrolled the Beaverton streets for 8 years and was duel certified as...
