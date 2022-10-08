Read full article on original website
Philadelphia's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldPhiladelphia, PA
Video of Philly Pregnancy Nurse and Expectant Mother Goes Viral and Opens Discussion about Maternal Health CrisisTeressa P.Philadelphia, PA
Stop-Work Orders, Subpoenas Issued to Two Contractors for Violations at Dunellen School Job SiteMorristown MinuteDunellen, NJ
Ambra Restaurant Reopens After Two-Year HiatusMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
The Trauma Survivors Foundation Black Tie & Sneakers BallMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
NJPAC Announces Top Five Finalists of 11th Annual Sarah Vaughan International Jazz Vocal Competition
(NEWARK, NJ) -- A world of jazz just minutes from home, the New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) has announced the top five finalists of the 11th Annual Sarah Vaughan International Jazz Vocal Competition. Pulled from over 200 submissions from over 25 countries, these gifted young contestants from around the world represent the next generation of great jazz singers. The Top Five finalists comprise two international singers Kristin Lash of Bratislava, Slovakia, and Lucía Gutiérrez Rebolloso of Mexico, and three Manhattanites: Harlem-based Allan Harris and Ekep Nkwelle (originally from Washington, DC), and Lucy Yeghiazaryan (originally from Armavir, Armenia).
Two River Theater Announces Justin Waldman As New Artistic Director
(RED BANK, NJ) -- Two River Theater has announced Justin Waldman as their new Artistic Director. Waldman returns to the East Coast from San Diego after an eleven-year career at the Old Globe Theatre. “I am honored to carry on the legacy of Two River Theater as Artistic Director,” stated...
"Dissolve" to be presented at United Solo Theatre Festival
(NEW YORK, NY) -- Ever woken up beside a stranger? What if it was planned that way? shameless hussy productions presents the critically acclaimed one-woman show Dissolve written by Meghan Gardiner and directed by shameless hussy productions’ co-artistic director Renee Iaci. The play takes place on Saturday, October 15 at 2:00pm as part of the United Solo Theatre Festival. It runs 45 minutes and will be followed by a talkback.
Submissions Open For Centenary Stage Company’s 2022 Women Playwrights Series
(HACKETTSTOWN, NJ) -- Submissions for Centenary Stage Company’s 2022 Women Playwrights Series are open now through November 11, 2022. Plays must be full-length with no prior AEA productions and no more than 7 characters. Submissions must include a cover letter and one letter of recommendation. Only digital submissions will be accepted and can be sent to wps@centenarystageco.org or via the New Play Exchange (NPX).
Middletown Arts Center And Dunbar Repertory Company Present a Staged Reading Of "Three OG's"
(MIDDLETOWN, NJ) -- The Middletown Arts Center, in collaboration with the Dunbar Repertory Company, presents the professional staged reading of the play, “Three OG’s” by Derrell Lawrence on Sunday, October 16 at 4:00pm. This is the third production of the Sweet Potato Pie Sessions Series and will be directed by Mark Antonio Henderson and read by Joseph G. Taylor.
Shakespeare Theatre's "The Caretaker" is a Gem of A Production
(MADISON, NJ) -- The Caretaker, by Harold Pinter, is a play about a nobly minded pair if London brothers who take in a homeless man and give him a bed in the bedroom of one, food and a chance at a new life as the caretaker of their house. It is a 1960 play and resonates today because homelessness, no matter where you look, is still a major problem in England, and America. In New York City alone, there are 52,000 homeless people, one of the highest totals in years.
Hoboken Talks: Stu Chirichella and Mike Turner, "Hoboken Whisperers" show us the streets of Hoboken through their eyes
(HOBOKEN, NJ) -- Join the Hoboken Historical Museum online on Thursday October 13 at 7:00pm for a very special Hoboken Talks as born 'n raised brothers from other mothers Stu Chirichella and Mike Turner walk and talk LIVE. These "Hoboken Whisperers" (don't ask - we promise they'll tell you!!) have stories to tell about every street corner. Who will they bump into? Anything can happen! Mama Johnson Field, anyone?
MPAC presents Phillip Phillips
(MORRISTOWN, NJ) -- Since releasing his five-time platinum debut single “Home” in 2012, Phillip Phillips has scored multiple chart-topping albums and taken his expansive brand of earthy, guitar-fueled rock to stages worldwide. Phillip Phillips’ The Where We Came From Tour comes to Mayo Performing Arts Center (MPAC) on Thursday, November 3, 2022 at 7:30pm. Tickets are $29-$59.
"A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder" returns to Music Mountain Theatre
(LAMBERTVILLE, NJ) -- The murderous romp filled with unforgettable music and non-stop laughs, A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder returns to Music Mountain Theatre from October 14 - 30. Performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 8:00pm, Saturdays and Sundays at 3:00pm. This knock-'em-dead, uproarious hit was the most Tony-nominated show of the 2014 season with ten nominations and four wins, including Best Musical.
New Jersey Hall of Fame breaks ground at American Dream, Unveils Plans for State Of The Art Center
(EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ) /PRNewswire/ -- The New Jersey Hall of Fame has begun construction on its custom-built 10,000-square-foot space coming to American Dream, the unrivalled entertainment, shopping and dining destination located in the heart of the New Jersey Meadowlands. The forthcoming Entertainment and Learning Center (ELC) will be located on...
New Jersey Repertory Company welcomes Dee Dee Irwin as Managing Director
(LONG BRANCH, NJ) -- New Jersey Repertory Company (NJRep), Long Branch’s award-winning professional theatre, has announced Dee Dee Irwin (she/her) as the new Managing Director effective October 3, 2022. In her new role, Irwin will be responsible for audience development, strategic planning, operations, technology, education, marketing and community outreach for the organization.
Novado Gallery presents "The Third Abstract State of Mind"
(JERSEY CITY, NJ) -- Novado Gallery presents "The Third Abstract State of Mind"; An Expression in New Contemporary Ink by XiaoQiang Li from October 12-19, 2022. Xiaoqiang Li's new ink works on paper springs from the deeply felt human condition. His patient layering of ink brush strokes on textured watercolor paper is a process of active meditation while developing the image. In sharing this act that is intrinsic and close to his heart, some of the paintings are collaborations with his daughters, Kelly, Lemon, and Amy.
Ocean County Library Presents "The Pettets: A Tribute to Our Nation’s Heroes"
(ISLAND HEIGHTS, NJ) -- Join us in honoring all generations of military veterans through story and song that highlight America’s history and heritage. The Ocean County Library presents the acclaimed singing duo The Pettets in “A Tribute to Our Nation’s Heroes” with performances in November at the Island Heights and Little Egg Harbor Branches.
Special FREE Performance of "American Soldier" at Monmouth University on Veteran's Day
(WEST LONG BRANCH, NJ) -- Douglas Taurel brings his one-man show, The American Soldier, to Monmouth University's Pollak Theatre on Friday, November 11th at 8:00pm. Taurel powerfully brings home the impact of war on the people who live it day in and day out. He plays each character with passion, nuance and heart. This is a special FREE performance on Veteran's Day, but advance registration is required.
Brook Arts Center Celebrates the Holiday Season
(BOUND BROOK, NJ) -- Discover the magic of the theater this holiday season at the Brook Arts Center in Bound Brook, as special holiday events, musicals, and concerts light up the spirit of the season. From Seussical to A Christmas Carol and everything in between, there’s a lot going on this holiday season at the Historic Brook Theater!
Acclaimed Photographer and “Man of a Thousand Faces” Samuel Fosso Is the Subject of a Major Survey at the Princeton University Art Museum
(PRINCETON, NJ) -- This fall the Princeton University Art Museum will present Samuel Fosso: Affirmative Acts, the first major US survey of one of the most renowned contemporary artists based in Africa today. The exhibition—curated by Princeton University Professor Chika Okeke-Agulu with Silma Berrada, Lawrence Chamunorwa, Maia Julis, and Iheanyi Onwuegbucha—will be on view at Art on Hulfish in downtown Princeton from November 19 to January 29, 2023, and will offer US audiences an introduction to one of the best-known photographers from the African continent on the international scene.
New Jersey Symphony Concert Films receive Emmy(R) Awards
(NEWARK, NJ) -- At its Centennial Season Opening Night concert on Friday, October 7, 2022, Gabriel van Aalst, President & CEO of New Jersey Symphony, announced from the stage that two of the New Jersey Symphony Concert Films produced during the pandemic, “EMERGE: An NJSO Concert Film” and “Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 21, K. 467 feat. Terrence Wilson,” received Mid-Atlantic Emmy® Awards.
Brunch to Benefit Friends of Cedar View on October 16th
(HIGHLANDS, NJ) -- On Sunday, October 16th, 2022 from 11:00am to 1:00pm, the Friends of Cedar View will be holding a Fundraiser Brunch for the continued restoration and care of Historic Cedar View Cemetery in Lincroft, NJ. The event will be held at Chilangos Mexican Restaurant, 272 Bay Ave. Highlands, NJ. There will be a limited menu with appetizers, choice of entree, and dessert. There will also be unlimited margaritas, sangria, beer and wine to compliment the meal.
Studio Montclair presents "On the Surface"
(MONTCLAIR, NJ) -- Studio Montclair, Inc. presents “On the Surface,” a visual exploration of the intersections between and boundaries of two- and three- dimensional planes, on exhibit from October 28 to November 25 at Studio Montclair Gallery, 127 Bloomfield Avenue, Montclair, NJ. According to curator Shazzi Thomas, “Artists...
The Bruce Springsteen Archives and Center for American Music at Monmouth University Names Robert Santelli as Executive Director
(WEST LONG BRANCH, NJ) -- The Bruce Springsteen Archives and Center for American Music at Monmouth University has named Robert Santelli as its Executive Director. Santelli will oversee the Springsteen Archives and work to create programs, exhibits, and collaborations with music museums and universities around the country. Dr. Patrick F....
