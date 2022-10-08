Read full article on original website
PHOTOS: Benzie Central rallies, bests Onekama
For the first time in the 2022 season, Benzie Central volleyball was pushed to five sets.
Record Patriot Female Athlete of the Week: Eliza Frary
Frankfort junior Eliza Frary is the Benzie County Record Patriot's Female Athlete of the Week.
Record Patriot Male Athlete of the Week: Nick Stevenson
Frankfort senior Nick Stevenson is the Benzie County Record Patriot's Male Athlete of the Week.
Benzie County calendar of events for Oct. 12-26
Here is a list of local events and activities in Benzie County and beyond.
30 officers graduate from TEAM School Liaison Program
Michigan students will soon benefit from the addition of 30 police officers recently trained in the Teaching, Educating, and Mentoring School Liaison Program.
Looking back in Benzie: Male shoppers are savvy, says store clerk
What was in the news 100 years ago today?
Kathy Bartell named Parent Educator of the Year
Kathy Bartell named Parent Educator of the Year at Parents as Teachers 2022 conference.
Man dies in kayak race off coast of Benzie County
A kayaker has reportedly died after they were pulled from the water off the coast of Benzie County near Point Betsie while participating in a kayak race on Oct. 8.
Photos: Giant pumpkins, games round out shoulder season in Frankfort
The Frankfort-Elberta Area Chamber of Commerce hosted the second weekend of fall festivals in Benzie County, featuring a parade, games and live music.
Manitou Winds presents 'Colors Passing through Us'
Manitou Winds presents "Colors Passing through Us" on Oct. 15.
Michigan lawmakers recognize Cherry Hut's centennial year
The Cherry Hut was recognized by the state of Michigan for 100 years of serving customers at its Beulah location.
Benzie Central students participate in Rotary's Service Above Self Day
Benzie Central seventh-grade students participate in Sunrise Rotary's Service Above Self Day.
Q&A with Benzie County Central Schools new teachers
It's been almost a month since school has started at Benzie County Central Schools and some new instructors are easing into the school-year routine.
Canoe trip gives Benzie County students first-hand salmon experience
The annual canoe trip down the Lower Platte River is the start of the Salmon in the Classroom program.
Q&A with Frankfort-Elberta Area Schools' new teachers
The Benzie County Record Patriot reached out to the new teachers at Frankfort-Elberta Area Schools to find out more about them.
Two charged during Platte River patrols
Two people arrested in July and charged with open intoxicants are due for a probable cause conference in Benzie County's 85th District Court.
Showing their school spirit
Beznie County was full of school spirit during the last weekend of September as both Benzie County Central and Farnkfort-Elberta Area Schools held their homecoming celebrations.
How to help provide baby blankets overseas
Job Winslow DAR providing baby blankets to overseas military families.
Fall Festival soup contest brings crowds to Beulah
Beulah Park was filled with pumpkins and hungry visitors looking to see what soups area cooks were presenting during the first weekend of Benzie County Fall Festival.
Interested in a construction career? Free training is available
Interested in a construction career? Attend an information session on Oct. 6 to learn about the free 12-week Heavy Highway Construction Training Program.
