Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State heads comes home after dominant defensive performanceThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: Buckeyes blitz Indiana 4-0 behind Flotre’s three assistsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: Buckeyes travel to Indiana looking for consecutive conference victoriesThe LanternBloomington, IN
Men’s Soccer: No. 22 Ohio State takes down No. 15 Indiana 2-1 in Big Ten openerThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
VIDEO: Family of Indiana Basketball Steals Show at Hoosier Hysteria 2022
Nothing is more important than family, not even Indiana basketball. Check out two sweet videos of guard Tamar Bates and his baby girl Leilani and assistant coach Kenya Hunter dancing with his daughter Kendall at Hoosier Hysteria 2022.
VIDEO: Snoop Dogg Gives Indiana Basketball a Shoutout
What better way to kick off the 2022-23 men's and women's basketball seasons than with a shout out from Snoop Dogg himself? Find the video inside the story.
thedailyhoosier.com
IU football: Tom Allen announces firing of OL coach Hiller, alumnus Rod Carey to fill role
A disastrous effort by the offensive line against Michigan proved to be the tipping point for Tom Allen. The sixth-year head coach announced on Sunday afternoon the firing of offensive line coach Darren Hiller. In his place, IU alumnus and former head coach and offensive line coach Rod Carey will...
WILX-TV
Program-Record Crowd Sees Spartans Cruise Past Michigan
EAST LANSING, Mich. (MSU Athletics) - Michigan State women’s soccer dominated the possession battle and registered a 2-0 win over the Michigan Wolverines on Sunday afternoon before a program-record, overflow crowd of 3,022 Spartan faithful at DeMartin Stadium. Fans of the Green & White obliterated the previous MSU women’s...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Inside Indiana Business
Endangered INdiana: Saving Shields Memorial Gym
Old-school Indiana basketball in John Mellencamp’s hometown. The game plan to save the iconic Shields Memorial Gym in Seymour is the focus of this week’s Endangered Indiana.
Indianapolis is the Largest City in the U.S. with This Unique Distinction
There's a lot to see and do in Indianapolis. Thanks to its location smack dab in the middle of the state, it's no more than a three-hour drive from anywhere making it a great place for a day trip or weekend getaway. Of course, it's home to both the Indianapolis Colts and the Indiana Pacers, plus it frequently hosts concerts from all different genres of music both at Gainbridge Fieldhouse (where the Pacers play their home games) and Ruhoff Music Center just outside of town in Noblesville throughout the year. Outside of those options, it offers a huge number of restaurants, shopping, and the largest children's museum in the world. However, there's one distinction the town can claim no other city in the United States can.
IHSAA reveals football sectional pairings
The roadmap to Lucas Oil Stadium is now laid out after the IHSAA released the sectional pairings for the upcoming football state tournament.
WTHI
"It's definitely going to be weird without him" Eastern Greene football remembers teammate, who was killed in a crash Sunday morning
GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Wabash Valley community gathered to honor a 16-year-old who was killed in a crash Sunday. It was an emotional morning on the football field at Eastern Greene High School as the team and community came together to honor a teammate whose life was taken far too soon.
IN THIS ARTICLE
What is the Longest River in Michigan?
The longest river in Michigan is the Grand River. It's the mother of all rivers in Michigan as it runs 252 miles from its source to the mouth. The Grand River flows north from Jackson and hooks west toward Grand Rapids and into its eventual destination, Lake Michigan. The Grand...
shelbycountypost.com
IHSAA delivers sectional pairings for 50th Annual Football State Tournament
Shelbyville avoided a sectional quarterfinal game against a top-10 ranked opponent while Triton Central and Indianapolis Scecina – both ranked in the top 10 – would square off once again in a sectional championship game. The Indiana High School Athletic Association slotted 313 teams Sunday for the 50th...
IU professor found dead in parking garage
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana University police are investigating the death of a 64-year-old professor, whose body was found in a parking garage Monday morning. Police responded to a report of a body found on the south side of the Fee Lane parking garage shortly before 6 a.m. on Oct. 10.
Announcement ends speculation that Indiana could get massive EV battery plant
GREENSBURG, Ind. — It appears Indiana won't be the home for a joint venture to produce batteries for Honda electric vehicles after all. It was announced in August that the production of advanced lithium-ion cells would likely take place in a new plant near Marysville, Ohio, or Greensburg, Indiana, where Honda has factories that make models such as the Accord, CR-V and Civic.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Passengers flee train during 19-hour ride from Michigan to Chicago
Passengers stuck on an Amtrak train say there was no electricity, heat, bathrooms or food during a roughly 19-hour journey from Pontiac to Chicago. Many of them fled the train before it even reached its destination. Wolverine Train 351 first left Michigan around 6 a.m. Friday for the scheduled 5½...
Bloomington to limit electric scooter use following IU student's death
The City of Bloomington is limiting the hours during which people can use electric scooters following the recent death of an Indiana University student who was fatally struck while riding one.
WLKY.com
Woman missing from southern Indiana last seen in Louisville's Russell neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The sheriff's department in a southern Indiana county is asking for help finding a woman who could be in Louisville. Natalie Lake, 22, is missing from Lawrence County, Indiana, according to the Lawrence County Sheriff's Department. Her last known location was in the Louisville area. She...
WTHR
Mezuzah vandalized in Bloomington
We reached out to the Monroe County Prosecutor's Office about the case. They tell us they summoned the suspect to court.
WATCH: Navy father surprises 9-year-old son during dolphin show at Indianapolis Zoo
INDIANAPOLIS — There wasn't a dry eye during a dolphin show at the Indianapolis Zoo over the weekend. U.S. Navy Petty Officer First Class Joe Thomas surprised his 9-year-old son during a dolphin presentation Saturday, Oct. 8. The boy was on stage with one of the dolphin trainers when...
Indiana’s Little Nashville is Actually a Whole Lot Like Gatlinburg-Here’s Why
Did you know Indiana has its own Nashville? Yep, it's true however the town is actually a whole lot like big ole' Gatlinburg on a much smaller scale and it's awesome. My husband and I love to find new places to visit so when I found out Indiana had a town just like Gatlinburg and only half the distance away from where we lived I was immediately sold on the idea.
Michigan dispensary suspended after inspection reveals ‘duffel bags’ of untagged marijuana
Michigan marijuana regulators are temporarily shutting down a Detroit medical marijuana dispensary accused of possessing unknown amounts of untagged marijuana. The Cannabis Regulatory Agency on Monday, Oct. 10, signed a consent order with the business, House of Mary Jane at 19154 James Couzens Freeway in Detroit, suspending its medical marijuana license for 30 days in addition to issuing a $75,000 fine.
WISH-TV
Real estate market continues to fall
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — While sale prices are on the rise, the real estate market continues to fall. Realtor Dan Brown joined Daybreak to discuss why the market is falling. “It’s still a dynamic market. It is slowing down a little bit. Some of that is just due to the season. Although we’re still very busy, the market still is clipping right along. People are buying and selling houses every day. One of the big impacts of course is that the interest rates have picked up,” Brown said.
Comments / 0