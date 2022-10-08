ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

WILX-TV

Program-Record Crowd Sees Spartans Cruise Past Michigan

EAST LANSING, Mich. (MSU Athletics) - Michigan State women’s soccer dominated the possession battle and registered a 2-0 win over the Michigan Wolverines on Sunday afternoon before a program-record, overflow crowd of 3,022 Spartan faithful at DeMartin Stadium. Fans of the Green & White obliterated the previous MSU women’s...
EAST LANSING, MI
99.5 WKDQ

Indianapolis is the Largest City in the U.S. with This Unique Distinction

There's a lot to see and do in Indianapolis. Thanks to its location smack dab in the middle of the state, it's no more than a three-hour drive from anywhere making it a great place for a day trip or weekend getaway. Of course, it's home to both the Indianapolis Colts and the Indiana Pacers, plus it frequently hosts concerts from all different genres of music both at Gainbridge Fieldhouse (where the Pacers play their home games) and Ruhoff Music Center just outside of town in Noblesville throughout the year. Outside of those options, it offers a huge number of restaurants, shopping, and the largest children's museum in the world. However, there's one distinction the town can claim no other city in the United States can.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
1470 WFNT

What is the Longest River in Michigan?

The longest river in Michigan is the Grand River. It's the mother of all rivers in Michigan as it runs 252 miles from its source to the mouth. The Grand River flows north from Jackson and hooks west toward Grand Rapids and into its eventual destination, Lake Michigan. The Grand...
MICHIGAN STATE
WTHR

IU professor found dead in parking garage

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana University police are investigating the death of a 64-year-old professor, whose body was found in a parking garage Monday morning. Police responded to a report of a body found on the south side of the Fee Lane parking garage shortly before 6 a.m. on Oct. 10.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WTHR

Announcement ends speculation that Indiana could get massive EV battery plant

GREENSBURG, Ind. — It appears Indiana won't be the home for a joint venture to produce batteries for Honda electric vehicles after all. It was announced in August that the production of advanced lithium-ion cells would likely take place in a new plant near Marysville, Ohio, or Greensburg, Indiana, where Honda has factories that make models such as the Accord, CR-V and Civic.
GREENSBURG, IN
Kalamazoo Gazette

Michigan dispensary suspended after inspection reveals ‘duffel bags’ of untagged marijuana

Michigan marijuana regulators are temporarily shutting down a Detroit medical marijuana dispensary accused of possessing unknown amounts of untagged marijuana. The Cannabis Regulatory Agency on Monday, Oct. 10, signed a consent order with the business, House of Mary Jane at 19154 James Couzens Freeway in Detroit, suspending its medical marijuana license for 30 days in addition to issuing a $75,000 fine.
DETROIT, MI
WISH-TV

Real estate market continues to fall

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — While sale prices are on the rise, the real estate market continues to fall. Realtor Dan Brown joined Daybreak to discuss why the market is falling. “It’s still a dynamic market. It is slowing down a little bit. Some of that is just due to the season. Although we’re still very busy, the market still is clipping right along. People are buying and selling houses every day. One of the big impacts of course is that the interest rates have picked up,” Brown said.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

