Pittsburgh Bowl Projections 2022: Week 6

The Pittsburgh Panthers responded coming off a tough loss at the hands of the Yellow Jackets. Israel Abanikanda ran all over the Virginia Tech defense to lift the Panthers to victory. That win put the Panthers at 4-2 on the season and 1-1 in ACC play. A few projections stayed the same since last week, but we did get a couple of new projections for a bowl game a little closer to home.
This Date in Panthers History - October 10, 1987

Let’s travel back to 1987... And we’re live from Pitt Stadium on a rainy night in October for a matchup between the unranked Pitt Panthers and the #4 Notre Dame Fighting Irish. Forecasts said it wasn’t supposed to rain until 11 pm tonight, and yet here we are. Bit of a point of contention in the early going as the two schools seem to not agree on what time this game should start. Notre Dame was ranked #16 in the preseason polls in Coach Lou Holtz’s second season, presumably off the heals of an impressive 38-37 win over a dominant 7-5 USC team and for no other reason. The Irish have shockingly lived up to their lofty expectations so far by beating three Big Ten teams not named Ohio State. Storylines for this game include Irish defensive coordinator Foge Fazio making his return to Pittsburgh after so many years with the Panthers. Pitt has won two in a row in the series, including a 10-9 win last season in South Bend.
