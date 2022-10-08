CHARLOTTE – With the start of a new men’s basketball season less than a month away, the ACC hosted its annual ACC Tipoff event Wednesday. For NC State, the 2022-23 season will feature plenty of new faces, as the Wolfpack hit the transfer portal hard while also overhauling most of the coaching staff. The Pack finished last in the ACC after going just 4-16 in conference play last season, but with some new pieces there’s hope of improvement heading into year number six under Kevin Keatts.

RALEIGH, NC ・ 6 HOURS AGO