Chapel Hill, NC

247Sports

Keatts, Smith, Joiner discuss season ahead at ACC Tipoff

CHARLOTTE – With the start of a new men’s basketball season less than a month away, the ACC hosted its annual ACC Tipoff event Wednesday. For NC State, the 2022-23 season will feature plenty of new faces, as the Wolfpack hit the transfer portal hard while also overhauling most of the coaching staff. The Pack finished last in the ACC after going just 4-16 in conference play last season, but with some new pieces there’s hope of improvement heading into year number six under Kevin Keatts.
RALEIGH, NC
247Sports

Photos: UNC at 2022 ACC Basketball Media Day

CHARLOTTE --- North Carolina's Hubert Davis, Armando Bacot, Caleb Love, and R.J. Davis were in attendance Wednesday for the 2022 version of ACC Media Day. Below are selected photos from UNC's time on radio row, on the podium, and in the interview breakout room.
CHARLOTTE, NC
247Sports

ESPN's FPI predicts the Duke-UNC game

Duke rocketed out to a 4-1 start to Mike Elko's first season, but came back to earth a bit after losing 23-20 to Georgia Tech in overtime this past weekend. The banged up Blue Devils were dealing with numerous injuries going in to the game, and lost a regular rotation offensive lineman in Maurice McIntyre and leading wide receiver Jalon Calhoun during the loss.
DURHAM, NC
247Sports

247Sports

