Start of 2022-23 season brings fresh opportunity for new-look Wolfpack
CHARLOTTE – The NC State men’s basketball team suffered the first 20-loss season in program history in 2021-22, finishing an abysmal 11-21 and just 4-16 in ACC play as nothing went right in Raleigh. But thankfully for the Wolfpack, it’s a new year. And with the change of...
ACC Media Day UNC Player Takeaways: Coming Back, Improvement, Freshmen
CHARLOTTE --- The approach to the 2022-23 college basketball season is ramping up. Practice is underway, 'Live Action with Carolina Basketball' was last Friday, and on Wednesday the ACC held its basketball media day at the Westin Hotel in Charlotte, N.C., officially called the ACC Tip-Off. The representatives for North...
Keatts, Smith, Joiner discuss season ahead at ACC Tipoff
CHARLOTTE – With the start of a new men’s basketball season less than a month away, the ACC hosted its annual ACC Tipoff event Wednesday. For NC State, the 2022-23 season will feature plenty of new faces, as the Wolfpack hit the transfer portal hard while also overhauling most of the coaching staff. The Pack finished last in the ACC after going just 4-16 in conference play last season, but with some new pieces there’s hope of improvement heading into year number six under Kevin Keatts.
ACC Media Day Hubert Davis Takeaways: Next Level in Practice, Championship or Bust?
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolina basketball players Armando Bacot, RJ Davis and Caleb Love met the media Wednesday during the ACC Tipoff preseason event, the Tar Heels making the rounds from radio row to television spots to group interviews with reporters. Hubert Davis is entering his second season in...
Photos: UNC at 2022 ACC Basketball Media Day
CHARLOTTE --- North Carolina's Hubert Davis, Armando Bacot, Caleb Love, and R.J. Davis were in attendance Wednesday for the 2022 version of ACC Media Day. Below are selected photos from UNC's time on radio row, on the podium, and in the interview breakout room.
NC State G Terquavion Smith on new teammates, season ahead
NC State guard Terquavion Smith spoke with members of the media Wednesday at ACC Tipoff in Charlotte.
ESPN's FPI predicts the Duke-UNC game
Duke rocketed out to a 4-1 start to Mike Elko's first season, but came back to earth a bit after losing 23-20 to Georgia Tech in overtime this past weekend. The banged up Blue Devils were dealing with numerous injuries going in to the game, and lost a regular rotation offensive lineman in Maurice McIntyre and leading wide receiver Jalon Calhoun during the loss.
