topshelfmusicmag.com
Katchafire goes Belly Up in Solana Beach, CA
On September 16th, New Zealand legends Katchafire headlined at the Belly Up Tavern in Solana Beach (a suburb of San Diego). They were supported by Ryan Gozo (of Tribal Seeds), who was showcasing his solo music. But, how did this all come together for me? Well, I was sitting on...
3 California spots land on list of world’s ‘coolest neighborhoods’
No need to book a flight to a far-flung locale. Some of the world's coolest places to explore are here in California, according to Time Out.
thehypemagazine.com
Wu-Tang Clan & Nas: NY State Of Mind Tour Petco Park San Diego, CA
What’s the definition of “State Of Mind?” … The dictionary says, : a person’s emotional state : mood // He’s in a good/bad state of mind. But in real life it’s not that simple, right.? An emotional state and /or a mood doesn’t necessarily project a concentrated effort to achieve greatness…Or make a concentrated effort to succeed…A State of mind could be any variant, regardless of the situation; whether negative or positive. But when you hear the statement “State Of Mind,” it always has a do or die sentiment. There’s nothing in between. There’s no middle ground. You never hear anyone say, “Man, my state of mind right now is just to be average.” … So in point, the complexity of both mindsets, whether negative or positive, are for absolute action.
Thien Huong Restaurant Heading to Mira Mesa
Restaurant Serving Vietnamese Cuisine Opening This Fall
bb.q Chicken Continues to Grow in San Diego
Korean Fried Chicken Brand Adding Sorrento Valley Location
homestratosphere.com
Sandra Bullock 91-Acre San Diego Compound (Listed for $6 Million)
Named one of Time’s 100 most influential people in the world in 2010, actress Sandra Bullock has starred in numerous movie blockbusters, including comedies, dramas and action thrillers. Dubbed “America’s sweetheart,” the versatile brunette has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and took home the Oscar for...
San Diego breweries win 15 medals at Great American Beer Festival
The nation's beer connoisseurs have sipped and spoken, pinning 15 San Diego-area breweries with awards at the Great American Beer Festival.
'We're going to fight this': Second trip-and-fall lawsuit against San Diego embroils Enhance La Jolla
For the second time this year, the city claims the nonprofit has responsibility in connection with an incident in The Village, but Enhance La Jolla says this time 'we're not going to stand for it.'
dotesports.com
Sodapoppin stuns TwitchCon hosts with brutal comment about San Diego event live on air
Twitch streamer Chance “Sodapoppin” Morris might be a One True King co-owner now, but that hasn’t stopped him from being his usual blunt self, which is something fans love about him. The forthright star took part in the TwitchCon San Diego Ultimate Challenge Gauntlet on Sunday, Oct....
San Diego McDonald's customers unhappy about adult Happy Meals
SAN DIEGO — McDonald's happy meals are making some customers unhappy. Last week the Golden Arches launched the Cactus Plant Flea Market Box Happy Meal for adults and it's become so popular the meals are hard to find. Some are throwing a fit over the toy that comes with...
Cesar Chavez’s ‘favorite musician’ remembered in PBS film
The film is called "Singing Our Way to Freedom." It chronicles the life and music of Chicano musician Ramon “Chunky” Sanchez, who traveled extensively with Cesar Chavez in the 60s and 70s.
coolsandiegosights.com
Treasures discovered in Balboa Park!
Many incredible treasures could be found by visitors to Balboa Park today. All anyone had to do is look about. Treasure could be discovered all weekend in Spanish Village Art Center. The Art Glass Guild’s Fall Patio Show filled tables with glittering riches. Paella was a tasty treasure served...
6 Southern California pizza shops ranked best in the country, according to Yelp
Whether you prefer them thick and saucy, thin and crispy, loaded with toppings, or simply covered in cheese, the definition of the perfect slice of pizza comes in all shapes and sizes. To celebrate International Pizza Month, pie aficionados have spoken on Yelp to crown the Top 100 Places for Pizza in the U.S. The […]
Pumpkin patches to visit around San Diego County
Here is a list of some of the pumpkin patches around San Diego County to get you in the Fall spirit.
theeastcountygazette.com
The Second “Most Haunted” RV Park is in San Diego County
The second most haunted RV campground in the United States is in San Diego County. The RV Trader says that Lake Morena County Park has the most remote reservoir in the county. It is the second most haunted park because strange things have been seen there before. The park is...
San Diego County park ranked 2nd ‘most haunted’ RV campground
Outdoor adventurers looking for a scare this spooky season are in luck as a San Diego County park has been ranked the second most haunted RV campground in America, according to RV Trader.
onscene.tv
Stolen Aviation Fuel Truck Recovered | San Diego
10.10.2022 | 6:45 AM | SAN DIEGO – A male stole a Fuel truck loaded with aviation fuel from the Gibbs/Montgomery Airfield in Kearney Mesa this morning. the keys were left in the truck. The truck was tracked to the right shoulder of the westbound I-8 near Hotel Circle...
NBC San Diego
SANDAG Previews Plan to Relocate Railroad Tracks Away From Del Mar Bluffs
Plans to relocate the railroad tracks that run along the Del Mar buffs are closer to becoming a reality, officials with the San Diego Association of Governments (SANDAG) revealed on Wednesday. Amid growing concerns about the Los Angeles-San Diego-San Luis Obispo (LOSSAN) rail corridor tracks’ proximity to the eroding bluffs,...
Plan for trolley connecting San Diego to Tijuana moves forward
SANDAG has selected plan for new trolley from San Diego to Tijuana to move forward with. It is one of 3 proposals to improve transportation in the county.
Carlsbad driver is one of the first in San Diego to own a Ford F-150 Lightning electric truck
CARLSBAD, Calif. — A Carlsbad driver is one of the first in the county to own the new Ford F-150 Lightning electric truck. It's one of Ford's most hyped cars since the Model T. When Griffin starts the truck, you can’t even feel it like most fuel powered trucks....
