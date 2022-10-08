ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Katchafire goes Belly Up in Solana Beach, CA

On September 16th, New Zealand legends Katchafire headlined at the Belly Up Tavern in Solana Beach (a suburb of San Diego). They were supported by Ryan Gozo (of Tribal Seeds), who was showcasing his solo music. But, how did this all come together for me? Well, I was sitting on...
Wu-Tang Clan & Nas: NY State Of Mind Tour Petco Park San Diego, CA

What’s the definition of “State Of Mind?” … The dictionary says, : a person’s emotional state : mood // He’s in a good/bad state of mind. But in real life it’s not that simple, right.? An emotional state and /or a mood doesn’t necessarily project a concentrated effort to achieve greatness…Or make a concentrated effort to succeed…A State of mind could be any variant, regardless of the situation; whether negative or positive. But when you hear the statement “State Of Mind,” it always has a do or die sentiment. There’s nothing in between. There’s no middle ground. You never hear anyone say, “Man, my state of mind right now is just to be average.” … So in point, the complexity of both mindsets, whether negative or positive, are for absolute action.
Sandra Bullock 91-Acre San Diego Compound (Listed for $6 Million)

Named one of Time’s 100 most influential people in the world in 2010, actress Sandra Bullock has starred in numerous movie blockbusters, including comedies, dramas and action thrillers. Dubbed “America’s sweetheart,” the versatile brunette has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and took home the Oscar for...
Treasures discovered in Balboa Park!

Many incredible treasures could be found by visitors to Balboa Park today. All anyone had to do is look about. Treasure could be discovered all weekend in Spanish Village Art Center. The Art Glass Guild’s Fall Patio Show filled tables with glittering riches. Paella was a tasty treasure served...
The Second “Most Haunted” RV Park is in San Diego County

The second most haunted RV campground in the United States is in San Diego County. The RV Trader says that Lake Morena County Park has the most remote reservoir in the county. It is the second most haunted park because strange things have been seen there before. The park is...
Stolen Aviation Fuel Truck Recovered | San Diego

10.10.2022 | 6:45 AM | SAN DIEGO – A male stole a Fuel truck loaded with aviation fuel from the Gibbs/Montgomery Airfield in Kearney Mesa this morning. the keys were left in the truck. The truck was tracked to the right shoulder of the westbound I-8 near Hotel Circle...
SANDAG Previews Plan to Relocate Railroad Tracks Away From Del Mar Bluffs

Plans to relocate the railroad tracks that run along the Del Mar buffs are closer to becoming a reality, officials with the San Diego Association of Governments (SANDAG) revealed on Wednesday. Amid growing concerns about the Los Angeles-San Diego-San Luis Obispo (LOSSAN) rail corridor tracks’ proximity to the eroding bluffs,...
